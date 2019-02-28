When you the impossible.....then you meet Nick to make It Possible!!
by 02/28/2019on
Recently divorced and just at the point of completely giving up on my search to getting back on track... Nick went above and beyond ways possible to make my deal happen.. calls to the lenders w/ his financial team... copies of additional details needed...calls to me of staying encouraged and hopeful.. definitely did not let me down...start to finish...to us celebrating me taking ownership of my first choice... I truly thank Nick and the Hendricks Sales/ Finance team members for working diligently in my situation of taking a chance and giving me a break when I heard so many.. No(s).... Team was/is...my Yes...#team Wishing you all much success and Nick.. you are a diamond with this organization... Thank you, Ramona D
BUYER BEWARE: This dealer engages in Auto lease fraud.
by 03/22/2020on
I took on a lease for a 2020 Tiguan R Line Black SE ($33000) in mid February. I worked with John Hicks. I would not recommend this salesman or dealer to anyone. This dealer completely scammed me. I ended up paying around $100/month more than I should be. I know because a week later I found the same exact car at McKinney Volkswagen and gave them a call. Turns out Hendrick charged me 5% more or $4800 more on my lease. My money factor was .00337 which is absolutely absurd. McKinney Volkswagen quotes me at .00125 which is very good. During the negotiating process I asked for the 2020 Tiguan SEL premium R line to be quoted to me as well. I had my one year old with me so I was chasing her around and couldn’t really pay close attention. John Hicks did a bait and switch on me and represented the numbers for the 2020 Tiguan R Line Black as the 2020 Tiguan SEL Premium R Line ($38000). At the time I trusted the numbers were right. So I did the deal. Obviously I was scammed. Most of these reviews on here are completely fake or paid. Trust me, if you are doing a lease with this dealer you are likely being scammed. Make sure you call the Lewisville and McKinney dealer first, they will give you the money factor and lease deal over the phone. This will ensure you are getting a good deal and not being duped or bait and switched. I tried rectifying the situation with the dealer and spoke with the sales manager Kevin Hatfield. He acted like he was going to help me and ghosted me completely. After about a month of me following up, he responded and said he couldn’t help me. I am dead to them. They already got me to sign and they think I’m am a sucker. I will be reporting this dealer to the BBB, FTC, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and retaining an Auto Fraud lawyer. I advise anyone looking to purchase or lease at this dealer to go elsewhere.
DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALER
by 09/16/2019on
This dealer sold us a lemon, will not take any responsibility for the total loss, then put us into another car with all the negative equity rolled into it and that one was supposedly new and no accidents but the door has been replaced - verified by another VW dealer. Overspray and forgot to insulate door. Horrible dealer. Very deceitful and shady.
DON'T BOTHER WITH THIS OUTFIT
by 02/17/2019on
I saw a lexus online,contacted this outfit ,so went see the car ,decided yes going to buy ,got finance together with my own credit union,anyway all i seem to do is chase them for answrs and seem to doing dog work,seem i was doing them favour and it was pivilage doing business with them,after ask if thay could work with a little to to help mouthly budget total silance from them,is this the way to sell cars ,very strange way of going on,this is way to treat customers spending $20 k ,don't think so,so long and short of it give this place a miss and take hard earnt cash who will appreciate your car buying business
Happy Family from Grapevine TX
by 12/31/2018on
Thank you Ricardo BolaÃ±os for your excellent customer service, we had a great experience shopping for our new car with you. Thank for your patience, and for guiding us through all the process. You are awesome!!We love our Jetta!!
Loved my entire experience...
by 11/11/2018on
Luis is my new friend. He and his entire sales family greeted me and conversed with me, this is the Golden Rule. He introduced me the "living legend", Gary Blakey who is on staff as the Loyalty Customer Liaison. I asked a ton of questions and received resolute answers, he facilitated me with the vehicle amenities as well as configuring my vehicle Technology (a lot of trinkets). I expressed my doubt about qualifying for the best financing but he was optimistic. I drove 60 miles to find a great deal advertised on the webpage and got exactly what I wanted and more. Luis is a tremendous person, a friend. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick VW! ~David Garcia~
Excellent Experience!
by 09/03/2018on
I loved my experience at Hendrick VW of Frisco, TX. Ricardo was very attentive, honest, caring & made sure I was very hapoy with my purchase of a preowned 2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.4L which was in supurb mint, like new condition! No high pressure sales here! No haggling, honest, upfront pricing which made the experience stress free! I entered and left the dealership feeling very blessed!
Easier to work with than my own bank!
by 08/30/2018on
I came in looking for a specific vehicle and initially had pre-approved financing through my Credit Union. David Davidson took the time to answer all of my questions and even had the keys waiting for my test drive. After making my final selection it became clear that my Credit Union was more difficult to deal with than anticipated. David stayed in constant communication with me for over a week as I jumped through hoops for my bank. At this point I was completely discouraged and ready to quit. David advised me to speak with Clint in financing to see what financing options they could provide, if any at all. To my surprise David and Clint went out of their way to accommodate my needs. I left with the Vehicle I wanted and they were able to keep my payments where they were with my last vehicle. I can’t be more satisfied with their genuine patience and desire to help. Even as frustrating as buying a car be, David showed nothing but patience and assured me they would do everything they could to help. I recommend Hendrick VW of Frisco even if you’re like me and believe your odds are slim when shopping for a car.
