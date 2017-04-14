1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

If I could leave negative stars, I would. I went in two days ago to lease a Chevy Cruze. Jeff was our salesman. We went to him because my uncle had leased a vehicle from him a few months prior. We negotiated for a bit and realized that there wasn't going to be a deal so we mutually agreed that no deal would be made and left. About 15 minutes after we left, Jeff called me back telling me about the deal. My needs were for 12k miles/year, a 24 month lease, and zero down, which we had stated in the prior visit and Jeff knew about. On the phone he stated just that, so I told him to have the car ready as we were heading back over there. After driving the Cruze and looking at the features, we went inside to discuss numbers. I asked Jeff to print me out everything so that I could have it in writing, which he did. As I began looking at the paper, it showed that the lease was for 36 months, 10k miles, and $570 or so was due at signing. So I began to question Jeff about that, knowing that 10k miles wouldn't be enough for me. He upped the mileage to 12k for an additional $9, which I was fine with. When I asked him about the 36 months, he replied with frustration "no negotiation". I stated that I wanted 24 months, not 36, again his response with more anger was "no negotiation". I kept my cool, even though I wasn't happy about this but figured I would tackle the down payment and then return to the length of the lease. When we questioned the $570, he got visible angry and began to get loud. He stated those were fees that had to be charged--again, not a problem if he would sit and explain that to me in a civil way. I asked him where the numbers were coming from and he swiped the paper from in front of me, pushed back his chair and got up, pointed to the door and yelled "Get out!" Confused as to what was happening, I said "what?" and he said "You're crazy for letting this deal slip, GET OUT!" With that, I proceeded to gather my things and left. Now I have purchased many vehicles from many different dealerships. In fact, I had driven 60 miles from Toledo to visit this dealership. With that, I have never been more disrespected or offended with my time at a dealership. When I got back to Toledo, I called and spoke to the manager, CJ, who told me that if I came back, he would make it worth my while. Not wanting to go back and get disrespected in front of other potential customers again, I called him back the following day and left him a message asking him to call me back. Two days later, no return call, even though I know he is in working. I have been a loyal GM customer for 28 years. That changed after this experience. Today I leased a 2017 Nissan. The service was night and day from the service that I received at Serra. There is a reason that GM is currently idling its plants because they have over 900,000 unsold vehicles on lots across the country. That reason is their poor service and their terrible sales representatives. I have filed a formal complaint with GM and look forward to hearing from them. As a consumer, no one deserves to be spoken with or disrespected the way I was, especially since we were so close to a deal. If you want to be disrespected, I would recommend Serra. If not, there are many other Chevy dealerships that will accept your business. Read more