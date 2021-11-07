Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Eugene
They made it so easy
by 07/11/2021on
Excellent prompt service. Individual attention. Courteous and professional. In short they made the whole transaction so easy. I would give Justin, Dane and JC at Litha 11 out of 10 points if I could. I will definitely be a return customer for my next truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service!!
by 06/26/2021on
Your team was very responsive when I did have a concern and immediately took care if the matter in a fair and straightforward manner. I have already told people about my experience and I will be bringing my own mother in to purchase a vehicle in the coming months.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A+ Dealership
by 01/31/2021on
This was the smoothest car buying experience I’ve ever had. Our salesman John Lamboy was very courteous, explained everything about the vehicle, he was just as excited for us as we were and was sure that we didn’t have any questions before leaving. The finance gentleman Devin was super accommodating as well. He also made sure we understood all the paperwork and options that we were selecting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A great team to work with!
by 12/10/2020on
I enjoyed working with the entire Lithia Eugene team. I live in Bend, but chose to do business with Lithia Eugene due to their professionalism, quick response, and efficiency. I was in and out of the dealership within 90 minutes with my new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Ram 1500 Shifter replacement
by 11/15/2020on
I wanted to give them 5 stars, David F. was great to work with related to handling my oil change and getting the shifter replaced. However, I wasnt impressed by Lithia/Dodge, or maybe David, for not going the extra mile for me related to the costly repair. My pickup only recently went out of warranty based on time (Sept 2020). The first week of Nov. the shifter gave me a warning and ended up needing to be replaced due to a faulty component. I asked if they could extend some courtesy towards the warranty and was told, "No, it's out of date so that's that." No discussion with the Service Manager or anything. As a loyal customer who purchased a top of the line pickup, Ram 1500 Laramie Limited, the recent expiration (3 years) and low miles (32K), I hoped they'd go above and beyond to make this right. Take this into consideration when purchasing and having service done here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service Department
by 06/09/2020on
Seth at Lithia, was extremely helpful in getting my daughter's car in quickly and ready for travel. This included checking and changing her brakes, a transmission flush, oil change. He was in communication with her through out the day and the car was ready the same day and the quality of the work was top notch. I was extremely pleased in the professionalism and courtesy that Seth gave to my young daughter. It feels so good to be able to send her in for repairs on her older car, knowing that she will be treated with the same courtesy as they would to me. We will continue to use Lithia for our needs!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patient and kind!
by 05/25/2020on
The sales associate that I worked with was wonderful! Brian Fisher. I contacted him in the morning before I left my home at the coast, to ensure that the truck I was interested in was still available. He was able to answer many questions over the phone, and when I arrived he was fully committed to giving me the best experience that I could have with such a big decision. He was very patient and friendly, and I never felt like I was being pushed to make a decision. He spent several hours walking me through the process, making sure that I was comfortable with all of my options and decisions. I will highly recommend him to everyone looking to buy!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great service
by 05/14/2020on
The service was quick, the staff was friendly, and the waiting area was clean & easy to keep socially distanced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They did it again!
by 12/04/2019on
Once again we were able to find the perfect vehicle at Lithia Dodge in Eugene we traded in our jeep which we loved to get a 2020 ram Laramie. It’s the absolute perfect vehicle for us and we’re very happy to be starting the new year with a beautiful new truck our salesman Dane once again helped us and we’ll be back for our next vehicle when is time.
2007 Dodge Ram
by 11/29/2019on
Tim is the best service advisor. He provided up front details and clean update when the tech was done with checking my 2007 dodge 1500 Ram. Being working with Tim for 11 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
above and beyond
by 10/31/2019on
after about a week of indecisiveness on our part, inventory coming and going until we decided on which 2 trucks to purchase, LITHIA Eugene found what we were looking for, brought them in from out of state and worked a deal that was beneficial to the both of us. they were responsive, and attentive while patient and respectful. will do business with them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 09/17/2019on
Shopping for a car is not high on my list of things I love to do, but my experience with Lithia and especially our sales person, Dakota made it a pleasant experience. I love my new Jeep!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Grand Cherokee
by 09/16/2019on
My experience with Lithia buying my car was absolutely amazing. Robert, our sales guy was probably the best salesmen I have ever worked with along with Devon in the finance department. Both of them made the process so easy! The detail shop really messed up the interior of my car and Robert and Devon made sure that my car would get taken care of, so for them.. I am thankful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Exceptional
by 09/03/2019on
I got in to the dealership for my oil change, had them replace my fuel filters and rotate my tires. Service was fast! I was out of there by 12:20PM! Every one was courteous and striving for customer satisfaction! This is the best dealership I have worked with in my sixty five years on this earth!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 05/22/2019on
This was truly the best car buying experience I've had. My salesman was knowledgable and helpful and no pressure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easy-peasy
by 05/17/2019on
called in for a recall. part ordered, contacted me for appointment a week later after part was received. courteous and prompt at arrival. repair done with expedience. Very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great expirience
by 04/05/2019on
Daylon was friendly and easy to work with on the purchase of this vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Visit
by 03/20/2019on
I have always appreciated Dave Franklin and the help that he gives me when I come in. This visit was no exception. I was also very please with the speed of the service as it only took about one half hour. My only concern is that when my vehicle was done, the tech parked it in the driveway behind a pickup and then another vehicle was parked directly behind mine. Dave Franklin happened to be there and so he helped guide me out of the tight spot. I would recommend an area where cars are parked after their service visit rather than in the same area where arriving vehicles are parked. Thanks for the great service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steering Strait
by 02/14/2019on
Had an issue with my steering where it was fighting me to turn, took it in and they found the problems and corrected them, now it drives great and does not fight me. It took two days total but it was worth it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/25/2019on
Guy at Lithia was courteous, helpful, and prepared a list of needed future service providing me with time to save for those services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/14/2019on
Fast, friendly service at a reasonable price! Will be going here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
