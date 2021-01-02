5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I chose Brian based on previous reviews only and I'm happy to add to Brian's great reviews! We first met with Brian looking for a gently used convertible 328i or 335i. They had one of each, but neither quite fit our criteria. Brian shared soooooo much information that it helped with our search. We looked and test drove a few others at other dealerships, but gladly did not purchase any of them. Then the RIGHT car became available at BMW Salem and Brian was right there for us! He knew and we knew that the waiting was well worth it. The process was so easy and Brian was just fantastic. The dealership was professional, warm, friendly and I will continue to recommend to all my family and friends. Thank you! Enjoying our 2012 328i convertible with less than 50,000 miles and all of the bells and whistles. Sad to see my 2001 330ci go, but I'm definitely a BMW fan for life! Read more