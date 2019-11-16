service Rating

My 2013 Ford Focus is part of the litigation for the double clutch defect. The vehicle will soon be re-purchased by Ford as part of a settlement. Although I had to bring my vehicle in 9 times for repair/replacement and apparently the problem will never be permanently fixed, I wanted you to know that Ken and all the service people at Briarwood Ford have been fantastic to me. Always courteous, timely, kept their promises, provided me with a free loaner when necessary and really went above and beyond for me. Please thank them for me. ~~Ron Plunkett