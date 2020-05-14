I was over charged from the beginning for parts that were never put on my car. They had two separate checks for a total of $1350 after hours of debate and confrontation. The bill of sales has never correctly reflected the car I paid for or the price I paid for it. The amount of disrespect I was shown while trying to remedy this was second to none unlike any I've ever experienced anywhere. I do not recommend this dealership to anyone. The car I bought was a 2019 Honda Accord with around $6,000 worth of after market parts. The total was somewhere around $30,000 and so far I've discovered approximately $1350 worth of over charges and have been reimbursed from the dealership for all of them, had I not noticed the discrepancies I'd be out somewhere around $1350. Also, if they would have put the piece I paid for and requested on the car I bought and was billed for it would cost me about $200-400 less for the repairs I now need and they've offered nothing for this, they also wasted about 5 hours of my time sorting all this out and getting my money back to me. They did nothing to remedy the situation other than give me back the money they over charged me.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Bought my 2015 Honda CR-V at Kendall Honda in Eugene, OR. My experience from when I first looked at a car to buy, to the service of the car through the last 4 1/2 years have been excellent. Dormand, the Salesman and Craig Truesdale the Service Rep have always treated me top notch.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Dropped in to get my new fob to be recalibrated which takes an hour, yet as busy as Honda Service Department was they got right on it and I was out the door not much long after! They were all very helpful and kind. Answered all my questions as a new used Honda owner they helped me get farmiler with all the electronics and buttons as I waited, I thank not only the service department for their good and quick work but also the sales dept as well as the parts department, all of them rate A+! Thank you Honda Dearlership!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Needed a part replaced on my Honda Pilot that fell off somewhere along the road and they ordered the part, had it there the next day, quoted a price to install it and then didn't charge me for the install because it didn't take them very long to install it! What a pleasant surprise! An honest business to do that.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Such great service ! Even at the last minute, the service dept is able to accommodate me and my work schedule - Amanda Parker is fantastic ! Great f/t and always makes sure things are done to my satisfaction. Love Kendall Honda !!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The staff here is the best. They have been consistently friendly, helpful, professional and efficient. I could get my oil changed elsewhere but as long as I am treated this well by Kendall Honda, I won't.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was able to get an online appointment quickly, at a time good for me. Good social distancing, with pens that had been sanitized in one cup, and a second cup for the used ones. It took a LONG time to get done oil change, filter, etc. But, we watched TV, and felt no need to complain since the Virus makes things difficult on everyone. A man came to us twice, to let us know the update. When finished, 3 hours later, he apologized, saying they were short on workers, etc, and gave us a huge discount on the charges. It was a total surprise, as we hadn't complained or anything. We always have our work done there, as records are easily kept, they don't offer services that aren't needed. This time, I asked for a brake check, just like they usually do. We were close to needing new brakes, but not needed right now. They could easily have said they needed to be done right then, and I would have said yes, because I am so afraid of brakes not working (have dreams about being on a curvy road, with steep hillsides, with no brakes, LOL).
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The last 3 cars I own or lease have been maintained by Kendall of Eugene, for over ten years. I have been pleased with the service department's service and knowledge. My cars have gotten the same good attention I give to my teeth, eyesight and general health, as I consider primary care for my auto as important as my health.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I used to love my 2013 Honda Accord Exl until we started having alot of issues with it. I have had to have a jump start on several occasions and have had to have the car towed a couple of times because it wont start. Took the car to Kendall Honda and they had the car for 13 weeks and still not fixed. Now the car stalls on me at a stoplight and luckily it will start but it takes a few tries. My family and friends will not ride with me anymore and afraid to drive it out of town in fear it will breakdown on me. I am so beyond frustrated with this hunk of junk and cant afford to have car payments again. Kendall Honda and Honda Corporate wont recognize I have bought a lemon. Talked with the supervisor and managment and get no where with them. We just recently had to have the starter replaced along with four batteries in two years and still having alot of problems.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Excellent. We had trouble getting a straight answer via the internet from other dealers, Isaiah Boles gave us a straightforward answer and communicated promptly so we knew it was worth our time to travel 2 plus hours. Thank you for being a part of the internet age!! We were able to get a great deal on a Honda Ridgeline. Isaiah (sales) and the business manager Jacob Wallace were great to work with, gave us all the information without being pushy. It was a great car buying experience for which we are grateful!
I was caught off-guard with my car problem - all of a sudden vibrating like crazy upon acceleration. I called Kendall Honda and got an appointment the next morning. When I got there, I was told what the plan was going to be. I was informed of a free shuttle service so I didn't miss my other appointment that day. Tricia Toner kept in touch with me all the way, went over and above the call of duty in making my experience pleasurable (I didn't want to leave the wonderful waiting area) by doing all the nasty Insurance co. calls to see what was covered and she went to bat for me to ensure that this was actually a great experience - and I got a free car wash too.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would never recommend kendall hondas service department they tell you one thing and then turn around and tell you something totally different and did not fix my car and they dont stand behind what they sell
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Our mission at Kendall Honda is simple: To deliver an unrivaled customer experience. Through our highly motivated, knowledgeable and caring team of professionals, we pledge to listen and respect your needs. Doing the right thing means more than selling and servicing vehicles. Our progressive attitude means being exceptional stewards of the communities we operate, as well as the environment. It means going above and beyond every day for the people who mean so much to us-our customers.
what sets us apart
It’s one thing to say we care. It’s another to prove it with our actions each day.
For over 80 years, Kendall has been giving back hundreds of thousands of dollars to local charities and organizations that support families, children and education.
1 Comments