Customer Reviews of Kendall Honda of Eugene
Honda CRV EXL
by 05/03/2022on
Excellent experience. Ordered my vehicle on Jan 22 and it came in on Apr 22, which happens to be my birthday! Happy Birthday to me!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Honda of Eugene
by 04/28/2022on
I made an appointment for my oil change and was asked specifically if I wanted my tires rotated.since I had just done this, I said “no” and the person on the phone said she would make note of that. Unfortunately that person did not make note of it,and after getting home I called to make sure they had not rotated the tires, but they actually had.therefore voiding out the rotation I had just done.they did say that I could bring it back in and they would rotate them back to the way they were, but after waiting two hours just for the oil change,and the dealership being a half hour drive away,there was no way I had the time and energy to to do that! I also have five free car washes built up,because their car wash has not worked any of the last five times I’ve been in to get my oil change.i don’t understand having a perk, like a “free car wash”with the service of your car, if the car wash NEVER works??? I also got a call from a customer service person who called to check on my experience but when I called the number back,it was just a general number, and the operator said she had no idea who called me,or how to rout me to someone I could talk to about my experience.again,why call to see how my service was if I can’t call back anyone to talk to???very unprofessional and makes me think,they don’t really care at all.they just go through the motions, but there really isn’t really anyone that cares enough to talk to you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Kendall Honda
by 04/26/2022on
They do an outstanding job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Service
by 04/20/2022on
The service was concluded in a very good and professional manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always Great Service
by 04/12/2022on
Went to Kendall for my oil change. The service folks are always friendly and professional. Shayla Spoerl was very thorough and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Honda
by 03/11/2022on
I love Kendall Honda!! I recently just purchased a Honda CRV and could not be more pleased with my vehicle or my service! I worked with Alice, and Marcus. They were there with me every step of the way, answered my many questions, and made the car buying process a breeze. I have worked with other dealerships in town, and Kendall Honda gave me a great deal, and a more than fair price. They researched to find me the lowest interest rate, and the BEST part? I know that if I needed something after buying the car, they would be there to help me out with that too! Thank you Alice and Marcus, and thank you Kendall Honda!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Service at Kendall Honda
by 03/02/2022on
It was a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Major service at Kendall Honda and Acura, Eugene, OR
by 01/12/2022on
They provided us with a prognosis, including cost estimate, when they would finish the service on the car and if they had to hold the car for any 3rd party work, including the cost breakdown. Their labor estimate, by far the most expensive part of the service was exactly as they projected (in other words I did not find hours added on to the cost of labor. Although I did not buy the car from them, they do a great job of keeping the car running. I have been approached by their sales reps about upgrading the vehicle (buying another car);, there is no high pressure sales pitch and they understand the word "no" or "not now". Their followups to another purchase are friendly and timed far enough apart that I don't feel the pressure to upgrade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect Experience
by 01/06/2022on
No pressure experience. Bought a used car from Kendall Honda ( second time buyer) and they did not disappoint. Friendly, professional, un-shady, kind-hearted and down to Earth. Lower than KBB prices and fair trade-in. We were really in need and Kendall helped us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Pilot Service
by 12/08/2021on
The service appointment scheduling was a breeze. I was kept up to date with the status of my repair. The repair was completed in the expected timeframe. Very easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service department
by 12/04/2021on
Everyone has been very helpful in resolving the problem with my car. They made sure that while they were fixing the problem I had reliable transportation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Honda of Eugene
by 12/02/2021on
They were able to solve the problem with my Check Engine Light staying on when my mechanic was unable to do so & referred me to the dealership for their advanced computer diagnostics equipment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase a brand new truck...great experience at Kendall Honda Eugene!
by 11/23/2021on
This is my first experience purchasing a brand new vehicle. The staff at Kendall Honda Eugene were excellent. The process was very smooth and I am confident I got the best price possible for my new ride. Very satisfied!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2022 honda odyssey exl
by 11/23/2021on
Very nice people took me awhile to decide but they kept their patience and got our new honda odyssey home the same day. Hard to get a very good deal right now but they tried to work things out at the least.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
An Enjoyable Experience
by 11/23/2021on
Great service, very knowledgeable sales people and pain free financing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As promised
by 11/22/2021on
We needed a 2nd key fob replacement for our 2013 Camry (through Kendall’s insurance). Within days we took our Camry to Kendall Toyota for the key fob and the programming of it to the Camry. Shazam! Problem solved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great work, Kendall Honda!
by 10/27/2021on
I took my Element in for a last minute oil change. They had it done in less than an hour (which is usually the case)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Odyssey Repair
by 10/06/2021on
Great repair work
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Honda Passport Buying Experience
by 10/06/2021on
Best car buying experience ever! Go see Trevor Foster and/or Joe from Kendall for your next Honda or Acura purchase. This is our second Honda purchase through these guys. Fantastic attention to detail and extremely professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Honda recent experience.
by 09/28/2021on
The good news is, our routine service went very smooth this time. No comment on needing a engine air filter or cab air filter was called for, basically because I replaced those before service. Brake fluid change was mentioned for our 2017 Civic but had already been accomplished on on different service in 2019. New to me, was contact via text messaging on each step in getting car serviced. We were notified when service was completed. We like this added feature and avoids having to call about status.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kendall Honda, Eugene, OR
by 09/28/2021on
Kendall Honda of Eugene has provided service for my 2010 Honda CR-V since I purchased it there. They have done excellent work and provided customer-first service since the beginning. The facilities include a large and comfortable waiting room with wi-fi as well as a courtesy van and they have excellent COVID protocols in place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
