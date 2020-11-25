5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Buying a new Car involves many decisions, what model, color, options, engine, financing etc. The staff at Subaru of Bend made this process easy and with no stress. We were interested in a 2018 Outback Limited 2.5i model. Upon arrival we met Jeremy with the Internet Sales Team, who had an Outback Limited 2.5i in the Wilderness Green, ready for a test drive. After taking a spin, my wife and I concluded this car wasn't quite what we thought we wanted. We both weren't sure about our color choice, and I was unsure if the 2.5i or 3.6i would be the best engine choice for us. At this point we had been with Jeremy about an hour, still quite undecided on what is best for us. I then asked Jeremy if they had a Limited 3.6i that we could take a spin in. He made a quick phone call and within 5 minutes had a Crystal Pearl White 3.6i Limited Outback fueled up and ready to go. I'm glad I drove the 3.6i because it had the extra bit of reserve power I was looking for. My wife saw us return from out test drive and noticed how pretty the Crystal Pearl White Outback looked. After a brief consultation with my wife, we concluded the White 3.6i Outback is perfect for us. Funny how you go in thinking you want this, and you end up with something quite different. Thanks to Jeremy's excellent product knowledge and patience, we drove home that afternoon in our new 2018 Outback. Trading in our Subaru Crosstrek and purchasing our new Outback the same afternoon was easy, and "Hassle Free"! Ask for Jeremy and Bill in the Internet Sales Department for your next new Subaru purchase. Read more