service Rating

Called multiple times to set appointment for recalls and warranty repairs to be done on my 2018 F150. Never got anyone on the phone nor did I receive a return call. I ended up going to the dealership to set up an appointment, service advisor was nice and helpful but not apologetic about not getting a return call. Set an appointment for a Tuesday to drop off the truck, recalls were going to take two weeks to complete. Service advisor offered a loaner vehicle while work was to be done but they only had an Explorer and I needed a truck. So I ended up renting a truck with my own money, during the first week I never got a phone call on the progress of repairs nor did I the second week so I called and once again left messages that wasn’t returned. Finally got the call truck was done 22 days after dropping it off. Ended up picking truck up after 6pm when service advisor was gone for the day, I was given an invoice along with my keys and told my truck was in the rear lot. 45 minutes later after walking entire back lot I found my truck parked up front. Next day I was looking at invoice and seen they had a code for rental vehicle? So does this mean dealership got credited back from Ford even though I paid for rental for 22 days!!! Read more