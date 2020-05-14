service Rating

I was over charged from the beginning for parts that were never put on my car. They had two separate checks for a total of $1350 after hours of debate and confrontation. The bill of sales has never correctly reflected the car I paid for or the price I paid for it. The amount of disrespect I was shown while trying to remedy this was second to none unlike any I've ever experienced anywhere. I do not recommend this dealership to anyone. The car I bought was a 2019 Honda Accord with around $6,000 worth of after market parts. The total was somewhere around $30,000 and so far I've discovered approximately $1350 worth of over charges and have been reimbursed from the dealership for all of them, had I not noticed the discrepancies I'd be out somewhere around $1350. Also, if they would have put the piece I paid for and requested on the car I bought and was billed for it would cost me about $200-400 less for the repairs I now need and they've offered nothing for this, they also wasted about 5 hours of my time sorting all this out and getting my money back to me. They did nothing to remedy the situation other than give me back the money they over charged me. Read more