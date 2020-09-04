Our buying experience at Kendall Toyota in Bend, Oregon was excellent. Our salesperson, Alex Moschitti provided outstanding service! Alex was the consummate professional throughout our buying experience. If you ever need a car sales professional, Alex Moschitti is your choice, look no further. All in all an enjoyable buying experience.
BEWARE of their so-called Service Department. Traveling through Bend on March 27th I had to tow my 2008 Toyota Highlander here because of a sudden loss of oil pressure. Warning lights came on and I immediately pulled over. Less then 2 miles from the dealership, still ended up towing the vehicle to them (thank goodness for AAA). I used the drop box and left the keys there cause no one would talk with us because the Service Department closed 30 mins prior (even though there were people from the department still there).
Called the next morning multiple times to find out they determined it was an oil cooler hose. They told me the “old oil hose” from the factory didn’t work well, so now they replace it with a metal pipe assembly. Finally, at 4:07pm (2 hours before they closed) they said they would have to fix it the following morning. Long story short, 12:30pm Fri March 29th (almost 2 days after dropping off my car there) and $500 later, I was able to get my SUV Back. Drove it back to Sunriver area NO problem. Next day drove it up to Mt Bachelor, NO problem. Even drove it back home to Portland on Sunday, NO problem. Never once was there any engine noises or warning lights that came on during our trip home roughly 200 mile trip home.
Wednesday April 3rd comes around (1 week later) and I notice a small amount of oil in my driveway. Not a large amount by any means, but oil never the less. Ran a few errands, stopped by my in laws house to drop something off. No one parks in their driveway, both cars stay in their garage. Once I left, my father in law texted me a picture of oil in their driveway exactly where I was recently parked. I swung by and picked up my son from school that was only a few blocks away. Started to head home and realized there was now an engine knock that just started. NO Check Engine lights, no service notifications, no indication of anything wrong. Once again, pulled immediately over and towed the car to another Toyota dealership near me.
I now have the new dealership saying I need a NEW motor. I find this highly suspicious, I all of a sudden need a NEW motor right after I had work done by Kendall Toyota and it was given the “all clear”. This car ONLY has 103K miles on it, VERY under mileage for a 2008 (average of 9364 miles/year). I have almost a 1-inch thick folder of ALL the maintenance that has been done on this car since NEW. It has always driven perfect with no noises or issues what so ever. Be VERY cautious of letting Kendall Toyota of Bend work on your vehicle, it will come out 1000 times worst then when you left it with them. DO NOT TRUST THEM WITH YOUR VEHICLES what so ever.
No handing you off to another salesperson after initial contact. Trustworthy, prompt and continuous service after the transaction is complete. Also bought a new vehicle from this dealer. All of the above apply.
I was quoted a cash price that we agreed on and gave them a cashier's check for that amount, the cashier said I was $40 short, I said that was what we agreed on, here's the salesman's note, they said we need $40 or we can't do the deal. Then the title department screwed up too costing me double, Then Jason Wilkinson, the GM sent an email stating to call him if I had problems, left a VM and never heard back, Chespskates!
Randall at Kendall Toyota provided excellent sales service. He was able to work with my budget and did not pressure me into anything I didn’t want.
My family is enjoying the beautiful certified pre-owned 2015 Highlander. It drives amazing in the snow and has a smooth, quiet ride.
Thanks Randy and everyone at Kendall!
i had a great buying experiance at kendal toyota of bend. the sales person Kaley was on top of her game . she was great and never once made me feel pressured. she took great care of me and worked hard to get me the best deal possible. i would give her and kendal 6 stars if it was available.
I just purchased a new Tacoma and had an excellent experience. Everyone was professional and I got the truck I wanted for a great price. I would make the trip to Bend (from Portland) to buy from them again.
Had many, many problems with Kendall trying to purchase a new Highlander in Sept 16, we had a check in the full amount hand delivered to them that morning. Had the worse customer service every with our 2nd salesman dropping the ball, the 3rd one leaving us to sit at his desk for 45 min so he could help a walk in customer that wasn't buying. Getting wrong information about additional services we could purchase. Waiting 4 hrs to sign our paperwork when we told them we would be there in an hour because we live out of town. Our car wasn't ready to take home that day. Paperwork wasn't ready and they had the wrong city printed on it and had to be reprinted while we waited. Stopped in to deliver paperwork in Oct, came home to a message our plates were in to come get them. No one said anything about them when we stopped in. Nov the mgr. Jason, contacted us and offered window visors for free to get the "bad taste of Kendall customer service out of our mouths" he said. Called Jason, mgr. in Jan 17, asking about our visors, no reply. This is now Feb 17 and we still haven't seen the visors nor heard from anyone in Kendall of Bend. DO NOT PURCHASE FROM THEM. THEIR CUSTOMER SERVICE IS THE WORST EVER!
From our 3rd salesman leaving us to sit at his desk and he helps walk In customers with information, to getting wrong information from our salesman, to waiting 4 hours to sign our paperwork when we called and told them we were coming and they already had our check. To all the paperwork that had wrong city on it had to be shredded and reprinted. To car not ready to take home after 4 hours and phone calls we were coming. I'll NEVER purchase from them again!
Went there to test drive a truck. They didn't have the size I was looking for so they had me drive a bigger model. I liked it and came back into their office and asked when they would have the truck size I wanted so I could test drive that one.
Salesman told me I would have to put money down (2K) and then they would get me the size of truck that I wanted to test drive.
I walked out and ending up buying a Ford.
Nothing but good things to say about Kendall. I dealt specifically with Robert Glenney. He provided top notch customer service! I purchased a 2011 Certified Used Highlander Hybrid sight unseen and had it shipped to California. It was just as Robert had described, and he even threw in some all weather cargo mats for me. I corresponded with Robert mainly through email. He always got back to me in a prompt and professional manner. Robert didn't dismiss me because I was emailing and out of State, he treated me like a customer in the dealer. He didn't pester me with unwanted calls or emails. If Robert was this good through email, I can only imagine how much better it would be to deal with him in person. I dealt with 15-20 internet sales people online and Robert was head and shoulders above them! Thank you Robert, we LOVE the car!
Thank you Lara Norman & Kendall Toyota of Bend for delivering my car to Port Orford at no charge the very next day! My friends by their cars from Kendall and suggested I do the same. I love the Highlander Hybrid. It had a sunroof! What a surprise! Plus you did the 70K service even though it wasn't quite due. If I ever need to buy another car, it will be from Kendall Toyota and I will be recommending Kendall to my friends.
Purchased a new Rav4 from Kendall with the help of Charles Beckert. He gave a good review of the cars features and a test ride that sold me on the vehicle. Sales staff were courteous and helpful. Will buy another car there when the time comes.
