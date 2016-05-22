Skip to main content
Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown

630 Middle Country Rd, Saint James, NY 11780
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown

4 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

[non-permissible content removed] Not sure, but at least weird

by wetrain on 05/22/2016

Because you are Chinese and you buy car by cash. You need to add 10k to buy a car or gtfo. This is the funniest joke I heard this year, except it's not a joke. I checked the calendar and it's 2016, not 1980.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

"poor management communication"

by sergio2016 on 06/24/2015

"poor management communication" I bought my ML 350 from this dealer on February 2015 , sales person and financial manager called all the time to close the deal and to offer ridicule expensive extended warranties and extras . After I was sold an undisclosed smoker car , they replaced it with a newer one at a more costlier price. Well, we finally closed on the new deal and it was very clear from day one that the vehicle was a company car and the finance and title should be under the company name for liability and tax reasons . As soon as the title arrived from DMV 30 days later , it was under my personal name , I called the sales person and he told me he would take care of it and someone would call me . 2 weeks later still nobody called me . I went personally to the dealer with a copy of the title , gave it to the sales guy , he told me he would take care of it . 2 month later still nobody called me . I called a month ago again and the receptionist took my info and told me that someone would call me to take care of it . A month later still nobody called me . I went to the dealer last week for service and tired of this title issue , I approached the financial manager at his back office , he seemed little irritated that I showed up unannounced , with a not so friendly face he took my information in a piece of paper while continuing taking care of something on his computer screen , he told me someone will call me and he dispatched me without any courtesy , leaving me with the impression he was doing more important things than my 5 month old unresolved concern . Well , a week later , still nobody called me to resolve the title issue of my Benz to be put on under my company name . I guess I will have to go to the local DMV this week to take care of the title myself on my own time and expense plus taking time off from work . Service department is awesome and they bend backwards for you ,but sales , management and office personnel are terrible , you will not heard from them after the sale , and you always have to call several times to resolve issues , so if you have a paper work problem or issues , well .... good luck , you are on your own . Bad experience for me , I would go somewhere else to buy a Benz and service the car here later , just my two cents

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by holden3 on 06/17/2014

I had a great experieonce buying my car from Mercedes Benz of Smithtown. The salesman (Alan S) was very personable, honest & knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealer, had a great time and a great car.

by alienat0rpred on 09/15/2013

Seems awesome! Why didn't i see this before??? Great customer service as always. General Manager was quite attentive and concerned. All the employees were quite helpful. I got a new Merc AMG. Great car from a great dealer. Will surely buy more from them in future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
58 cars in stock
0 new36 used22 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
0 new|2 used|
7 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
0 new|4 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
0 new|5 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

