Jim Keras Subaru
Customer Reviews of Jim Keras Subaru
100% trustworthy
by 06/21/2021on
Excellent to work with & will most definitely buy another vehicle from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mrs Linda Bolden
by 12/20/2021on
Excellent service and Staff! Customers are treated as if they are valued.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast Thorough Appointment Availability
by 07/13/2021on
See title
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
100% trustworthy
by 06/21/2021on
Excellent to work with & will most definitely buy another vehicle from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super unprofessional
by 09/15/2020on
We put a deposit on a car. They never informed us at the time that it was not refundable. After over a solid week of calling, emailing, and actually going to the dealership, we still I guess don’t have an answer and are assuming we’re not getting it back. Every time we spoke to someone it’s like the first time we’re calling and they try to sell us a car we’re clearly not interested in. Then when we told them we’ve bought a different brand they essentially told us that our car is likely to catch fire because that’s what that brand is known for. Wow. Not even really upset about the refund at this point. I can’t believe they would straight insult us and then have the guts to try and sell us a car in the same breath. I will never buy a Subaru or anything else if it means I have to do business with this dealership. I don’t think I would want to do business with them as a woman either. Their high pressure technique leads me to believe they would try to take advantage of a woman who doesn’t have a man with her. Not comfortable at all.
Jim Keras Service
by 07/19/2020on
Professional and timely service on my Subaru Outback. Waiting area was still comfortable but chairs were spaced apart for social distancing. Also caught up with my salesperson, Karen Roth, while my car was being serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
N.Rangaswami
by 03/28/2020on
It was a great experience.Timely,prompt,courteous and answered all my questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car
by 03/23/2020on
We bought a new car from this dealership and the staff was awesome!! They treated us so kindly and we did not feel pressured as we made a very big decision. We worked closely with Alex and Caleb and they were the best!! Alex knew everything about the cars he sold! We love our Subaru!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
We'll be back!
by 03/12/2020on
We found the perfect used car. About a month after purchase we discovered some minor damage to a fender. The saleman fixed us up with the body shop, and the damage was repaired without cost to us, even though the sale was "as is". Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new Outback
by 05/10/2017on
Our salesman, Joel Calderon, was top notch! Friendly, informative and made the experience so easy! He even gave us great lunch recommendations since we were not familiar with the area. I would highly recommend Jim Keras Subaru and ask for Joel, pronounced Jo-L.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 02/14/2017on
Received complimentary service for 2 years with purchase of vehicle. Arrived at time of appointment and vehicle was immediately taken--no waiting time for me. Oil change and tire rotation completed within 25 minutes. Service team was courteous, efficient and professional. Very pleased with service. Highly recommend service team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dama and the Crew
by 02/08/2017on
I have had my 2014 Forrester since 10/2013 and have been a faithful Jim Keras customer. Dama has made me feel like I was a special customer every time we have spoken. She and the schedulers are some of the most courteous customer service people I have dealt with. She has given me good information when I was having a little problem and advised me to bring it in when the problem was not as small as I thought. I have never felt that I was being unfairly with any service that has been provided. I would and have suggested that a couple of friends take their cars there for service. Jim Keras should be very proud of Dama and the whole service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Service Department!
by 12/12/2016on
Scratches - Brought in our Outback for routine work and the ended up putting a large scratch on the car. After I told them about it they said "well it wasn't us". Even though I inspected the car prior to take it in. This is a hard to miss large scratch. Lying Service Manager - On the same day I got the scratch (before I knew about it) I asked why they didn't fill the coolant reservoir since it was very low and they said "oh you have to ask for that". I asked if they could fill it and they argued with me that if you can see ANY coolant in the reservoir that it is "fine" and "needs room to expand when the engine gets hot". I insisted they check it anyway. They came out and argued me down from getting it filled since "it is above the 'LOW' line and it's supposed to be there." Went home and went through the manual and lo and behold! "Fill coolant reservoir to 'FULL' line if near or at 'LOW' line." Right in the manual. This all happened with the service manager. I dealt with her the entire time. [non-permissible content removed] she would rather lie to me about the very low coolant level rather than open a new bottle of coolant and fill it. NEVER AGAIN. I'll drive to Little Rock from here on in.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Sales Team; [violative content deleted] Finance and Mgmt
by 05/03/2008on
Spent about 7 hours at the dealership; left with a new car but very mixed feelings about the process. Basically they played the typical car dealer game; my sales guy and product specialist were the Good Cops and seemed honest and straight forward. On the other hand, the numbers guys - Finance and Mgmt - were the Bad Cops and blatantly dishonest. We agreed on a price ($500 over invoice) but once I arrived at Finance (housed at Keras Nissan) the numbers changed a bit (note that my credit is pristine). I asked to review the invoice price and suddenly no one could find it. Phone calls were made, people were faxing things, lots of heavy sighs, walking out of the office and back in - the typical process. My Finance guy turned into a [violative content deleted] and was basically inconvenienced that I didn't simply just sign. Then there were questions about my trade-in as the title had been incorrectly labeled "rebuilt". Even after CarFax clearly indicated a mistake was made by TN, MGMT tried to devalue my car - likely to offset the discounted invoice price. So I WALKED OFF THE LOT and drove home. Next thing I know there's a call from the dealership that there was some "miscommunication" about the numbers and now they were able to put the deal together. "Come on down and let's get this done." Returned and waited some more. Met with a different Finance person this time. Nice guy but from the Bad Cop camp so was somewhat leery. My only complaint with him was that he ran my credit prior to my authorization. I specifically told the Sales people, Mgmt and previous Finance person that I may be using my personal bank for a loan and didn't want my credit run. This turned into a non-issue as the dealership's lender (JP Morgan who sells to Chase) had a better rate. Needless to say, I signed the numerous forms and got the deal done. BEWARE of (1) the $150 Customer Svc charge which was automatically added to my invoice and is some kind of social security for warranty repairs. What? Yeah, apparently Keras customers pay into a pool (think Social Security) and if you need svc...well, nevermind. It's bogus. (2) The Keras Doc Fee. Mine was $350+ and when I questioned Finance, was told this was very fair as most dealerships are $400+. I have since Googled "dealer doc fees" and learned that doc fees that open-ended bucket dealers use to tack on fees. They typically don't exceed $300 but realistically shouldn't be more than $50. The explanation I received was that it cost the dealership $350+ to process my paperwork. Considering it's a matter of faxing a few papers to 2-3 numbers, the Keras Boys probably took me for a ride on this one. Overall I'd rank KERAS SUBARU 5/6 of 10. Again, Sales team seemed sincere and knowledgeable. It was the [violative content deleted] Finance and others who I recommend going to their lot, identifying the car and features you want, pricing INVOICE via Edmunds.com (that probably means walking away from the dealership and going home), and returning with a print out and your best price. Good luck.