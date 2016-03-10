Skip to main content
Habberstad MINI

959 Jericho Tpke, Huntington Station, NY 11746
Today 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Habberstad MINI

34 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Megan was great! Love that girl and my Mini!

by lynellec on 10/03/2016

I just purchased my second Mini from Habberstad in Huntington Sation. Megan was super helpful, friendly, knowledgeable, and what she didnt know she found out right away. I didnt feel pressured at all (like other dealers) and she made me feel very comfortable with her and the whole experience. I had a few little issues that she really bent over backwards to help me with, and everything turned out perfectly! Love that girl and my Mini!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fast and painless

by Michelle2066 on 09/05/2016

This was my second Mini and I did t even consider going anywhere else. Unlike other car sales people that I have dealt with in the past, Mark Wyatt was warm and personable. He was patient and a pleasure to deal with. Amanda Tully also took the time to explain the extended warrantee plans and was not pushy. The service department had also exceeded my expectations with my last mini and I feel confident that I'll have the same experience with this one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Start to finish excellent sales team!

by Kcjmommy on 07/24/2016

Professional and courteous from start to finish, when my salesperson was off, another person stepped in to help and when I ran into one problem after another on my end, they were patient and understanding. I HATE car salesmen ...almost always sleazy and dishonest but not at this dealership! Everyone was so nice from the front desk to Delivery! Not to mention putting up with three girls watching the disney channel and spilling water multiple times! Love this car !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Hassle Free Experience!!

by tirinop on 06/07/2016

We all dread getting a new car, however Mark at Habberstad and Jared made the whole experience completely transparent and provided very detailed information. There was no pressure or gimmicks and spent time answering all my questions and looking for what I wanted. I would recommend everyone taking their business to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales Review

by workingman13 on 04/06/2016

I recently bought a Mini Countryman S ALL 4 from George Kouroumousis and was extremely pleased with his service and care. He was extremely knowledgeable about the car. He also responded very quickly to all my needs and helped me get a great deal.making me aware of a USAA buyers discount. I would highly recommend George and Habberstad Mini

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience ever

by jennifer91 on 12/22/2015

Mark was knowledgeable and friendly, and there was absolutely no sales pressure. We negotiated a fair sales price and trade in quickly and there were none of the usual games car dealers play (like when they say they have to discuss the price with their manager and they keep you waiting for hours, or you have to walk out and then they call you.) I've purchased several cars in the last ten years and this was by far the best car buying experience ever. I will recommend Mini (and Mark in particular) to everyone who will listen. Also, the car is AWESOME - there's no other word for it. We love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Happy Customer

by Stssteven on 12/15/2015

I very much appreciated the vibe inside the store. It was a no pressure environment. Megan was very helpful with my purchase. I will def be going back to them for my next vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mini cooper Countryman 2014

by Xmanlapaz on 10/22/2015

Thanks Philip Parlato for helping me to drive my first ever car, I love my mini cooper countryman. Philip is very helpful and accomodating.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Experience

by Anapita00 on 10/07/2015

I've recently purchased my second MINI from Habberstadt MINI in Huntington. George K and the team went above and beyond to answer all my questions, provide the best pricing options, and accommodate my schedule. The entire transaction was easy from start to finish & there were no surprises or hidden fees. The service level of excellence at this dealership has made me a customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Happy :)

by JCirishlad on 09/28/2015

My dealings with Habberstad Mini have been wonderful....from the actual purchase, to the financing options, to my very fair trade-in, everyone has been very kind and explain things thoroughly. Philip got me into the car I wanted (a Countryman), and I couldn't be happier that he was able to help make it happen. He is very knowledgable, and explains things in the easiest way to understand. They are also very attentive in making the experience at Mini be the best it can be. They really pay attention to detail. Thank you for helping me find a wonderful car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying made easy

by Jk53 on 07/04/2015

I recently purchased my second mini from George K . My husband and I will always return to George because he knows his product, puts zero pressure on you, is patient and professional. He made the experience easy and enjoyable. We have been return customers since 2007 and will continue to be. Btw- we love our cars too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by amandam2 on 06/19/2015

Bought my Mini Cooper Hardtop in 2011. The sales expirience was seamless. A few years later, and I am still in love with my car! Service is always top notch. Everyone I have dealt with is personable and knowledgeable. I haven't had any issues since my purchase and I am confident driving around knowing that this team has been maintaining my car correctly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best mini experience

by stephsb on 04/13/2015

My fiancé and I were looking for a mini convertible. George K was extremely professional and polite (unlike a guy we spoke to from Manhattan mini.) I got a great deal for my car. It was my first lease so George walked me thought the whole process. He was very patient and knolwgeble of the product and went above and beyond to help me. I had a great experience at mini Habberstad. I'm pretty obsessed with my new car. I defined recommend for anyone that wants to lease or buy a mini to come here and ask for George Kouroumousis, he's the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MINI PACEMAN PURCHASE

by richalvo69 on 04/11/2015

Recently purchased a MINI PACEMAN. Had a GREAT experience. My sales advisor George Kouroumousis is HIGHLY recommended! A+++ rating. Friendly, knowledgeable, and VERY helpful! Entire staff at Habberstad rocks! Awesome experience! This is my 4th MINI and 2nd from Habberstad!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasee to Owner in a snap

by mermaidsue on 03/10/2015

(I do apologize to Phillip for being so tardy with this review.) I was buying out the lease of my 2012 MINI convertible. I met with Phillip - who made it so easy. I'm such a procrastinator and waited nearly to the last week. Went through the whole process with no problems. Phillip is funny and sweet and helpful. Frankly, everyone at MINI Huntington is delightful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Buying Eperience, Period

by isleofbones on 02/02/2015

George K. made the buying experience a pleasure. That's the first time I can honestly say that. He was attentive, knew his product, didn't put any pressure on me, got the exact car I wanted from another dealer and took the time to explain the car to me thoroughly. He's the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

wonderful experience.

by HappyM1n10wner on 12/12/2014

I would recommend highly. The sales rep was very patient and helpful in exploring all the decisions (off the lot, ordering, what models, etc.). Was not at all pushy, just knowledgeable and helpful. Two months now, and still super happy with the car and all the decisions!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Philip Parloto

by Happyminiowner on 10/16/2014

If your going to buy a mini you MUST visit Philip Parloto! This salesman really knows his stuff. Informative, helpful, available and friendly. He provided us with great service. Philip really went out of his way! We couldn't be happier with our purchase. In fact, we met many of the staff at mini and appreciate their professionalism. Thank you Habberstad Mini.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top notch salesman Jarred S

by jerryd1961 on 09/02/2014

From the minute we walked into the Habberstad dealership to look at the MINI, to the moment we drove off, the Team at MINI was a pleasure to work with. I would recommend Jarred S to anyone. It was great working with a guy who knew more about his product than I did. A few days after the sale I received a surprise phone call from Jarred telling me that I was eligible for a credit which lowered my payment and saved me another $255.00 over the life of the loan. In my opinion Jarred has a bright future and if your considering leasing or purchasing a MINI, Jarred is your man.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best experience to date

by simiakos on 09/02/2014

Christian from the moment I walked in the door to when I drove away with my new Mini was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I took 3 separate test drives and not once did I get a glimpse of "Oh God, here we go again".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and Knowledgeable

by kors8858 on 06/11/2014

Philip was great letting me know what Mini was right for me and that was available on their lot. They gave me a great price and I was on my way to more miles with less gas with a roadster that made me ahhhhh. Fast, friendly, and knowledgeable, what else do you want from a dealer... free stickers? Yeah, they got those too... lol

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 cars in stock
5 new0 used0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

