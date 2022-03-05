3 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made an appointment for my oil change and was asked specifically if I wanted my tires rotated.since I had just done this, I said “no” and the person on the phone said she would make note of that. Unfortunately that person did not make note of it,and after getting home I called to make sure they had not rotated the tires, but they actually had.therefore voiding out the rotation I had just done.they did say that I could bring it back in and they would rotate them back to the way they were, but after waiting two hours just for the oil change,and the dealership being a half hour drive away,there was no way I had the time and energy to to do that! I also have five free car washes built up,because their car wash has not worked any of the last five times I’ve been in to get my oil change.i don’t understand having a perk, like a “free car wash”with the service of your car, if the car wash NEVER works??? I also got a call from a customer service person who called to check on my experience but when I called the number back,it was just a general number, and the operator said she had no idea who called me,or how to rout me to someone I could talk to about my experience.again,why call to see how my service was if I can’t call back anyone to talk to???very unprofessional and makes me think,they don’t really care at all.they just go through the motions, but there really isn’t really anyone that cares enough to talk to you. Read more