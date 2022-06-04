Customer Reviews of DCH Paramus Honda
Great Dealership
by 04/06/2022on
My experience at DCH Paramus Honda is always excellent. I have been buying and leasing and recommending vehicles from this dealership for over 20 years. No wonder I keep coming back. I recently leased a vehicle and was blessed to work with Maria Alcantara who was extremely wonderful and a pleasure to work with. Thanks again for a great dealership experience.
Honda
by 04/07/2022on
Hamad is a top sales men. Took his time to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. Great buying environment with alot of good deals. Thanks again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership
by 04/06/2022on
My experience at DCH Paramus Honda is always excellent. I have been buying and leasing and recommending vehicles from this dealership for over 20 years. No wonder I keep coming back. I recently leased a vehicle and was blessed to work with Maria Alcantara who was extremely wonderful and a pleasure to work with. Thanks again for a great dealership experience.
Great experience
by 04/04/2022on
Had a great experience at dch Paramus Honda! Hamad Deeb assisted us and was so helpful throughout the whole process! Quick, easy and great deal! Thanks again!
Smooth Experience
by 04/04/2022on
Stopped in to look at vehicles and met a salesman, Leslie Solomon. He was a real pleasure to work with and made the transaction seamless. It was one of the easiest experiences acquiring a new vehicle. I honestly don't know if all the salesman would be so helpful, but with Mr. Solomon, I can express satisfaction for his service.
Excellent Customer Service!
by 04/02/2022on
I would highly recommend DCH Paramus Honda because of the excellent customer service. You are treated like family and your consultant provides quality service for the best purchase in the most efficient way possible. I highly recommend Manny Muheidat at DCH Paramus Honda because he was able to answer all the questions I had, and help me get the exact vehicle I needed. Manny was honest and was able to quickly and efficiently set me up with my Honda CRV. Thank you Manny!
Best dealership experience
by 03/30/2022on
Dch Honda in Paramus has been very knowledgeable with assisting in leasing or buying a vehicle. Today I came in and was assisted by Hamad Deeb. He was very welcoming, friendly and helpful through me making a decision about my vehicle. He worked with me and explained options thoroughly. I liked that he didn't pressure one choice on me. He let me take the reigns on what works best for me. You can't find that kind of service in other dealerships, I'm very pleased I initially chose Honda in Paramus.
Great experience
by 03/19/2022on
I had a wonderful experience at DCH Honda in paramus. The sale agent Joshua Laroche made the car buying process easy and effortless. He was very knowledgeable, professional, and patient. I would highly recommend this dealership.
Hamad was great!
by 03/14/2022on
Had a great experience with Hamad. Communication was very clear and there were no surprises. He was very thorough explaining the ins and outs of my new car. I’d highly recommend anyone to work with him!
Amazing experience!
by 03/09/2022on
Great customer service!!! Manny was amazing!! He was super patient and willing to help us as much as he could. He made it very easy for us and was super kind! 10/10 recommend going to this dealership and asking for Manny Muheidat!
Great job Honda
by 03/05/2022on
CJ helped get us an amazing deal! Maria got everything together in a smooth process. Freddy was fast and thorough with the paperwork. Hamad taught me all I needed to know to take advantage of the awesome features. Everyone was helpful and super nice! Thanks DCH Honda!
excellent service ..
by 02/28/2022on
excellent service .. Ray did a great job . I had problems when they delivered the car to me but after a few days they called and they were able to fix everything ... we are planning to change my wife's car and DCH Paramus Honda will be my first option to visit and be able to acquire a new car ... recommended and always attentive in all the time.. great job
Good service .. bad delivery of a car
by 02/21/2022on
I give three stars to this dealer. the service was very good. Ray Crespo did a great job.. he was kind and always sure of himself. he gave me a lot of confidence when I bought a car… but the bad thing was when they gave me the car… at first I didn't notice it. (perhaps it was the excitement of driving your new car) but when I left the dealer and for a couple of miles I realized that the gas tank was almost empty and suddenly the light came on... I couldn't believe it... They delivered a car with almost no gas.
Dch Paramus Honda
by 02/13/2022on
we came to dch Paramus Honda to trade in the car. the person we came across us was hamad Deeb. hamad greeted us and helped us in trade in our car and getting a new car. he was extremely helpful, detailed, professional and Right at the point. he showed us how to operate all the features of the new car. Extremely helpful. We are glad he was our sales consultant. thank you.
Best place to Purchase a car!
by 01/31/2022on
Brandon was very helpful and went above and beyond in explaining every step of the process, it was my first time buying a car under my name and I appreciate his help!
Great dealership
by 01/27/2022on
Quick, painless and clear communication. Final price was exactly as negotiated (no last minute surprises). Alex Bernabe made the process easy. He went above and beyond, locating the specific vehicle, delivering way ahead of time and staying after hours to accommodate me. His approach is quite relaxed and there was no pressure from him at all. Thanks Alex and all the folks at DCH Paramus Honda.
Lawrence
by 01/27/2022on
I think it would be important for them to know about finding the right building to go into. It was a little confusing as to which building and where to park from the way we came in. And there were other people there as well that were a little lost to. I think there should be better directional signs as to where the building is and where to park.
Competitive Pricing and No games
by 12/31/2021on
Marc G was great to work with
Nice experience at Honda
by 12/22/2021on
I had a very nice experience at the Honda Dealership in Paramus. I was looking for a new (used car) to replace my old car that was flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Honda salesman, Dennis Estrada was very pleasant and didn’t pressure me into a sale. He listened to what I was looking for and the price range I wanted to stay in. He showed me all my possible options and gave me the time to think it over. He also showed me and my sister some new options that just came in as we were looking around, which I then ended up purchasing one of those cars. I am very happy with my experience at Honda. Thank you.
"Hamad The Great"
by 12/14/2021on
We had a great experience working with Hamad. He addressed our needs, our budget and was very patient. He made us laugh at times which made us very comfortable. It was a pleasure working with him. Thanks Hamad! We call you "Hamad The Great"....
DCH Paramus Honda Experience
by 12/09/2021on
I had a great experience at DCH Paramus Honda working with Hamad Deeb. From the very beginning, I felt that I was in good hands. After having an extremely old car and being ready to upgrade, Hamad was patient and ensured that I was happy with the deal that I got. Everything went smoothly and Hamad gave us pizza while we waited. I haven't even had the car for a week, but Hamad has checked in with me multiple times to make sure everything is going well. I feel extremely grateful to have chosen DCH Paramus Honda for my first time leasing a car. I don't see myself going anywhere else in the future!!
Manny is the best!
by 12/05/2021on
The lease on my Civic was ending soon, so I visited Manny at DCH Paramus Honda to see what my options were. I was interested in a new CRV and he worked with me to make it happen. He was great to work with; friendly, helpful, understanding, and explained everything in detail. He was also very honest. I can't recommend Manny or DCH Paramus Honda enough!
DCH Paramus Honda is the flagship store of Lithia Motors, which is the 3rd largest auto group in the USA, as well as one of the top ten largest Honda dealerships in the USA. This feat was accomplished through aggressive pricing and a fanatical dedication to customer service. Our name (DCH) stands for Delivering Customer Happiness. Come experience our transparent and hassle-free experience for the sale or servicing of you vehicle.
1 Comments