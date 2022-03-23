Locally owned and operated – We’re All About Austin! Come visit First Texas Honda, where we are known for our extensive inventory options and outstanding customer satisfaction.

When you visit us for your Service needs, take advantage of our offerings such as:

• Free, multi-point service and trip inspections

• Complimentary car wash

• Complimentary coffee and snack bar with full-time barista

• Complimentary loaner vehicles with appt

• Honda Factory Certified Technicians

However, we consider ourselves more than just a dealership. For motorists in Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, and San Marcos, we are a part of the community as well. Visit us online or on social media to see all of our community outreach!

We hope you’ll consider First Texas Honda for your next car and find the car buying experience you deserve. With a long history of serving Austin drivers, our goal is to meet all of your needs while showing you the value of working with a true local dealership.