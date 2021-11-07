3 out of 5 stars service Rating

I wanted to give them 5 stars, David F. was great to work with related to handling my oil change and getting the shifter replaced. However, I wasnt impressed by Lithia/Dodge, or maybe David, for not going the extra mile for me related to the costly repair. My pickup only recently went out of warranty based on time (Sept 2020). The first week of Nov. the shifter gave me a warning and ended up needing to be replaced due to a faulty component. I asked if they could extend some courtesy towards the warranty and was told, "No, it's out of date so that's that." No discussion with the Service Manager or anything. As a loyal customer who purchased a top of the line pickup, Ram 1500 Laramie Limited, the recent expiration (3 years) and low miles (32K), I hoped they'd go above and beyond to make this right. Take this into consideration when purchasing and having service done here. Read more