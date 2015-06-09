Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth
Excellent Experience
by 09/06/2015on
Alex Maslennikov was excellent from the moment we walked in the door. He helped us find the best car at the best price for us. He was very helpful and friendly and asked questions that helped narrow down the selections of cars based on our needs and wants. He made sure to keep us posted and give us updates each day as the car was being shipped in from the dock. He was very accommodating and got us a car in our budget with more options than we were expecting.. We will be going back to Ray Catena Lexus and Alex Maslennikov next time around. Thank you.
By Far The Best
by 06/20/2013on
What a breathe of fresh air it was dealing with internet associate Chad M. of Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth. From the moment I opened Chad's email responding to my price quote I requested through the Edmunds website right on through the final step I was treated with respect and courtesy. Never once did I feel pressured or hurried. The entire experience was well worth the sixty mile round trip to their dealership. I would highly recommend visiting Ray Catena of Monmouth on route 35 in Oakhurst,NJ You wont be sorry.
Hassle/Stress Free & Trustworthy
by 12/20/2012on
The first of six dealers that I visited during shopping. The only dealer that truly welcome me from the start and did not pressure me. Their first offer top all 5 others. Evan was honest he showed me the numbers on the screen and he did not once got frustrated. The shopping experience was great here, even as I walked away to visit other dealers, Evan was a pleasure and never once did he hassle. At the end of a long shopping day and looking for someone to beat his only fee of $270 for docs I couldn't get a bite. The best part I can service at any Ray Catena location. Kudos Evan and thank you. Dave
Great experience
by 06/02/2010on
I just took a delivery of 2010 RX 350 from them and I would rate my overall sales experience as 5 star. However, I did come prepared with current Lexus Financial lease rates, MSRP and invoice numbers, and my own preliminary monthly payment calculated. Once they saw that, negotiations were quick and easy, sales people ( I worked with 2 for unknown reason) were courteous and polite, and the whole experience was just above and beyond. They promised to get the color/option combination I wanted from another dealership, so I had to return 3 days later for pick up. Everything was as promised, they kept the schedule and I was out in 1.5 hours with new car. Overall, the best car buying experience I ever had. Will definitely recommend.
Very friendly and a overall nice experience.
by 10/09/2007on
My experience was very pleasent. The dealership is new so everything is very clean and spacious. The salesman I had (Steve Scholtfeldt) was extremely nice and considerate. They are busy but they have many salesman. They weren't in the least pushy. I was very open about the fact that I wasn't going to purchase a car that day and they didn't try and push me into a sale. I asked for and received a tour of the facility. They answered all my questions openly and honestly as far as I could tell. They did change the best price I could get a few times but that is typical. They had no problem talking price upfront even though I was leasing. Many dealers just want to give you a monthly payment with ever discussing the cars sales price, residulas and money factors. This was not the case at all. Ray Catena offers weekly free car washes, the customer lounge is stocked with drinks, food and snacks, and always a loaner for service.
Ray Catena Not Upfront with Customer
by 08/16/2007on
Ray Catena lied about availability of cars to push you towards their inventory. All other Lexus dealers I had gone to were honest and said no Lexus dealer would be able to get me the car I wanted since it was too late in the year. But at Ray Catena they said they could definitely get me the car. I even signed a contract whereby the salesman promised I would get the exact new car I wanted. I was called a week later by the salesman apologizing that he could not get my car. I complained to the Manager and the Manager then made a generous offer to get me the first car off the line for the following year. I had the Manager place his offer in writing. But it turned out not to be such a great offer since the upgrades I had wanted were now standard for the next year's SC model.
be cautious when buying here
by 08/05/2007on
My only experience is over the phone - & that was unough to steer me away from this dealer. Firstly -, the salesman said "we can't talk to you until we have your Phone, address and full name. it's our policy". ( they do this to do a credit check and qualify you as a good or bad prospect.) Be cautious - a dealer has no right to any of your personal info until you decide on a loan or lease - NO is a powerfull word when used properly- I then told him what I was looking for and he replied that the color and options I wanted don't exist - unless I wanted to wait for 4-6 months. It was 3 strikes - your out when he asked me how much I want to pay per month.
