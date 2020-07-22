Kerry Ford

155 W Kemper Rd, Springdale, OH 45246
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kerry Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
(22)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (4)
sales Rating

Great service

by Big Blue 250 on 07/22/2020

I live over 100 miles from the dealership. I called a head to check the price. I was assured the price listed on the web site was correct. I had been talking with two other dealerships they wanted to come in and talk to them. This dealership the sales manger called and answered all my questions before I drove up to the dealership. Everything we discussed on the phone 100% true. There was no surprise, when I plan to buy another car I will buy from Kerry Ford. Joe and Joel was Awesome.! Before I left the dealership, Joe example all the options on my new truck. He helped sync my mobile device to the truck. If you are considering buy a ford check them out. Joe is a great salesman, it was a pleasure to do business with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

2020 Ford Edge

by mhammons on 02/26/2020

Pleasant buying experience - highly recommend sales rep Chris! However, I was troubled about the high mileage (3500) on a 'new' car. My Sync even had the driver's and his wife's phones listed. In fairness, I was informed about the mileage early in the transaction so I can't really complain. But, I can only hope the engine was broken in properly (the car has a hitch and you're not supposed to tow anything for the 1st 500 miles). I think it's presumptuous to assume that a future buyer would not mind that you drove their 'new' car around all winter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 Ford F-150

by Kammertime on 01/23/2020

Very knowledgeable sales person. Great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ford F-150 with max towing package

by LarsGumby on 08/14/2019

I felt that the online price listed was deceptive. MSRP shown, "Discounts And Incentives" shown leading to a great looking price. The untold story was that the "Discounts And Incentives" were not itemized, so when you arrived at the dealer that was their starting price, which climbed as you found that you did not qualify for this or that. I also felt that while I was offered a discount for my (newer, less than 10 year old) trade-in, they essentially offered a less than reasonable price for the trade-in. This was essentially short by about the same amount as offered "discount". It required me to watch the math closely to avoid being confused by their offer(s). I prefer a more straightforward approach to offered price, offered trade-in allowance, financing options, etc. I had done considerable homework and felt that I needed watch the numbers going by very closely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

M. White

by M.White on 08/01/2019

Dealing with my salesman Brian W. was great. However after the deal was completed, I got the car home & upon further inspection I noticed my car has no handle to operate the tire changing jack. I called the dealership, was put on hold, got the message system. I still did not get to speak to anyone about this problem. I also did not receive the second key I was told the car had when I test drove this car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

F-150

by lil roo on 07/17/2019

This was one of the easiest and best experiences I have had purchasing a new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2019 F150 Sport from Kerry Ford

by Chris Bowman on 07/08/2019

Kerry provided a very easy, convenient buying experience. They had an extensive selection and Brian Williams was a pleasure to work with on the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Deal!

by David D. on 06/27/2019

Easiest car buying experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mr Huber

by Gary Huber on 05/19/2019

Pleasant experience. Knowledgeable service techs. Clean Facility.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty Repair Work

by JRB45011 on 05/18/2019

Called multiple times to set appointment for recalls and warranty repairs to be done on my 2018 F150. Never got anyone on the phone nor did I receive a return call. I ended up going to the dealership to set up an appointment, service advisor was nice and helpful but not apologetic about not getting a return call. Set an appointment for a Tuesday to drop off the truck, recalls were going to take two weeks to complete. Service advisor offered a loaner vehicle while work was to be done but they only had an Explorer and I needed a truck. So I ended up renting a truck with my own money, during the first week I never got a phone call on the progress of repairs nor did I the second week so I called and once again left messages that wasn’t returned. Finally got the call truck was done 22 days after dropping it off. Ended up picking truck up after 6pm when service advisor was gone for the day, I was given an invoice along with my keys and told my truck was in the rear lot. 45 minutes later after walking entire back lot I found my truck parked up front. Next day I was looking at invoice and seen they had a code for rental vehicle? So does this mean dealership got credited back from Ford even though I paid for rental for 22 days!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Recalls

by Jazmen6 on 05/01/2019

Did a great job getting me in and out fast. Did my recalls in a day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Worst experience for service/sales ever

by Z Mitchell on 04/08/2019

Long story short. The service department lied and wanted to charge again for fixing a misdiagnosis. At that point wanting to trade in my car for a new one I never received any help. Couldn’t even get a ball park number for my trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

2012 Infiniti EX35 Purchase

by Ralph T. on 04/04/2019

After seeing the vehicle on CarGurus, I had their representative "Amanda" place a call to the dealership to place a hold on the vehicle since we will be driving from Lexington, KY to Cincinnati, OH to purchase the vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was ready to view and our sales representative "Rick" was waiting to show us the automobile. We decided to purchase and were extended the utmost courtesy throughout the process of purchasing the Infiniti EX35. I would recommend this dealership and especially "Rick" if looking at this dealership to purchase either a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful Job!!!

by Dawn M. on 04/02/2019

Great experience with everyone we came in contact with. Love the idea of A-Team and a salesman that says we can call him anytime. Most don’t want to bother with you once you drive your new car off the lot but not Chris Moellers! Vast improvement since we purchased our other car a few years back. Appreciate all you guys do and Thank You!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Had to fight for the advertised price.

by Bluespower on 04/01/2019

Wasted time negotiating just to get close to the advertised price, received less than kbb and edmunds on my trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service w/ a Smile

by 2018F150 on 03/13/2019

Service work took two days to complete, only provided loaner car on second day of service, as they did not have any loaners available on the first day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very pleased!!!

by Fowler08 on 03/12/2019

Chad was very helpful with everything that needed to be done and very respectful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Review

by Go Seth on 03/08/2019

Seth did an excellent job on making sure he found me a car i can depend on... Not like most other places where they try and get a sale and put you n a car that will die the day after you get it. He gave me a carfax and let me know what they did to service the car as well. I love my little impula

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall service

by FoSTguy on 03/06/2019

Was handled professionally from start to finish.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Car buying

by Todd ... on 03/01/2019

Very good experience...Sales staff was very knowledgeable and good to work with...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Ms.

by Cdawson on 01/15/2019

It was enjoyable... The employees were very helpful ,and seemed eager and excited to see me and help me find the car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
