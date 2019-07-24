Advantage BMW Midtown

Advantage BMW Midtown

1305 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Advantage BMW Midtown

4.5
Overall Rating
(38)
Recommend: Yes (34) No (4)
sales Rating

Painless buying experience

by Gerald on 07/24/2019

Great experience! My salesman (Steve D.) did a fantastic job. My wife and I never felt any pressure. The finance process was smooth. We were in and out driving home in our brand new X3!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

74 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

No Customer Care

by Eric Irby on 08/14/2020

I came to Advantage BMW Midtown with an approval for a loan through my bank. I already did much research and was prepared to purchase a car. I found two vehicle that I liked online and decided to test drive both and make the decision then. I decided on a 2017 BMW X4, best mix of sport and comfort! The car is lovely and I'm very happy. However, that is where the positive experience ends. When speaking with the finance guy he worked with me to make sure i received the exact payment I wanted. However, in order to do so he request I pay the maximum amount possible as a down payment. He also told me that he had added an extended warranty and a windshield protection plan to my financing without consulting me, basically negating the entire amount of the down payment. I told him I did not want the added expense and would prefer for my down payment to go in it's entirety to the principal of the car. He pushed back and told me I needed to get these as the car is expensive for upkeep (something I am already well aware of, as I am sure all people are). He did finally take the windshield protection off but insisted that I keep the extended warranty. When I came back the next day to pay my down payment and finalize the purchase he had also added on a complete interior and exterior protection package in place of the windshield protection. AGAIN I told him I did not want the added protections and I wanted to remove the extended warranty (3rd time), I also told him I might need to reduce the amount of my down payment, from $5k to $3k due to other factors. He stated that this would cause an at-least 4% raise in my APR and would cause my payments to be much higher than my desired monthly note. He also said that he had done so much work and moved around so many prices to get to the deal that he thought was best for me. When I consulted with my lender after the purchase I found that the APR % would not have raised by 4%+ if he had removed the added expenses and decreased the down payment. One day after my purchase was finalized I emailed two of the Per-Owned Sales Managers, Moe Hamadneh and Russel Graves, as well as one of the finance managers, Sal Guerra. I lined out the experience I had with the finance person and ask that they reach out to me to discuss and rectify the experience. One week later and I had not received any response from their team, not even to acknowledge the email and say they would address it at a later time. Finally I called the dealership directly, this time I was put in contact with another Finance Manager, Younus Nadeem, I left him a message and waited for his contact. By 5:30 pm he had not contacted me back so I called the dealership again and finally got in contact with him. I explained the entire situation to him and he said he would like to talk to the finance manager that I worked with and he would contact me back the next day. It is now 3 days later and I have not heard anything back from Advantage BMW Midtown. Needless to say, I will not be returning to this dealership in the future for any purchases. It seems to me that the team here is only interested in making the sale and getting their money. They have no interest in cultivating relationships with any client who will not be a frequent purchaser or who does not have the perfect financial or credit situation. They are certainly not interested in examining unpleasant experiences, caused by their policies or their staffs methods or actions, in an effort to ensure that these things don't happen again and to rectify the experience of a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

My new dealership

by Dr Hancock on 07/30/2020

Angel Martinez in the parts department is phenomenal. Every time I have called or asked him any questions regarding my sons 328i or my new to me 550i, he has known exactly what part I'm talking about or what part to get. He is extremely knowledgeable and is extremely polite. I have never been to a parts department ( and I always go to dealerships to get OEM parts for my vehicles) and been treated with this kind of respect and professionalism. I strongly urge anyone looking to get parts to go to Advantage BWM and talk to this gentleman. You will not be disappointed.. #Angelisphenomenal Robert Garcia in the service department is my hero. After getting new Key fobs/keys from Angel in the parts department, I was lucky enough to meet this gentleman. I was a walk in from the side door and he took care of me like family. He not only explained how to program my keys, he had me go get my car and then did it all for me (without charge). He noticed i had paper plates and ran a service report for me to see what shape my car was in (without charge). Luckily, it was up to date on all services. He noticed it had a small smell of oil, which i noticed also. he told me about a issue specifically for that motor and about an oil consumption test to verify problem (also without charge) if test was positive, BMW would fix the problem for free. He was able to get me a loaner car and get car checked out. I was informed the next day that the services were covered. He explained in detail every part covered and what to expect. He also recommended turbo coolant lines be replaced during the service that saved me thousands of $$. This gentleman treated me, A stranger off the street. like family. I have never been this impressed with the service level in my life. This mans level of professionalism and courtesy was above and beyond anything i would have ever expected. I will now drive from the woodlands to downtown to specifically go to this dealerships as a result of service and car from these two gentleman. I would give 5+ stars if I could. #Robertistheman Dr. Hancock

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fine Print

by Justin on 07/03/2020

Bought my 540 at this dealership. Paid thousands more for the extended warranty and the prepaid service plan. Within the first year took my car in because the fasten seatbelt alert came on with nothing in the front passenger seat. Took it in twice and both times it was not fixed. Still does it to this day if I don’t buckle the seat belt. Today I was told that it would be over 5,200 to put a new headlight in my car because my warranty and service plan does not cover a headlight going out. So much for loyalty...Would avoid. Lot’s of other BMW dealerships around town.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Jerel Sachs

by Xxx11 on 07/25/2019

Very good service. The service rep Harry takes very good care of my and my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by 100 on 07/24/2019

