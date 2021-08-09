1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Will not buy Ford again and specifically would recommend against this dealership for service. I bought my 2017 Ford Fusion 4.5 years ago new. At 80,000 miles, it overheated. I took it to Briarwood and was told they would look at it soon. A week passes and I call them up. "Oh yeah, we looked at it and it's the engine." My car was affected by a known engine design defect allowing coolant into the cylinders. The TSB issued by Ford calls for a new long block (at a cost of over $8,000.) My car's warranty expired at 60k miles and so I was asked to pay out of pocket. I asked Ken to make a request to Ford to help out on the cost after reading they paid a portion of many other customers' new engine. He says OK. A week passes. I call him up and he says he's trying to figure out how to put the request into the computer. WTF? Another week passes, "Still trying to figure out how to put it in the computer, let me talk to someone else here." A few days later I call back and they've managed to put the request in - after 2 and a half weeks of waiting. Then they lose my service records I sent them and I have to email them a second time. Another week passes. Finally Ford offers a price of a little over $3,000 for the engine, expiring in two weeks. I try to get a hold of anyone at Ford corporate - including by asking Ken to send a letter over to them. He sits on the letter for over a week because he can't figure out how to send it to them. Nobody on Ford corporate's phone line is willing to talk to me. "Take it up with your service advisor." Ford never responded to Ken either - allegedly. So I end up paying $3,200 for the new engine - BUT THAT'S NOT AT ALL. After the new engine is in, my CEL has come on - it wasn't on when I took it into the shop. The O2 sensor is bad. Hmmm, perhaps it was broken during the engine installation? Ken insists that's not the case and wants an additional $440 to replace an O2 sensor. Unbelievable. Lost a customer for life. At least I have my car again after $3,200 and 2.5 months. Of course, I had to buy another car in the meantime since it took 2.5 months and a rental car would've cost an arm and a leg (not that they were available anyway thanks to the pandemic! I looked!) Read more