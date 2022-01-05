Customer Reviews of DCH Paramus Honda
Great Low Pressure Lease
by 05/01/2022on
Manny Muheidat and DCH Honda were great to deal with in leasing my new car. This is my second lease with DCH and both were hassle free without any problems. I never felt any pressure from Manny, he was very professional and explained each step of the process. The Finance department was also very good and did not try to push any additional services. I would definitely recommend Manny and DCH for leasing or purchasing your next car.
Best Car Purchasing Experience-TWICE!
by 04/27/2022on
This is my second purchase with DCH Honda in Paramus. I will never go anywhere else when needing a car to buy for me or my family. My salesperson Dennis Estrada catered to my every need and certainly went above and beyond for me. He allowed me to contact him on his personal cell even when he was not working regarding updates of my vehicle purchase. Dennis was able to make the car I wanted affordable so I was able to purchase it within my budget. He also spent the time to go over the details of the vehicle so I was familiar with how everything worked before I left the dealership. If you are looking for an honest and friendly salesperson along with an astounding car purchasing experience, you need to go to DCH Honda in Paramus and ask for Dennis Estrada!
Do not buy from DCH Paramus
by 04/26/2022on
DCH Paramus sold me a car that came to a complete stop without warning in the middle of a fast moving highway, just narrowly avoiding a multi-car pile up. TURNS OUT, THE ENGINE NEEDS TO BE REPLACED AND THE CAR IS UNSAFE TO DRIVE UNTIL THE ENGINE IS REPLACED. The car also required 4 pages worth of other repairs. It turns out, there was metal in the engine at the time of purchase - 3 months prior to the car stopping in the middle of the busy highway. Yet, I made several attempts to get DCH to contribute to the 4 pages of necessary repairs and DCH failed to contribute even a penny.
1st Time at a Dealership!
by 04/25/2022on
The whole dealership was beautiful and clean and we were greeted at the front door with a smile. Hamad Deeb was awesome in helping me find a my first certified preowned car. He was honest and kind and took his time helping me make a decision and learn the ins and outs of my new baby! I've never bought a car from a dealership before and he made it so pleasant. He even called me a few days later to check in and see how I was liking it! Thank you, Hamad!
Great Dealership
by 04/24/2022on
I Just purchased a certified 2019 Pilot from the gentleman at the Paramus location . Hamad, Carlos and Mike Lee secured the best vehicle for the best price, with the best financing on my behalf. Car buying can be a challenge, but this was not the case at Paramus Honda. Thank you again Gentleman!
Manny Was The Best!!
by 04/15/2022on
Thank you to Manny Muheidat. He was extremely nice and professional. Overall, he was outstanding. He did not take advantage of a young college kid or try to force a deal. Because of this, there was never a moment where I felt like I was making the wrong decision. As a first time buyer, I am pleased that Manny made the whole buying experience as smooth as possible. I went to other dealers and felt like they were taking advantage of me and extremely unwelcoming. Manny was super helpful and made me feel welcomed. Overall 10/10 experience and I HIGHLY recommend him, thank you Manny!
honda crv ex 2022
by 04/13/2022on
Beautiful car shopping experience, salesman Mark Garcia was very helpful professional in closing the deal. Thank You !
Manny Muheidat is phenomenal!
by 04/13/2022on
Short Answer: Manny Muheidat is an incredibly patient and genuine sales rep. You will have an excellent and smooth experience with him. Long Answer: I don't feel safe around men that raise their voices or push aggressively; that's just who I am as a person. So I was delighted when I, by complete chance, got Manny as my sales rep. He's an incredibly gentle guy, super informative, never makes you feel pressured to buy anything that you don't want to, but offers everything because he wants you to have the full options. He sat with me patiently and answered all of my inane questions. He even stayed way past closing time just to make sure I could get my insurance straightened out (Manny, if you're reading this, sorry for making you stay past closing time). Clearly, all the great review about him (including this one) shows that he's just a genuine dude who has pride in his work. Manny, thank you so much for your help and time! I could not have asked for a better experience!
