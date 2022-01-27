Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Austin
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER
by 01/27/2022on
Tony was very helpful and got straight to the point definitely would recommend
Great job
by 05/10/2022on
They were honest, saved me money by not rotating my tires (because I only had 1,900 miles on my car), and accepted a coupon. The free car wash and detailing is a huge plus too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/01/2022on
Another great service experience with Mercedes Benz of Austin! They got to me quickly and had a loaner car ready. When I got it back, it was extra clean and ready to go.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 04/29/2022on
Kleber was great to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 04/28/2022on
Excellent attention to my car’s needs from CJ Hodgson in Service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
annual service visit is a pleasant experience
by 04/22/2022on
I am really happy with my visit to Mercedes yesterday. Luis was very professional and helpful. All my questions got answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Routine Maintenance
by 04/20/2022on
On the day of service, I could not have been happier. The staff were very helpful. Getting an appointment was difficult, however. Twice I called the service department and left a message to call me back to schedule. Neither phone call was returned. And twice the My Mercedes "app" in the car appeared to tell me to contact Mercedes for maintenance. The first time I held for over 20 minutes before hanging up because nobody answered. The second time I held for about 10 minutes before giving up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Customer Service
by 04/19/2022on
Jorge has amazing customer service. They always get it right the first time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Courteous and Thorough Experience
by 04/11/2022on
Brayden did a great job explaining what would be performed on my vehicles type A service. He went over each item individually with an estimated cost and estimated wait time. Glad to say that my vehicle was serviced quicker than estimated. Brayden was a pleasure to interact with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Service
by 04/07/2022on
Mercedes-Benz of Austin service is excellent. My GLC300 had only one broken button to raise the window, they replace the whole panel of four buttons. Awesome service. My glc was still under warranty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
MB of Austin Service Dept.
by 04/06/2022on
Eddie Aguilar has always explained everything that is being done to my car and looks for ways to try to save me money. I have never had to take the car back because everything was done right the first time. I've been using MB of Austin since 2004 and have never been disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Outstanding Response
by 03/30/2022on
I had a very unique need for service to my vehicle. Wade was able to work me in on short notice. Everything accomplished, no hassles, just great response and accommodation to my schedule!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 03/24/2022on
Brought my car in for 30k service and was going to wait at the dealership but Kleber my service advisor informed me that there was a recall on my car and it would take an additional 2 1/2 hours. So he made arrangements for an Uber to take me home and pick me up when the car was ready. All services were completed perfectly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 03/15/2022on
C J in the service department has always been professional and helpful and goes the extra step to help us with our cars. W C in sales is also extremely helpful and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service!
by 03/03/2022on
Brayden is a pleasure to work with, very professional and polite. Service done in time promised. I purchased a mat for the back of my GLE, Brayden offered to install it when my car was brought up. Wonderful people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Impeccable!
by 03/03/2022on
Came in for scheduled B service. From start to finish, everyone was super nice and helpful. Next to no wait despite it being very busy. Kleber made sure that all was done right. My car feels brand new! Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
na
by 03/02/2022on
Great service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank you
by 02/17/2022on
I scheduled brake work that I really didn’t need. Eddie had everything checked out and told me my brakes were fine and recommended some other work I needed to get done before long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great work, Luis
by 02/17/2022on
I was very pleased with the service from Luis and his colleagues. They completed the scheduled maintenance on time and at the agreed upon price. They also washed my car and provided a loaner car that was clean. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 02/13/2022on
Routine service delivered as promised and within the time stated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 02/04/2022on
Jorge is a nice and made sure I was satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST EXPERIENCE EVER
by 01/27/2022on
Tony was very helpful and got straight to the point definitely would recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Check out our Mercedes-Benz blog! For 50 years, Mercedes-Benz of Austin has been offering drivers in Lakeway, Lake Travis, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and the greater Austin area with a premium selection of world-class Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.
All purchases come with impressive warranty coverage and the guaranteed backing of our professionally trained and certified Mercedes-Benz service team. Take care of all your Mercedes-Benz repairs, maintenance, and OEM factory parts needs right here at our dealership.
When you visit us for your Service needs, you can expectthe following amenities:
-Free, multi-point service and trip inspections
-Complimentary carwash
-Complimentary coffee and snack bar with full-time barista
-Complimentary, premium loaner vehicles
-Mercedes-Benz Factory Certified Technicians
Receive the luxury car buying experience you deserve. Visit Mercedes-Benz of Austin at 6757 Airport Blvd in Austin, TX. Don’t hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions.
1 Comments