BIG DEALERSHIP, LITTLE RESPECT, INTEGRITY & DECENCY, BIG FAILURE!
by 04/14/2017on
Very unimpressed with this dealership, we just spent the last 24 hours talking with DOMINIC CIACELLI & katie (she reassured us as well that she didn't think this vehicle would even sell in the next couple days, documented conversations, ALL OF THEM IN EMAIL AND PHONE!) about purchasing a vehicle, agreed on buying for FULL ask late afternoon, it was made very clear we could not get over there until the next afternoon, we were never told they wouldn't hold the vehicle, we were getting money in order and all was good to go (which they knew) (holiday wknd so we were pulling some strings to move things asap as banks were closed soon) fixing to leave to head there right now and come to find out they sold the vehicle. Now they're going back and forth on which salesperson sold the vehicle and whether it was last night or this morning, sounds like bad communication & lack of integrity/common decency. We understand vehicles are meant to be sold- but the problem here is the way we were completely LED ON and mislead about their policies. They don't care that we just busted our butts to expedite some of our hard earned money moved to different accounts, running around town to 2 different banks, taking off of work, making arrangements for our family & simply getting our hopes up about our dream vehicle all because they led us to believe that full ask was agreed upon & the vehicle would be there for us 18 hours later when we arrived. Have some respect & be honest, say no we aren't holding and it could sell- heck let us know someone came in and was looking at the vehicle LAST NIGHT AFTER OUR CONVERSATION, we could have busted our butts even more to try and make it down by 8am. Big dealership, big excuses & big failure in treatment of potential buyers. Kellie Tomlinson the sales manager was notified but too busy to give us a call when we expressed our dissatisfaction. THIS WAS SO WRONG TO DO TO FOLKS, SIMPLY WRONG! NO INTEGRITY AND RESPECT! The paper and audio trail to prove it too, slimy choices folks!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Kicked me out for questioning a fee
by 01/02/2017on
If I could leave negative stars, I would. I went in two days ago to lease a Chevy Cruze. Jeff was our salesman. We went to him because my uncle had leased a vehicle from him a few months prior. We negotiated for a bit and realized that there wasn't going to be a deal so we mutually agreed that no deal would be made and left. About 15 minutes after we left, Jeff called me back telling me about the deal. My needs were for 12k miles/year, a 24 month lease, and zero down, which we had stated in the prior visit and Jeff knew about. On the phone he stated just that, so I told him to have the car ready as we were heading back over there. After driving the Cruze and looking at the features, we went inside to discuss numbers. I asked Jeff to print me out everything so that I could have it in writing, which he did. As I began looking at the paper, it showed that the lease was for 36 months, 10k miles, and $570 or so was due at signing. So I began to question Jeff about that, knowing that 10k miles wouldn't be enough for me. He upped the mileage to 12k for an additional $9, which I was fine with. When I asked him about the 36 months, he replied with frustration "no negotiation". I stated that I wanted 24 months, not 36, again his response with more anger was "no negotiation". I kept my cool, even though I wasn't happy about this but figured I would tackle the down payment and then return to the length of the lease. When we questioned the $570, he got visible angry and began to get loud. He stated those were fees that had to be charged--again, not a problem if he would sit and explain that to me in a civil way. I asked him where the numbers were coming from and he swiped the paper from in front of me, pushed back his chair and got up, pointed to the door and yelled "Get out!" Confused as to what was happening, I said "what?" and he said "You're crazy for letting this deal slip, GET OUT!" With that, I proceeded to gather my things and left. Now I have purchased many vehicles from many different dealerships. In fact, I had driven 60 miles from Toledo to visit this dealership. With that, I have never been more disrespected or offended with my time at a dealership. When I got back to Toledo, I called and spoke to the manager, CJ, who told me that if I came back, he would make it worth my while. Not wanting to go back and get disrespected in front of other potential customers again, I called him back the following day and left him a message asking him to call me back. Two days later, no return call, even though I know he is in working. I have been a loyal GM customer for 28 years. That changed after this experience. Today I leased a 2017 Nissan. The service was night and day from the service that I received at Serra. There is a reason that GM is currently idling its plants because they have over 900,000 unsold vehicles on lots across the country. That reason is their poor service and their terrible sales representatives. I have filed a formal complaint with GM and look forward to hearing from them. As a consumer, no one deserves to be spoken with or disrespected the way I was, especially since we were so close to a deal. If you want to be disrespected, I would recommend Serra. If not, there are many other Chevy dealerships that will accept your business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent experience
by 04/15/2016on
This was the best experience I've ever had purchasing a new vehicle. James Lee was very knowledgeable about the product and made the entire process easy. He did all the work. I sat, relaxed and comfortable in an environment that in previous experiences was usually accompanied with stress. He really took care of me. Dwayne Gillens , a great service advisor recommended I see James and I cant thank him enough. Great job and thank you to both of those gentlemen.
