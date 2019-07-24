sales Rating

I came to Advantage BMW Midtown with an approval for a loan through my bank. I already did much research and was prepared to purchase a car. I found two vehicle that I liked online and decided to test drive both and make the decision then. I decided on a 2017 BMW X4, best mix of sport and comfort! The car is lovely and I'm very happy. However, that is where the positive experience ends. When speaking with the finance guy he worked with me to make sure i received the exact payment I wanted. However, in order to do so he request I pay the maximum amount possible as a down payment. He also told me that he had added an extended warranty and a windshield protection plan to my financing without consulting me, basically negating the entire amount of the down payment. I told him I did not want the added expense and would prefer for my down payment to go in it's entirety to the principal of the car. He pushed back and told me I needed to get these as the car is expensive for upkeep (something I am already well aware of, as I am sure all people are). He did finally take the windshield protection off but insisted that I keep the extended warranty. When I came back the next day to pay my down payment and finalize the purchase he had also added on a complete interior and exterior protection package in place of the windshield protection. AGAIN I told him I did not want the added protections and I wanted to remove the extended warranty (3rd time), I also told him I might need to reduce the amount of my down payment, from $5k to $3k due to other factors. He stated that this would cause an at-least 4% raise in my APR and would cause my payments to be much higher than my desired monthly note. He also said that he had done so much work and moved around so many prices to get to the deal that he thought was best for me. When I consulted with my lender after the purchase I found that the APR % would not have raised by 4%+ if he had removed the added expenses and decreased the down payment. One day after my purchase was finalized I emailed two of the Per-Owned Sales Managers, Moe Hamadneh and Russel Graves, as well as one of the finance managers, Sal Guerra. I lined out the experience I had with the finance person and ask that they reach out to me to discuss and rectify the experience. One week later and I had not received any response from their team, not even to acknowledge the email and say they would address it at a later time. Finally I called the dealership directly, this time I was put in contact with another Finance Manager, Younus Nadeem, I left him a message and waited for his contact. By 5:30 pm he had not contacted me back so I called the dealership again and finally got in contact with him. I explained the entire situation to him and he said he would like to talk to the finance manager that I worked with and he would contact me back the next day. It is now 3 days later and I have not heard anything back from Advantage BMW Midtown. Needless to say, I will not be returning to this dealership in the future for any purchases. It seems to me that the team here is only interested in making the sale and getting their money. They have no interest in cultivating relationships with any client who will not be a frequent purchaser or who does not have the perfect financial or credit situation. They are certainly not interested in examining unpleasant experiences, caused by their policies or their staffs methods or actions, in an effort to ensure that these things don't happen again and to rectify the experience of a customer. Read more