BMW of Salem
Customer Reviews of BMW of Salem
Friendly staff, knowledgeable, competitive price
by 02/01/2021on
This is our third car purchased from this dealer and salesperson. That should say it all, most important they are competively priced.
Friendly staff, knowledgeable, competitive price
by 02/01/2021on
This is our third car purchased from this dealer and salesperson. That should say it all, most important they are competively priced.
Continuous Satisfaction
by 07/13/2018on
My service technician, Gary Glaze, delivered my vehicle after servicing in a much shorter time frame than originally promised. He also recommended items that should be addressed in the near future. He is very thorough and personable. I also would like to express my disappointment in learning that Tim Byerly was no longer a service technician at this dealership. He will truly be missed. He, Gary and Kenzie all made a service team. Tim will sorely be missed by more individuals than just myself.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Experience
by 05/10/2018on
Always well taken care of cant say enough about the service I receive everytime I bring my car in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Louise Jones 328i convertible
by 04/10/2018on
Louise has owned her 2008 328i from the showroom in Palm Springs to now in Oregon. It has been a wonderful car but after 76000 miles it needed some minor adjustments and maintenance. We contacted Gary who manages the dealership service dept. here in Salem and he ordered a part for us and had other maintenance performed professionally. He is an experienced and pleasant person who we were pleased to deal with. Way beyond the normal service and we will continue to visit and look forward to another BMW vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kenzie - the best adviser
by 03/31/2018on
This place is really upping their service game. It has been increasingly more personal and positive each time I come to Salem BMW for service. Now, if only their sales team could match this! Then, Id service AND buy my BMWs from here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service appointment for 328i
by 03/30/2018on
Service was done quickly and everyone was extremely helpful. Appreciate the car wash also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEW TIRES
by 03/15/2018on
Mckenzie was the best, I really like her work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not "just" an oil change.
by 03/14/2018on
I was surprised to learn that my prepaid oil change included full synthetic oil and a new BMW filter as well as a host of other services. I was more than pleased that the service was performed so quickly, as I use an oxygen concentrator and was concerned about its battery life. Terrific service rep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Experience
by 02/13/2018on
X5 diesel was in limp mode and when I finally made to Salem BMW from the Oregon Coast, they got me right in, diagnosed the issue in a reasonable time, found they did not have the necessary part, located it in Portland and sent a driver to get it. Problem fixed and on my way in a relatively short time, given the circumstances.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW 528
by 01/19/2018on
BMW of Salem is a great place to buy a car. Not only were they very informative when we were purchasing the car, we have received numerous emails from the staff offering any sort of help we need. They definitely put the customer first.
Final Free Service
by 01/05/2018on
This was my final free service under the 4 year free service warranty with BMW. Due to a very unusual set of circumstances, there was an initial question about whether the service would be complementary. The details are too lengthy to go into, but the matter was handled with great courtesy and professionalism by Chris Wright, who I understand is the service manager, or one of the service managers. I thought I was listened to and treated very well. As i told Chris, I think he did himself and his employer proud. What could have been a very negative experience was turned into a very positive one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellence
by 12/23/2017on
I was pleased with the service I got. I worked with Aaron Winer, and everything he promised he achieved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
You saved the day and earned another customer.
by 12/20/2017on
I spent over $2k at another shop for a vibration issue fix, but to no avail. I decided to try the dealership out... In about an hour, you guys figured out it was simply hubcentric rings for my aftermarket wheels. They cost just $11. Thank you BMW of Salem!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First 10,000/2-Year Service
by 10/28/2017on
Only adverse comment is that the car was returned with over inflated tires (39 front/41 rear) instead of specified 32/38.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fraud and Lying
by 10/02/2017on
I'm Asian women I still buy 2012 750li used car salem bmw but they didn't told me rear sunshade.break and almost flat rear tires even sunshade doesn't cover any warranty and bmw cost me $1500 so If you Asian please do not go bmw salem they still fraud and Lie for you and they never told you problem in the used car don't truth any used car in salem bmw they know how to do legally fraud and Lying so if you buy used car salem bmw you must be bring your mechanic Please be careful Timothy Selby, Brian Kemmerle, Sean Ostler General Sales Manager they team
Great Service as always...
by 10/02/2017on
I live in Eugene and choose to go up to Salem for the service/maintenance. Gary in in the service department is always so friendly and accommodating. Love that my car is ready before its scheduled and I have a loaner car waiting!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Driver air bag recall work
by 09/12/2017on
Service was friendly and professional. Vehicle check-in, service check-in, waiting area, and final work summary with car pick-up top-notch. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great folks, fantastic car
by 08/12/2017on
I ordered, so had to wait to get my perfect Beemer - Jessie was helpful (& sympathetic) along the way. And of course my car was worth the wait. Nothing like a BMW. The dealership has an unhurried atmosphere & the folks are patient & helpful. Plus there are lots of Beemers on the lot for those who cannot wait. To top it off, the price was way better than I expected. Over all, a great experience. Just wish I lived closer!
Mackenzie is the best!
by 08/03/2017on
I have worked with 6 different BMW dealerships all over the west coast, with 7 different BMW vehicles, over the last 15 years. In all of my experiences, I have yet to find a service provider who is as friendly, honest, supportive, knowledgeable, and eager as Mackenzie Thompson. She has helped me through warranty details, purchasing the extended maintenance plan, adding the Dinan Stage 1, and now through all of my car care. She remembers my name, my vehicle, and important details, which is impressive and just flat out awesome. She is truly the first service advisor I have felt an honest connection with and I would like her and you all to know this is something that is rare within the auto service industry.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you BMW and Brian Kemmerle
by 07/10/2017on
I chose Brian based on previous reviews only and I'm happy to add to Brian's great reviews! We first met with Brian looking for a gently used convertible 328i or 335i. They had one of each, but neither quite fit our criteria. Brian shared soooooo much information that it helped with our search. We looked and test drove a few others at other dealerships, but gladly did not purchase any of them. Then the RIGHT car became available at BMW Salem and Brian was right there for us! He knew and we knew that the waiting was well worth it. The process was so easy and Brian was just fantastic. The dealership was professional, warm, friendly and I will continue to recommend to all my family and friends. Thank you! Enjoying our 2012 328i convertible with less than 50,000 miles and all of the bells and whistles. Sad to see my 2001 330ci go, but I'm definitely a BMW fan for life!
Best Repair Service
by 05/19/2017on
The repair went smoothly and according to schedule with excellent communication from the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes