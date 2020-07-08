Beware hidden costs: $499 for floor mats; $599 theft protection,$2000 service contract, $1000 paint protection --when they are presented to you, apparently they automatically appear in your contract. Easy to get distracted by smoke and mirrors and long waits until, eager to get your new car, you sign whatever they put in front of you-- the tiny font, the pen offered to sign/initial here. I returned to dispute these costs and was advised "you should have read it!'. I was able to get some deductions, but it was extremely stressful.The salesman was distracting me with stories about his grandfather and his dogs-- I feel so dumb to have trusted him. I don't feel good about my new car and so stupid to have trusted these people. Be vigilant and tough. Wish I had been.
This is going to be a long one....let me tell you about the worst customer service experience of my entire life at Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain in Cincinnati, Ohio.
I own a certified used 2013 Honda CRV with 76000 miles. I have a warranty that has me covered up to 100K miles or until March of 2020.
On Oct 20, 2019 the vehicle lost power while driving and my insurance company had it towed to my regular mechanic. That mechanic wasnt able to identify the problem, so I had it towed a second time to Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain because it was the closest Honda dealership on Oct 21, 2019.
I'm called the next day by JD, who is quite friendly and helpful. He quotes me a price of $1800 for a timing chain, tensioner, and VTC actuator---which now I know after doing research is a well known problem on my particular year make and model. I say OK. Then I get to thinking, wait....I have a warranty. So I call them back. They play dumb, but tell me they will call Honda and see if it is covered. Im requested to provide my full service history to them to prove i have been maintaining the vehicle. I took receipts to the dealer that same day in person. This process to get Honda to cover the cost takes several days. Honda does finally agree to cover under warranty.
The following day, I'm called back and told my timing slipped, and needed an entire new engine and Honda was going to send an investigator out. We wait 3 days. I keep calling Honda Corporate, no one ever returns my calls. Still to this day no one called me back. I'm then told by the dealership that Honda will not honor my warranty, due to deprivation of oil to my vehicle, even though I provided proof that the vehicle has been properly maintained. I then call Honda corporate to plead my case that this is a known issue on my vehicle and they need to stand behind it and they tell me its covered. What? That was my first indication that this dealership was shady. So then they start ducking our calls (I've got my dad involved at this point for help and moral support). My dad drove there in person multiple times as well. Finally, after 22 days my car is done, they tell me I can pick it up. I'm happy. JD pulls my car around, and i walk out to it.
I say wait, that's not my car, theres a huge dent in it. JD acts like this is news to him, so i take him out to the car and show him. He says "we will review our cameras tomorrow to see if it came in like that. Call me at 10."
Instead of calling, my dad goes there in person to review the footage himself. Except Surprise! They dont have any footage because it doesnt go back as far as the amount of time they had my car. They blame the tow truck driver.
So. I call my insurance. They call the tow truck driver. Tow says there was no damage. My regular mechanic and the owner says no damage when it left there. The Honda repair man says "it was like that when we got it" except you can SEE buff marks on the dent where paint was buffed out. The tow truck driver certainly didnt stop and buff the car. JD suddenly says he noticed that when he worked on the car too----but if that's true why did he act surprised when I discovered the dent and showed it to him. Were not talking about a small ding. This dent is the size of a large toddler.
I have offered to file an insurance claim---which I shouldnt even have to do--- if honda will cover my $250 deductible. But so far, no help.
I rarely review anything online, but I truly feel I've been lied to by this dealership multiple times. I am an honest, hardworking single mom, and it is just not right how this entire situation has been handled. I feel that I have given them several opportunities to make this right, and they dont care to, so my only option now is to at least warn others not to use them.
Update: the service manager just called me and told me they still claim the damage was done when they got the car but that was not documented because they "dont do that." He also said to me "I dont know what you think you're going to accomplish by leaving a bad review"
I have now filed a claim with the BBB, but I want to share this to all the local news media outlets so that other hard working honest people dont have to deal with what I have.
Would never purchase a vehicle from this dealership again. Choose a difference dealership where management cares for its customers.
I test drove a BRAND NEW vehicle and eventually purchased it the same night. The 'Low Tire' notification was on the dashboard the whole time during the test drive. The salesman was oh so generous to pump up the tire for me. Two days later, the tire was flat again so I took it in to my local Honda dealership (2 hours away from this dealership) and found that there was a nail in the tire. The puncture was too large to fix so a new tire was necessary.
I called Jeff Wyler of Colerain; spoke to four different people and all of them said "Let me see what I can do and I will call you back ASAP", as they knew I was at the dealership waiting to hear from them.
I never received ONE phone call back. I emailed my salesman a few days later and his reasoning they would not help me with the tire was because the tech did not see a nail in the tire the evening I purchased it- I'm sure he never looked. The second reason was because I did not drive two hours to their dealership to have them look at it on a flat tire. How could they expect someone to drive 2+ hours on a flat tire?
To top off the situation, Matt Brady- the general manager, I called after he left his comment and never received a call back.
Horrible customer service- horrible all around experience, this being just one of the many difficulties. Please trust me- you will be able to get the same deal at any other Honda dealership in town and not have to deal with any of the nonsense this dealership provides.
This was my first time buying a new car, and the folks at Jeff Wyler Colerain made it an easy experience overall. I worked with Tom through email, phone, and in-person to secure our CRV, and he did an excellent job of meeting our needs. Since the color and model we were looking for was not in stock (no other dealer in the Cincinnati area had it either so not a reflection on Jeff Wyler inventory), they were more than agreeable to doing a dealer swap to locate a vehicle and deliver it from out-of-state. I was expecting to have to travel around the Cincinnati area to secure the best deal, but I was surprised when my the lowest end of my price range was instantly met without any serious negotiation. The finance experience was not as ideal, as we had to wait several hours before we could sign paperwork due to it being a Sunday. I would also like to thank John, as he reassured me when I had a followup question the day after the purchase about the financial paperwork. We will definitely be back for our next Honda!
My daughter and I were traveling between UC and Miami U for college visits when my check engine light in my 2008 CRV came on. Luckily within a few minutes we passed Jeff Wyler Honda and I pulled in to see if they could take a look. They were BUSY but they worked us in, replaced the part that was bad, and got us on our way in time for most of our planned college visit. They saved the day!
This is my third Honda (Had one that went 320k in the 80s) - This is my second from Jeff Wyler and Al Sanders helped me with both. He's a great salesperson to work with - personable, amiable, and works super hard to get you the best deal possible.
Al's "After Sale" support is great too. Take it from me, I spent the 90s working with all of the major Cincinnati Car Dealerships in my own auto aftermarket business. - Jeff Wyler Colerain Honda is a great place to get a Honda! Shout out to John Booth too for staying late on a Sunday -
I most recently bought my third car from Jeff Wyler Honda Colerain and I never plan to go anywhere else! The experience was the best experience yet. My salesman was very knowledgeable and his team was great.
My husband and I just bought a brand new car from PAUL FINN! Make sure you go in and see Paul. He is honest, not pushy, down to earth, easy to get a hold of, and all around a pleasure to work with. He made the process very smooth and we did not feel pressured. He gave us time to really think about our decision and understands how stressful buying a new car can be. You will be in very good hands with him. We did a lot of research and called multiple dealerships and spoke with different salesmen/women and he was the best. We actually had very similar offers from other dealerships but went with Jeff Wyler Honda Colerain because of Paul and his great customer service. We will definitely be returning to Jeff Wyler Honda Colerain to see Paul when we need another car.
...and Ken, along with the team at Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain, helped us make this happen. Ken made sure we were comfortable at every step in the process and was upfront in his presentation of pricing and options. He stayed late with us to make sure the sale concluded properly and that we had what we needed to get our new Odyssey home. We recommend Ken and Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain to anyone looking for a new vehicle!
I was on the verge of taking my business elsewhere
On January 12, 2017 I visited Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain with my son so that he could get a new car. Will White welcomed us with open arms. We were under the impression that my son would need to wait a bit longer, but Will took on the challenge to make it work. My son was able to get the car he wanted with a very low interest rate. Will is the best salesman I have ever encountered!! He is extremely genuine and professional. His approach is relaxed, and there is never any pressure from him at any point. Even when I push him to the limit, he remains respectful and calm.
Seeing that he was able to seal a great deal with my son, I began to get car fever myself and wanted to trade my lease in and finance a new car. After reviewing my options he presented them to the sales manager that was working on the numbers. And this is where it went downhill. The sales manager approached me to go over the same details and his delivery was awful. He spoke to me like I was a child, and told me I was basically digging a hole for myself. Talking to him made me feel apprehensive. I did not feel as though he cared about me as a longtime customer.
So the next day I went to Jake Sweeny to discuss a deal. As far as I was concerned, that sales manager killed all thoughts of me ever going back to Jeff Wyler. However, after I test drove a Mazda 6, I remembered the red carpet treatment I always receive from Will White and I walk out on Jake Sweeny and contacted Will. When I expressed my thoughts to Will regarding the sales manager, he told me to come in right away or at my earliest convenience. When I arrived, Will greeted me with a huge smile, and then gave me the most sincerest apology on behalf of the sales manager that spoke with me. I have leased 5 cars from this dealership. I referred my daughter to this dealership in 2013 and she financed a car. Then she came back in October 2015 and financed another car. Plus I referred a friend who leased a car on or about December 29, 2016. So that is 4 customers that he almost lost due to the sales managers conduct.
However, after reviewing my application again, Will was able to get me the car that I wanted! I was on the verge of taking my business elsewhere, and I definitely would have if it wasnt for the superior service that I always receive from Will. One thing I know for sure is that Will White takes pride in ensuring his customers satisfaction.
Thank you Will! Thank you for staying true to your word and for assisting me after the sales manager tried to make me look like a fool. Thank you for your patience and for staying late to close the deal. Thank you for going above and beyond. It could not have been possible without you.
Sold defective car, terrible post sales experience, dishonest sales.
Bought a new 2016 CRV from them and after signing all the paperwork, before driving the car of the lot, me and my wife discovered 3 to 4 inches long scratch on the gas cover OURSELVES. This was after their supposedly detailing. Brought it to the car sales and this was brought to a manager who walked through us and drove the car back to the shop again, but did not speak with us at all. The car came back with the scratch still on, but the with gas cover having additional color variation since the shop tried to buff it off but failed, and leaving additional damage. The car sales promised that we can have the scratch repaired at our local dealer since we drove 200 miles over to buy the car. However, when I called back later on asking what I should tell my local dealer in order to have it fixed, I was told what the rep told me was his own words, the manager won't honor it! What's worse than that, I've further discovered tons of scratches on the chrome pieces on both of the triangular Windows near the rear end of the car. It appears that when they were trying to take the protective film off the car, they used something real hard and scratched the two pieces all over! Even with what they've done, I still have some protective films on the chrome pieces left.
I was later on contacted by the sales who sold me the car over the internet claiming not remember the car having any scratches. The truth is, he wasn't even there to deliver the car to me that day (never even seen the car himself). The car was delivered by another sales who told me that my original sales isn't in that day. This raised the red flag. Not to mention never being able to reach their financial guy through any possible way AFTER the sales. Calls, voice messages, and emails all not returned.
BE VERY CAREFUL choosing the dealer you want to deal with, and take the negative reviews you can find on this dealer (google, yelp, cars.com, dealer rater.com, etc) very seriously before making your decisions.
This is the 2nd time I have used Jeff Wyler and once again the experience was amazing. The salesman was extremely patient while we wait on an insurance settlement and answered all of our questions. He didn't even complain when I asked to listen to different vehicles and compare the sound systems.
I have never been more frustrated or angered while trying to purchase a new car. I went to Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain yesterday, Monday May 30, to test drive a new Honda Pilot for the second time. There was only one available to drive and it was not the trim level I wanted to purchase. We test drove it anyway and proceeded to tell the salesman that this model was not what we wanted. He kept saying "what if I can get you a good deal with your trade in?" I continued to tell him no. When we arrived back at the dealership I told him I wanted a black Touring model. He proceeded to find one available at another Jeff Wyler location. Before we could discuss pricing and financing, he drove my trade in vehicle with me inside. While driving around, he kept making comments such as, "This is going to look so good for me that I am selling a Pilot off another lot." He also said, "This is great because I only need one more sale to get a bonus." I felt this to be very unprofessional. I had not committed to purchasing anything and his cockiness was sickening. When we went back in to the dealership to talk numbers, things got even worse. The unprofessional salesman took my information and then went back to talk about my application. When he returned with the "numbers," I was literally about to fall out of my chair with anger. My trade in value on Kelley Blue Book was an average of $10,000. They wanted to give me $5,000. On top of that, they were trying to sell me the Pilot for $4,000 over MSRP! I was furious. I told them I know what my car is worth and that is not even close. The manager then went out to my car and also drove it. He came back and said, "Sorry about that. The VIN number was coming up as an EX but yours is really an EX-L so we'll give you $8000." Sound like a scam?? I think so. How can a VIN number be wrong? It's like a social security number. I told them to forget the whole thing. I had no interest in doing business with [non-permissible content removed]. First, give me nothing for my trade in and then try to charge me OVER MSRP. They showed me no window sticker, no description of the charges - just a number they wrote on a piece of paper. When I went home, my husband and I priced the Touring on Honda's website and, yes, we were getting scammed by $4000. I am sickened by this whole experience. Jeff Wyler of Colerain is what gives car dealerships a bad name. I wasn't surprised when I read a few reviews down on this page and saw someone was overcharged by $4000 on a new Honda Civic. Just goes to show that it pays to do your own research. I knew when they showed me that price of $49,000 it was totally off. Go price it for yourself on Honda's website. Black, 2016, Touring. Not even close to $49,000 even when you add on several accessories. Please steer clear of this dealership. You will run into cocky, unprofessional sales people and [non-permissible content removed] managers. I know I will never step foot on another Jeff Wyler dealership lot. Ever.
3rd new Odyssey purchase from Wyler Honda on Colerain
Just brought home my 3rd new Odyssey in the last 6 years from Wyler Honda on Colerain. I bought from Al Sanders. He's been there quite a while now and has helped me each time I've needed to update my leased car. I visited the dealership 3 times before I decided on the vehicle I wanted. Al took me for a test drive in different models and explained the features and benefits of each trim level I was interested in. Al never was pushy and didn't try to negotiate anything until I had found the vehicle I wanted to own.
The selection of new Odysseys in both trim levels and color options made it easy to get just what I wanted. Once I decided on the trim level and color I wanted we negotiated a deal that let me get the most bang for the money.
