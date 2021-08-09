Briarwood Ford
Customer Reviews of Briarwood Ford
Awful experience, lost a customer for life
by 09/08/2021on
Will not buy Ford again and specifically would recommend against this dealership for service. I bought my 2017 Ford Fusion 4.5 years ago new. At 80,000 miles, it overheated. I took it to Briarwood and was told they would look at it soon. A week passes and I call them up. "Oh yeah, we looked at it and it's the engine." My car was affected by a known engine design defect allowing coolant into the cylinders. The TSB issued by Ford calls for a new long block (at a cost of over $8,000.) My car's warranty expired at 60k miles and so I was asked to pay out of pocket. I asked Ken to make a request to Ford to help out on the cost after reading they paid a portion of many other customers' new engine. He says OK. A week passes. I call him up and he says he's trying to figure out how to put the request into the computer. WTF? Another week passes, "Still trying to figure out how to put it in the computer, let me talk to someone else here." A few days later I call back and they've managed to put the request in - after 2 and a half weeks of waiting. Then they lose my service records I sent them and I have to email them a second time. Another week passes. Finally Ford offers a price of a little over $3,000 for the engine, expiring in two weeks. I try to get a hold of anyone at Ford corporate - including by asking Ken to send a letter over to them. He sits on the letter for over a week because he can't figure out how to send it to them. Nobody on Ford corporate's phone line is willing to talk to me. "Take it up with your service advisor." Ford never responded to Ken either - allegedly. So I end up paying $3,200 for the new engine - BUT THAT'S NOT AT ALL. After the new engine is in, my CEL has come on - it wasn't on when I took it into the shop. The O2 sensor is bad. Hmmm, perhaps it was broken during the engine installation? Ken insists that's not the case and wants an additional $440 to replace an O2 sensor. Unbelievable. Lost a customer for life. At least I have my car again after $3,200 and 2.5 months. Of course, I had to buy another car in the meantime since it took 2.5 months and a rental car would've cost an arm and a leg (not that they were available anyway thanks to the pandemic! I looked!)
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 12/04/2019on
After a trip to Florida our engine light came on, on a Friday evening. Parked the car in the driveway for over a week as I was having back surgery on the following Monday. Explained that the engine light was on and our service writer, Ken, said we could leave as he was busy with another customer and I could go home, he would fill out the necessary paperwork later. He did and my Flex was fixed. Really appreciated his thoughtfulness to my medical condition. Thank you Ken.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 12/01/2019on
Good oil change with car wash included. Much appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Works
by 11/27/2019on
My service was professional and courteous. I am leasing my vehicle from the dealership and plan to continue service with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Taurus owner
by 11/22/2019on
Briarwood Ford service department listened to my issue, inspected my car and quickly identified the fix to get me back on the road. They listen, they quickly troubleshoot, and resolve the issue in a timely fashion. Very professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience.
by 11/16/2019on
Al Bell and Mark Garcia are amazing salesmen and incredibly easy to work with!!! A big thank you to them for an easy and fun car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lots of Freedom to Learn and Choose
by 12/17/2018on
There was no rush to decide. Salesman took lots of time to explain options.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ken and his guys/gals were great
by 08/13/2018on
My 2013 Ford Focus is part of the litigation for the double clutch defect. The vehicle will soon be re-purchased by Ford as part of a settlement. Although I had to bring my vehicle in 9 times for repair/replacement and apparently the problem will never be permanently fixed, I wanted you to know that Ken and all the service people at Briarwood Ford have been fantastic to me. Always courteous, timely, kept their promises, provided me with a free loaner when necessary and really went above and beyond for me. Please thank them for me. ~~Ron Plunkett
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Did what I needed done!
by 05/06/2018on
Clean, comfortable, and enjoyable place.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy With The Service I Received.
by 05/02/2018on
Matt Foley has taken great care of my truck for several years. I am happy to keep using QuickLane for my service needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car is fixed! Customer service seems a bit off though...
by 03/19/2018on
They were able to get my car squeezed in during the weeks already scheduled appointments, which I appreciate. However, they not only failed to call me with information regarding what was wrong with the car, but also failed to call when the car was ready for pick up. I left my number when I dropped the car off and provided my number again when I called for a status update. Not sure why it was so hard to make a simple phone call. I asked two different men why I wasn't called and neither had an answer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/03/2018on
This was the best experience that I’ve ever had buying a new vehicle. I drove away in my new vehicle happy and content with my decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 12/28/2017on
by 12/28/2017on
I thought our experince buying our new truck was easy and smooth. Except for having to wait for the rebates to come in. Our salesperson was wonderful, up front, and truthful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
C-max repair
by 12/18/2017on
Multiple repairs done, in and out same day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
???????????????
by 10/04/2017on
I came in without an appointment to get an oil change and tire rotation. I was told they could get me in and out in an hour. It was right at an hour and I was very surprised and greatly pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy happy happy customer.
by 08/20/2017on
I came in for an oil change and they did a good job a checking my car out. I knew there was noise in the front end but I figured that would have to be a different appointment to have inspecected. Nope, they checked it out on their own accord found the problem gathered my warrenty info. Once they had all the details they told me about the problem, informed me it was warrenty and asked when would be a good time for me to bring it in for repairs. Wow now that is service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience!
by 07/13/2017on
Larry was amazing! He took the time to go over everything with me before we even looked into approving me and when I picked up my car, he sat with me in the car to show me how to use everything! He answered all of my many questions without any hesitation or irritation. Thank you Larry for your time and patience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying a vehicle
by 07/01/2017on
Salesman very friendly, Salesman took time to figure out the best deal for me. Vehicle was ready for pick up the next day. Helped me download Ford Pass. A few days later I had a couple questions and salesman was right there to help me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Broken latch
by 06/17/2017on
Everything was great, the service representative was helpful and the wait time there wasn't long.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always a 5 star expereince!
by 03/21/2017on
I have always loved working with Briarwood Ford, my sales guy, Ted Miller, always takes care of me. Steve Whitener and his whole team have always been great. This is my second car purchase from Briarwood and I can't see myself going anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
End of the Year Edge
by 01/08/2017on
My wife and I really had not expected to purchase a car over the Holidays. We knew we wanted to get something in the next 6 months and were using our time off during the holidays to do some initial research. Among the multiple Dealers we visited, Briarwood Ford once we started to work with Ted it was our last. During a number of test drives we found an Edge we really liked. Thanks to Ted's patience helping with our research, answering our questions and working to get the best financing /incentives combination we decided to pull the trigger just a couple days after our search began. Thanks Briarwood Ford and Ted for a great buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