Great service and customer experience every time I come in. Thanks for taking care of me, Omar.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Inspection and regular maintenance

by Kimdo on 07/20/2019

Even with an appointment the tge standard work of inspection and regular maintenance and wheel alignment for 15k were done satisfactorily in 4 hours. The initial estimate was 2-3 hours. The actual time is always at least 25 percent longer than max estimate. This time the explanation is that the car wash delayed everything by more than an hour. I think BMW service should be able to improve this minor problem. But I worked while waiting. The BMW wait room is comfortable with fast Wifi. I would give 5 stars if BMW service can speed up to match other private luxury car service centers or Honda/ Mazda service centers who usual take less than 2 hours for standard service with the same or better care for detail. I love the BMW but disappointed every time I have to deal with any of the BMW service centers in Houston because of lengthy time management. This will impact my consideration to buy multiple BMWs for the family. I say yes to the two questions below because I don’t seem to have any other option if you want to own a BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Customer Service

by Alex on 07/20/2019

I went to get my tired replaced, and I received excellent customer service. Harry made sure I was well taken cared of.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Advisor & Service

by txstar on 07/07/2019

Outstanding service advisor Omar Reyna is the main reason I always take my BMW 535 to Advantage BMW for service and maintenance. Not only is the service promised and delivered but Omar always gives me ideas on caring for my car as I keep my vehicles longer than most people and like them running as if they are new. Another awesome event is the service clinic which are held throughout the year. The dealer offers many service specials, give-a-ways, and catered lunches! Again Omar and exceptional service are my reasons I will always bring my business to Advantage BMW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

No communication

by Michael28 on 06/14/2019

This was a very bad service call. They kept my car for 9 days for repairs that could have been done in one day. During that time there was no communication from Midtown BMW. I had yo call several times to find out the status of the repairs. At the end they held my car hostage until payment from the warranty company was received.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fantastic Service

by mikamartin89 on 05/22/2019

Brenden did an incredible job servicing my vehicle and went out of his way to ensure things were taken care of in a timely fashion. In addition, he was very detailed in his breakdown of issues and the cost associated with any issues. I received the best service I had ever had with BMW!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2012 bmw 650

by Noloworld on 05/11/2019

Excellent, helpful and professional with out doubts. Hands down best service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great customer service

by AustinF36 on 04/20/2019

I shopped around and visited and emailed several BMW dealerships in the area. I honestly feel Advantage takes much better care of their guests. If something isn't done correctly they will fix it. Matt Phillips and the parts department are the main reason I continue to drive out of my way, past other BMW dealerships, to get my car serviced at Advantage BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Excellent Service

by TheRealMB on 04/18/2019

Been coming here for years. Excellent service advisor, convenient for working downtown. Car always cleaned, loaners available or call an Uber if shuttle busy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best dealership for service

by SouthernS on 04/16/2019

I'm greatly pleased by the way everything was handled in regards to my car. It was quick, I was in contact with the advisor, she had me updated as much as she could. 15/10 would recommend to all my friends and people out there. The service drive manager made sure to come talk to me personally and gave me his card so if I had any questions or anything, I can also contact him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

My Car's First Service

by Elizabeth370 on 04/12/2019

I had a nice experience with Branden. My car's oil was changed. He provided me some valuable information on extended warranty and other services. I look forward to working with him again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Recalls

by luisgarcialaw on 04/11/2019

Took my vehicle in for 3 recalls. Great experience and awesome customer service. Kevin was absolutely great and kept me updated at all times.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Service

by chardnett on 04/10/2019

Midtown BMW service team is Exceptional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Goid service quality

by Oscar_M on 03/30/2019

What I like about this dealership, my service advisor Khalil Masood and the techs is that they are very accessible and willing to answer technical questions. For an engineer like myself who wants to understand the issues, this is important. They also stand by their quotes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience with Fernando Rivas At Midtown!

by ItoEto1 on 03/28/2019

If you are in Houston looking for a Bimmer, and have no patience to deal with painful sales pitch and/or bait and switch tactics so ubiquitous at car dealerships, connect with Fernando. For us, Fernando came across as sincere and super-accommodative as we changed our minds multiple times on which car/SUV/M2 etc., we really wanted. We meet back and forth with him so many times over the course of two months, rest driving multiple cars, all the while keeping the cost discussion straight and fair. At the very end, there was a bit of a hiccup on the pricing on our trade-in, which annoyed us, but even before anything went close to becoming a pain, Fernando took care of it. So, my vote is on him. The Advantage folks that we engaged with, other than Fernando were also great! Didnât pressure us on anything, were respectful of our time, and seemed knowledgeable. Looks like they do care about our experience and not just the margins on the sale. Give it a go!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Best bmw service center ever

by americansoe on 03/22/2019

There is nothing like the feeling of trust towards an establishment. that is exactly what I've found in bmw midtown service center, especially with the service provider Omar. I say this because I happen to only have one vehicle that I drive often, so i dream "maintenance due" and not all the time I like what I have to have serviced due to monetary depletion. But Omar has always taken the time to explain what I need and the importance of it. I appreciate him providing the knowledgable explanation of services needed with complete professional patience, because I'm a walking talkaholic questionnaire. Thanks bmw midtown. Omar is an excellent representative for your bmw team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

60 cars in stock
0 new53 used7 certified pre-owned
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is why our BMW dealership serving the Greater Houston area, carries new and used BMW models, as well as a quality selection of certified pre-owned BMW. Renowned for their design language, enduring quality and value, vehicles such as the 535i, 328i, X3, X5, and 528i are proven crowd pleasers.

What's more, our commitment to your satisfaction transcends the day you sign for your car loan or BMW lease. Take our service center, for example. Known for consistent, do-it-right-the-first-time service, it's here for all of your routine maintenance and car repair needs.

What do you say, isn't it time you put yourself first?

If you answer yes, come to Advantage BMW Midtown for all of your automotive needs. You'll quickly see that we aim to please.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Languages Spoken (6)
English
Italian
French
Arabic

