I took on a lease for a 2020 Tiguan R Line Black SE ($33000) in mid February. I worked with John Hicks. I would not recommend this salesman or dealer to anyone. This dealer completely scammed me. I ended up paying around $100/month more than I should be. I know because a week later I found the same exact car at McKinney Volkswagen and gave them a call. Turns out Hendrick charged me 5% more or $4800 more on my lease. My money factor was .00337 which is absolutely absurd. McKinney Volkswagen quotes me at .00125 which is very good. During the negotiating process I asked for the 2020 Tiguan SEL premium R line to be quoted to me as well. I had my one year old with me so I was chasing her around and couldn’t really pay close attention. John Hicks did a bait and switch on me and represented the numbers for the 2020 Tiguan R Line Black as the 2020 Tiguan SEL Premium R Line ($38000). At the time I trusted the numbers were right. So I did the deal. Obviously I was scammed. Most of these reviews on here are completely fake or paid. Trust me, if you are doing a lease with this dealer you are likely being scammed. Make sure you call the Lewisville and McKinney dealer first, they will give you the money factor and lease deal over the phone. This will ensure you are getting a good deal and not being duped or bait and switched. I tried rectifying the situation with the dealer and spoke with the sales manager Kevin Hatfield. He acted like he was going to help me and ghosted me completely. After about a month of me following up, he responded and said he couldn’t help me. I am dead to them. They already got me to sign and they think I’m am a sucker. I will be reporting this dealer to the BBB, FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and retaining an Auto Fraud lawyer. I advise anyone looking to purchase or lease at this dealer to go elsewhere. Read more