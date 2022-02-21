1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our salesman did a fabulous job of selling us the car, however I feel like I was taken advantage of. We just bought a brand new 2016 Chevy Traverse and there is a small scratch on the back next to the lift gate handle. We noticed it right away and we were told no problem it would get taken care of right away. I expressed we were very busy and I would rather leave the car at the dealership and not have to do the back and forth until the car was fixed. The salesman talked me into driving it home so I did. I received a call the next day to bring it in and it would be fixed. Well we took it back to get it fixed and then went to pick it up on a Thursday when they said it was all set, only to realize the same scratch was there and now instead of it being a light white color it was black and very noticeable. I was told they outsourced the job and the guys response was I was supposed to make it disappear from 20 ft away not completely remove it. At this point I'm completely shocked that I was told this information and to have been told it will be taken care of when in fact its still there. We bought the car on Oct 6th and it is now Oct 13th and we finally have a scheduled appointment in the actual body shop for Nov 16th, 2015. So I have a brand new car that I have to drive for a month and a half with a very noticeable scratch on it and to be quite frank they don't care. I spoke with the general manager to express my utter disappointment and his response was he didn't know anything about it but he could schedule the maintenance so it got taken care of. How does the general manager not know what is going on at his own dealership and not know the staff there is out sourcing jobs on brand new cars. I am baffled by all this and will never use this dealership again, nor would I recommend it to friends, family, or even a general person off the street. I will drive an hour away to another Chevy dealership before I would use this dealership again. Read more