Awesome people and experience!
by 08/01/2018on
Went there after being in another VW dealership that I will not mention. Was treated by Ademir that from the beginning to the end was amazing! Listened, researched and worked his (ejem) off to get us what we needed and wanted! Then introduced us to Jeremy in Finance that did the same. Met a few other sales reps that as well were kind, not pushy and affable! Ended with a beautiful Atlas with what we needed for the kids as we well that are getting enormous! I'd recommend ANYONE that is interested in a, no hustle, clean, professional environment with plain nice humans that will try their darndest to get you what you want/ need without pressuring you to check them out and give them a try!! Ah, by the way, switching from a brand of vehicles I've been with for 26 years. Thank you guys for your work!
Excellent dealership
by 07/11/2018on
Excellent customer support and our salesman Keven.G was attentive to our needs. The paper work was flawless and I got my wife 2018 Tiguan se at a very good price. Hendrick VW is A+ on my list.
Best car buying experience
by 07/10/2018on
We had the pleasure of working with JP. He was great from the start and put us in a 16 Charger after two visits to the dealership. We felt absolutely no pressure. Every Hendrick Representative we dealt was courteous and friendly. Hope to buy from them again in the future!
The advertised "Hendrick Price" on the web site is NOT the price
by 06/26/2018on
The advertised "Hendrick Price" on the web site is NOT the price you can buy the car. I tried to buy at the web advertised price. And, I was informed the that all cars had 'mandatory' dealer installed options...in my case adding $1495 to car price (not value, but price). The dealer installed options were overpriced.....basic wheel locks for $199 when you can buy McGard or Gorilla for $45 or less; nitrogen "upgrade" of questionable value for tires at $199 when cost is no more than $6 per time (google it and see what the 'experts' say on this upgrade)...I can go on and on for each overpriced and non-optional option. My issue is not the dealer trying to make extra money (even if way overpriced for value). My issue is advertising a 'Hendrick Price' that is not obtainable when attempting to purchase the car...and the fact they tell me "everyone does it" and "we charge less than others". Great comparison in my mind. It is like saying "we are all bad, but we are at least less bad than all the other bad guys". I searched their web site and also found no explanation or even "small print" on the non-optional options installed by the dealer. That said, I'd cautiosly recommend the dealership...but, buyer beware....and know that you will pay high fees for items of limited value (or cost). Personally, I won't buy from them as I don't feel like being ripped off. I purchased elsewhere.
No BS" on car purchase experience.
by 06/23/2018on
I needed to purchase a vehicle but was up in the air about getting a 2018 Yukon or 2018 VW Atlas. The warranty of 72,000 and 6 years as basic what drew me in (I knew there would be extra charge on other warranty coverage but they are not too bad). First I went to VW in McKinney and BOY that was a HUGE mistake. Nothing but bad business from General Manager and not trustworthy. I was on the phone with Zully with VW Frisco while I was at VW McKinney and she heard the bad business going down and told me to meet her at VW Frisco we will treat you much better. Zully was excellent sales rep and knew what I wanted and felt appreciated and we made a deal before I left. I was extremely exhausted but was relieved I got a new VW atlas. We were both happy. Now I have to come back in 3 years to get another VW for my graduating son...Perhaps a 2021 VW Passat or Jetta.. Hmm have to see the future designs first.
Exceeded Expectations
by 06/15/2018on
Robert Fabian is the BEST salesman out there! My husband and I really struggled with feeling like we werent just another number with buying a car and he truly made us feel so comfortable. From start to finish we were made to feel like family with his honesty and dedication to helping us find the right fit for our growing family. If you need a new vehicle then Go visit Robert because he is the standard of what a salesman should be.
I love my new Atlas from Hendricks VW
by 04/25/2018on
I had a really great experience while buying my new Atlas, I can only say good things about the way Anas (the salesman) treated me, he was straight-forward with the pricing and really courteous, didn't waste my time at all, he never pushed me to get upgrades or extra services that I told him I didn't want. He took the time to compare the different models in detail and made concise recommendations on which model might best fit my needs. I will definitely recommend you talk to Anas if you're planning on buying a VW. Also, the other employees at the dealership were really great, they explained everything in detail and made me feel really comfortable throughout the whole process.
New car purchase
by 12/07/2017on
We really had a very good time at Hendrick VW of Frisco. Mosaab Barazi was our sales person he made the experience a lot easier than we were expecting he was very kind and helpful and we would recommend this dealership to our friends and family.
Great service
by 11/30/2017on
I had a great experience with Hendrick's VW Anas, Ryan were exceptional and made the usual stressful car buying experience easy and stress free. They said they would take care of everything and they did. Highly recommended and will be back.
Excellent service
by 08/29/2017on
Ademir was very helpful and very quick. Highly recommended to do business with
VW Jetta puchase
by 08/21/2017on
The staff at Hendricks were very personable and went out of their way to help me get the best deal. Shout out to Robert Fabian for going the extra mile. The place was also very clean and spotless. All the dealership in the Dallas area should be like this.
Totally recommended
by 07/29/2017on
I just learned another synonym for the word awesome: Marisa Echavarri. Even if I write more than 10.000 words, they wouldn't be enough to describe all cordiality and attention that Marisa gave me. I don't know what the Hendrick Volkswagen Frisco are waiting to grant a promotion to Marisa. What else can I write? If you want to buy a VW, doing good business and be well attended, go to Hendricks and search for Marisa Echavarri.
Great car buying experience
by 06/12/2017on
Marisa Echavarri and Carlos Pauls were excellent throughout the purchase of a new VW Atlas. Marisa was inviting and provided an excellent test drive and Carlos was extremely knowledgeable and gave great confidence in the car. The dealership is great - nice, open, modern atmosphere. Paperwork was painless and no pressure.