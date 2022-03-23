Customer Reviews of First Texas Honda
Relaxed and easy experience
by 03/23/2022on
I recently purchased a new CRV and it was the best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Although there are at least two other Honda dealerships closer to me, I prefer to give First Texas my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service review
by 03/30/2022on
Excellent service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT Customer Service!!!
by 03/29/2022on
Dropped my car off as scheduled. Very courteous, professional and prompt. They gave me a loaner, performed the service in a timely manner, kept me updated all the way. Will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Texas Honda
by 03/23/2022on
Everything was great 👍
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car maintenance
by 03/22/2022on
I have been a customer to First Texas Honda for over the last ten years and I have bought several cars here and they help me maintain them. I required regular maintenance on my CRV and I trust Fred Mathis from FTH to assist me in getting the job done. Mr. Mathis knows his job well to guide me it getting the proper maintenance on my car because I love to travel without any repair problems that I may get on the road. However, the Service Dept. is top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/19/2022on
Ty provided great customer service when I was in for my 20000 checkup.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 03/07/2022on
Fred Mathis at First Texas Honda did a great job coordinating my car’s recent service. I knew the status from beginning to end, and the work was done in a timely manner. I’ll be back the next time the car needs anything!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Pilot Hood Latch Recall Service
by 03/04/2022on
Service was performed in the time forecasted. Waiting room was comfortable. Internet steady. Service advisor was polite and went over all complimentary inspection findings, and wasn’t pushy in having the work done right then. Overall great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attentive Service
by 03/03/2022on
Appointment was started on time. He was forthright that it may take 30 mins longer due to construction bays. Clear with costs before service work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for Ivan
by 03/03/2022on
Great experience working with Ivan. The car was ready quickly and no issues. They arranged an Uber for me at no cost. Always friendly and helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
GOOD SERVICE
by 03/03/2022on
JAY-----GOOD SERVICE ADVISOR
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Routine maintenance
by 02/10/2022on
Using a loaner was extremely helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony's GREAT
by 01/30/2022on
I've worked with Tony before and he's wonderful! He's easy-going, knowledgable, and a joy to work with. He communicates very clearly about what to expect and helps me think through what needs to be done and what can wait. I appreciate him not encouraging me to replace things prematurely. That helps me to feel like he's trustworthy and considers what is best for me. I really appreciate him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 01/30/2022on
AJ was very helpful and pleasure to work with. His dog was cool too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Cherry on Top, VIP All the Way
by 01/26/2022on
I'm so glad I bought a Honda! Not only is it a great car so far, but although I liked my last 2 cars a lot (not Honda) taking them in for service left a lot to be desired. My first time here was no hassle, warm and professional, thorough, good communication, back in the time they promised, and cookies and lattes to boot. I'm so well taken care of it makes me look forward to having to go again! And it turned out my car had no issues, but they checked everything, and acknowledged it made sense I would want it checked out. I know they value my business, this is gold! I also appreciate how clean and inviting it is inside and how they allow one of their employees to display and sell his artwork. They clearly value their employees and it shows by how they do their jobs and treat the customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Well done
by 01/26/2022on
My service tech was Andre. I found him to be helpful, efficient & very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 01/26/2022on
I had a great experience with my technician Carlos Cortez. He is very professional and knowledgeable person.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service work on 2019 Honda Civic
by 01/12/2022on
Excellent service by service rep who was thorough and did a great job answering my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic!
by 01/08/2022on
Overall great service!
Excelente
by 01/08/2022on
Anthony our service advisor was outstanding
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service
by 01/02/2022on
service performed in timely manner
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