My Favorite Dealership
by 03/02/2016on
It is always a good experience when I go to Serra Chevrolet. I have been going there for years and never had a issue to come up that was not solved. They know how to treat you and that is why I keep coming back. Plus now I feel like part of the family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LOVE MY CHEVY
by 12/12/2015on
for the passed month i went to so many dealerships to try and find the best price to fit my budget being a female every time i walked in either they didn't take me seriously or thought the prices i was asking for were outrageous and then didn't take me seriously. (I wanted something under $150) Anyway, I finally came to Serra dealership and not only was I taken seriously but Patrick Kemokai did everything in his power to get me what I wanted. I left there completely satisfied.
I got what I wanted
by 12/07/2015on
I had a great experience! The salesperson I worked with was Matt Poches. He built great rapport with me, answered all of my questions, got me in the car that I wanted and even checked on me after the purchase to make sure I loved my new Chevy Equinox.
Easy buying experience
by 04/14/2015on
It was fast and easy to lease a car from Serra. Bob Bensen my sales man was very knowledgeable and easy to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 04/10/2015on
I couldn't be more happy with all the help and advice I have received with leasing my first car. I will definitely recommend and I will be back! Thank you!
New Car Sales Experience
by 03/30/2015on
Brittany Danna stood up and greeted me at the entrance of the showroom, she was upfront and personal. I could tell she had my best interests at heart, almost as if a mind reader the very first vehicle she presented, I took for a ride and made it my own. I love it!! She worked out the figures like magic near enough to where I wanted to be, and the rest is history. I would highly recommend her and, who knows, maybe the next vehicle will be her sale, too! Thanks GM! Love doing business with you = wish all my sales experiences were this easy!! Thanks, again.
Great customer service!
by 03/28/2015on
My sales consultant was James Lee. He is very professional with excellent customer service skills. I recommend Mr. Lee because he is very knowledgeable with the products and process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevrolet Equinox
by 03/27/2015on
James Lee was my salesman and he had an excellent knowledge of the vehicle that I selected. His main focus was making sure than I was getting something that I really wanted, and he worked very hard with the finance team to make that happen. He has a repeat customer in me.
Excellent service
by 03/26/2015on
Nick was very friendly and informative about the 2015 Silverado I purchased. He got me a really great deal and I couldnt passs it up!
Thanks!
by 03/26/2015on
They gave us exactly the vehicle and options that we wanted at a lower price than we could find elsewhere.
Serra experience
by 03/05/2015on
Very friendly and supportive. Answered all my questions and gave different options for the lease I was looking for. also trade-in process very smooth
Great experience
by 03/05/2015on
Jim Colovus was wonderful. He was fast, knowledgeable, courteous & efficient. Would definitely recommend him and the whole dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My new car experience!
by 03/04/2015on
It was an excellent experience! Im happy to have such a feeling of excitement for my new car and my sales person helped out with my new car purchase and it was awesome!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Serra excellent review
by 03/02/2015on
C J Jacobs and Nick Moceri were very attentive to my needs. The vehicle was ready for us to test drive. Nick was very professional in handling our purchase. This is the third vehicle we have purchased from Serra. We would highly recommend Serra to our friends. Both C J and Nick made buying our new vehicle very easy. Nick answered all of our questions. Every sales staff member were encountered were pleasant and offered assistance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my experience at serra chevy
by 02/27/2015on
The sales person was very informative, professional and willing to help me to make my decision towards a new vehicle. Saleperson went up and beyond to answer all my questions and concerns, and had a very pleasant attitude. I am currently leasing two autos from chevy serra for the fact that their service and prices were outstanding from the rest!
Exceptional Service
by 02/20/2015on
I went in with the idea that I wasn't leaving without getting our daughter a car, and I left with getting our daughter a car. James was wonderful to us and we were so pleased with the outcome. I would recommend working with hime to anybody looking for a car.
Satisfied Customer
by 02/12/2015on
When I went to Serra Chevrolet, I really was'nt ready to buy, but just looking and pricing. Your salesman David Samuels greeted me very friendly, and gave me a great deal on a Malabu and on a trade in on my Ford 500. Thank again Marv Myers
Exceptionally Pleased!
by 02/04/2015on
Brittany Danna was a wonderful sales representative. She is a diligent worker and has been working with me for the past couple of months to ensure that she was able to deliver the car of my rather high standards with excellent service, communication and customer service.