I had a very nice experience at the Honda Dealership in Paramus. I was looking for a new (used car) to replace my old car that was flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Honda salesman, Dennis Estrada was very pleasant and didn’t pressure me into a sale. He listened to what I was looking for and the price range I wanted to stay in. He showed me all my possible options and gave me the time to think it over. He also showed me and my sister some new options that just came in as we were looking around, which I then ended up purchasing one of those cars. I am very happy with my experience at Honda. Thank you. Read more