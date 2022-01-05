5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Short Answer: Manny Muheidat is an incredibly patient and genuine sales rep. You will have an excellent and smooth experience with him. Long Answer: I don't feel safe around men that raise their voices or push aggressively; that's just who I am as a person. So I was delighted when I, by complete chance, got Manny as my sales rep. He's an incredibly gentle guy, super informative, never makes you feel pressured to buy anything that you don't want to, but offers everything because he wants you to have the full options. He sat with me patiently and answered all of my inane questions. He even stayed way past closing time just to make sure I could get my insurance straightened out (Manny, if you're reading this, sorry for making you stay past closing time). Clearly, all the great review about him (including this one) shows that he's just a genuine dude who has pride in his work. Manny, thank you so much for your help and time! I could not have asked for a better experience! Read more