DCH Honda Paramus is the place to go!
by 04/12/2022on
I had a wonderful and stress-free experience at DCH Paramus Honda with the help of Manny Muheidat! Purchasing the 2022 Honda HR-V was a process that went smoothly and Manny helped lead me in the right direction when it came to picking the car that fulfills my needs. All my questions were answered and I left with a brand new car! Manny was such a good, genuine salesman and I highly recommend his business.
Great exprience!
by 04/11/2022on
I had a great experience at DCH Paramus Honda, Specially to Manny Muheidat! From sales. He literally Help me out! And his friend CJ And made the process simple, easy and stress-free. He’s such a friendly and honest person. He made my experience awesome with buying my dream car very smooth process. He was very knowledgeable about my car and its features plus went above and beyond to answer all my questions and concerns. Manny's knowledge and willingness to work with you make your car purchase as easy as possible. I would highly recommend Manny to anyone who is looking to buy a car from DCH Paramus simply ask Manny, and you never gonna regret it! Love my Honda Civic Hatchback Sport 2022! Thankyou DCH paramus honda!
Honda
by 04/07/2022on
Hamad is a top sales men. Took his time to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. Great buying environment with alot of good deals. Thanks again.
Great Dealership
by 04/06/2022on
My experience at DCH Paramus Honda is always excellent. I have been buying and leasing and recommending vehicles from this dealership for over 20 years. No wonder I keep coming back. I recently leased a vehicle and was blessed to work with Maria Alcantara who was extremely wonderful and a pleasure to work with. Thanks again for a great dealership experience.
Great experience
by 04/04/2022on
Had a great experience at dch Paramus Honda! Hamad Deeb assisted us and was so helpful throughout the whole process! Quick, easy and great deal! Thanks again!
Smooth Experience
by 04/04/2022on
Stopped in to look at vehicles and met a salesman, Leslie Solomon. He was a real pleasure to work with and made the transaction seamless. It was one of the easiest experiences acquiring a new vehicle. I honestly don't know if all the salesman would be so helpful, but with Mr. Solomon, I can express satisfaction for his service.
Excellent Customer Service!
by 04/02/2022on
I would highly recommend DCH Paramus Honda because of the excellent customer service. You are treated like family and your consultant provides quality service for the best purchase in the most efficient way possible. I highly recommend Manny Muheidat at DCH Paramus Honda because he was able to answer all the questions I had, and help me get the exact vehicle I needed. Manny was honest and was able to quickly and efficiently set me up with my Honda CRV. Thank you Manny!
Best dealership experience
by 03/30/2022on
Dch Honda in Paramus has been very knowledgeable with assisting in leasing or buying a vehicle. Today I came in and was assisted by Hamad Deeb. He was very welcoming, friendly and helpful through me making a decision about my vehicle. He worked with me and explained options thoroughly. I liked that he didn't pressure one choice on me. He let me take the reigns on what works best for me. You can't find that kind of service in other dealerships, I'm very pleased I initially chose Honda in Paramus.
Great experience
by 03/19/2022on
I had a wonderful experience at DCH Honda in paramus. The sale agent Joshua Laroche made the car buying process easy and effortless. He was very knowledgeable, professional, and patient. I would highly recommend this dealership.
Hamad was great!
by 03/14/2022on
Had a great experience with Hamad. Communication was very clear and there were no surprises. He was very thorough explaining the ins and outs of my new car. I’d highly recommend anyone to work with him!
Amazing experience!
by 03/09/2022on
Great customer service!!! Manny was amazing!! He was super patient and willing to help us as much as he could. He made it very easy for us and was super kind! 10/10 recommend going to this dealership and asking for Manny Muheidat!
Great job Honda
by 03/05/2022on
CJ helped get us an amazing deal! Maria got everything together in a smooth process. Freddy was fast and thorough with the paperwork. Hamad taught me all I needed to know to take advantage of the awesome features. Everyone was helpful and super nice! Thanks DCH Honda!
excellent service ..
by 02/28/2022on
excellent service .. Ray did a great job . I had problems when they delivered the car to me but after a few days they called and they were able to fix everything ... we are planning to change my wife's car and DCH Paramus Honda will be my first option to visit and be able to acquire a new car ... recommended and always attentive in all the time.. great job
