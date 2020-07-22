Great service
by 07/22/2020on
I live over 100 miles from the dealership. I called a head to check the price. I was assured the price listed on the web site was correct. I had been talking with two other dealerships they wanted to come in and talk to them. This dealership the sales manger called and answered all my questions before I drove up to the dealership. Everything we discussed on the phone 100% true. There was no surprise, when I plan to buy another car I will buy from Kerry Ford. Joe and Joel was Awesome.! Before I left the dealership, Joe example all the options on my new truck. He helped sync my mobile device to the truck. If you are considering buy a ford check them out. Joe is a great salesman, it was a pleasure to do business with.
2020 Ford Edge
by 02/26/2020on
Pleasant buying experience - highly recommend sales rep Chris! However, I was troubled about the high mileage (3500) on a 'new' car. My Sync even had the driver's and his wife's phones listed. In fairness, I was informed about the mileage early in the transaction so I can't really complain. But, I can only hope the engine was broken in properly (the car has a hitch and you're not supposed to tow anything for the 1st 500 miles). I think it's presumptuous to assume that a future buyer would not mind that you drove their 'new' car around all winter.
2019 Ford F-150
by 01/23/2020on
Very knowledgeable sales person. Great price.
Ford F-150 with max towing package
by 08/14/2019on
I felt that the online price listed was deceptive. MSRP shown, "Discounts And Incentives" shown leading to a great looking price. The untold story was that the "Discounts And Incentives" were not itemized, so when you arrived at the dealer that was their starting price, which climbed as you found that you did not qualify for this or that. I also felt that while I was offered a discount for my (newer, less than 10 year old) trade-in, they essentially offered a less than reasonable price for the trade-in. This was essentially short by about the same amount as offered "discount". It required me to watch the math closely to avoid being confused by their offer(s). I prefer a more straightforward approach to offered price, offered trade-in allowance, financing options, etc. I had done considerable homework and felt that I needed watch the numbers going by very closely.
M. White
by 08/01/2019on
Dealing with my salesman Brian W. was great. However after the deal was completed, I got the car home & upon further inspection I noticed my car has no handle to operate the tire changing jack. I called the dealership, was put on hold, got the message system. I still did not get to speak to anyone about this problem. I also did not receive the second key I was told the car had when I test drove this car.
F-150
by 07/17/2019on
This was one of the easiest and best experiences I have had purchasing a new vehicle
2019 F150 Sport from Kerry Ford
by 07/08/2019on
Kerry provided a very easy, convenient buying experience. They had an extensive selection and Brian Williams was a pleasure to work with on the purchase.
Great Deal!
by 06/27/2019on
Easiest car buying experience ever.
Mr Huber
by 05/19/2019on
Pleasant experience. Knowledgeable service techs. Clean Facility.
Warranty Repair Work
by 05/18/2019on
Called multiple times to set appointment for recalls and warranty repairs to be done on my 2018 F150. Never got anyone on the phone nor did I receive a return call. I ended up going to the dealership to set up an appointment, service advisor was nice and helpful but not apologetic about not getting a return call. Set an appointment for a Tuesday to drop off the truck, recalls were going to take two weeks to complete. Service advisor offered a loaner vehicle while work was to be done but they only had an Explorer and I needed a truck. So I ended up renting a truck with my own money, during the first week I never got a phone call on the progress of repairs nor did I the second week so I called and once again left messages that wasn’t returned. Finally got the call truck was done 22 days after dropping it off. Ended up picking truck up after 6pm when service advisor was gone for the day, I was given an invoice along with my keys and told my truck was in the rear lot. 45 minutes later after walking entire back lot I found my truck parked up front. Next day I was looking at invoice and seen they had a code for rental vehicle? So does this mean dealership got credited back from Ford even though I paid for rental for 22 days!!!
Recalls
by 05/01/2019on
Did a great job getting me in and out fast. Did my recalls in a day.
Worst experience for service/sales ever
by 04/08/2019on
Long story short. The service department lied and wanted to charge again for fixing a misdiagnosis. At that point wanting to trade in my car for a new one I never received any help. Couldn’t even get a ball park number for my trade in.
2012 Infiniti EX35 Purchase
by 04/04/2019on
After seeing the vehicle on CarGurus, I had their representative "Amanda" place a call to the dealership to place a hold on the vehicle since we will be driving from Lexington, KY to Cincinnati, OH to purchase the vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was ready to view and our sales representative "Rick" was waiting to show us the automobile. We decided to purchase and were extended the utmost courtesy throughout the process of purchasing the Infiniti EX35. I would recommend this dealership and especially "Rick" if looking at this dealership to purchase either a new or used vehicle.
Wonderful Job!!!
by 04/02/2019on
Great experience with everyone we came in contact with. Love the idea of A-Team and a salesman that says we can call him anytime. Most don’t want to bother with you once you drive your new car off the lot but not Chris Moellers! Vast improvement since we purchased our other car a few years back. Appreciate all you guys do and Thank You!
Had to fight for the advertised price.
by 04/01/2019on
Wasted time negotiating just to get close to the advertised price, received less than kbb and edmunds on my trade in.
Service w/ a Smile
by 03/13/2019on
Service work took two days to complete, only provided loaner car on second day of service, as they did not have any loaners available on the first day.
Very pleased!!!
by 03/12/2019on
Chad was very helpful with everything that needed to be done and very respectful!
Review
by 03/08/2019on
Seth did an excellent job on making sure he found me a car i can depend on... Not like most other places where they try and get a sale and put you n a car that will die the day after you get it. He gave me a carfax and let me know what they did to service the car as well. I love my little impula
Recall service
by 03/06/2019on
Was handled professionally from start to finish.
Car buying
by 03/01/2019on
Very good experience...Sales staff was very knowledgeable and good to work with...
Ms.
by 01/15/2019on
It was enjoyable... The employees were very helpful ,and seemed eager and excited to see me and help me find the car