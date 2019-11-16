After a trip to Florida our engine light came on, on a Friday evening. Parked the car in the driveway for over a week as I was having back surgery on the following Monday. Explained that the engine light was on and our service writer, Ken, said we could leave as he was busy with another customer and I could go home, he would fill out the necessary paperwork later. He did and my Flex was fixed. Really appreciated his thoughtfulness to my medical condition. Thank you Ken.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Briarwood Ford service department listened to my issue, inspected my car and quickly identified the fix to get me back on the road. They listen, they quickly troubleshoot, and resolve the issue in a timely fashion. Very professional!
My 2013 Ford Focus is part of the litigation for the double clutch defect. The vehicle will soon be re-purchased by Ford as part of a settlement. Although I had to bring my vehicle in 9 times for repair/replacement and apparently the problem will never be permanently fixed, I wanted you to know that Ken and all the service people at Briarwood Ford have been fantastic to me. Always courteous, timely, kept their promises, provided me with a free loaner when necessary and really went above and beyond for me. Please thank them for me. ~~Ron Plunkett
Car is fixed! Customer service seems a bit off though...
by amy92190 on 03/19/2018
They were able to get my car squeezed in during the weeks already scheduled appointments, which I appreciate. However, they not only failed to call me with information regarding what was wrong with the car, but also failed to call when the car was ready for pick up. I left my number when I dropped the car off and provided my number again when I called for a status update. Not sure why it was so hard to make a simple phone call. I asked two different men why I wasn't called and neither had an answer.
I came in for an oil change and they did a good job a checking my car out. I knew there was noise in the front end but I figured that would have to be a different appointment to have inspecected. Nope, they checked it out on their own accord found the problem gathered my warrenty info. Once they had all the details they told me about the problem, informed me it was warrenty and asked when would be a good time for me to bring it in for repairs. Wow now that is service.
Larry was amazing! He took the time to go over everything with me before we even looked into approving me and when I picked up my car, he sat with me in the car to show me how to use everything! He answered all of my many questions without any hesitation or irritation. Thank you Larry for your time and patience!
Salesman very friendly, Salesman took time to figure out the best deal for me. Vehicle was ready for pick up the next day. Helped me download Ford Pass. A few days later I had a couple questions and salesman was right there to help me.
I have always loved working with Briarwood Ford, my sales guy, Ted Miller, always takes care of me. Steve Whitener and his whole team have always been great. This is my second car purchase from Briarwood and I can't see myself going anywhere else.
My wife and I really had not expected to purchase a car over the Holidays. We knew we wanted to get something in the next 6 months and were using our time off during the holidays to do some initial research. Among the multiple Dealers we visited, Briarwood Ford once we started to work with Ted it was our last. During a number of test drives we found an Edge we really liked. Thanks to Ted's patience helping with our research, answering our questions and working to get the best financing /incentives combination we decided to pull the trigger just a couple days after our search began. Thanks Briarwood Ford and Ted for a great buying experience.
