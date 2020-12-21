Commonwealth Kia
Customer Reviews of Commonwealth Kia
WORST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE EVER!
by 12/21/2020on
I sent in an inquiry for a telluride I found on their website listed for $42K. Michelle Godin responded. She went on to tell me that to lease this car would be $6100 down and $700/month!!! As could imagine i was blown away by this ridiculous offer. After going back and forth for awhile Michelle informed me that the website prices are not accurate, that the car has been marked up over $7k and was now $50k due to supply and demand...I completely understand supply and demand...but when your website says one price and ALLOWS YOU TO WORK OUT A DEAL ELECTRONICALLY...you might want to lead with "hey the car cost a lot more than our website says...sorry". She then became condescending and rude "Ive tried to explain the reasoning..." Michelle said "our dealership is ONLY charging $7k over the MSRP and that doesnt include doc fees etc" I have been shopping for a telluride for weeks, i have contacted 6 different dealers and no one else is marking up tellurides more than $4k. I received an email from Lamar Mclaughlin (Director of Business Development) stating that the Disclaimer on the website explains the discrepancy in price. Please see disclaimer below: Lease this 2021 Kia Telluride EX (Model #: J4442) . With $2,995.00 down at $474 for 36 months with approved credit . A $0.00 security deposit is required. Due at signing payment of $4,119.27 includes first month's payment. Lessee responsible for maintenance, repairs, excessive wear and tear, and excess mileage over 12,000 miles/year at the rate of $$0.20/mile. Early lease termination fee may apply. All tax, title, government fees, bank fees, vehicle registration fees, and $483 dealer doc fee are additional. Total monthly payments are $17,073.72 . Option to purchase vehicle at lease end is $26,205.60. Total capital cost of $40,448.00. Financing available through KIA Lease National with some states excluded. Offers cannot be combined with any other advertised offer. See dealer for complete details. Lease and loan quoting is a dynamic process so payments and terms are subject to change prior to contract execution by all parties. The payment quote above assumes that these taxes and fees will be paid at the time of sale by the customer in addition to the down payment amount stated. If these taxes and fees are not paid by customer at the time of sale, the quoted payment will be higher since these amounts will be included in the amount financed. Residential restrictions may apply. In stock units only. Dealer installed accessories are extra. Offer Expires: 01/04/2021 This disclaimer contains all the numbers of the deal i worked out, there is a single sentence in there "See dealer for complete details" which allows them to completely alter the deal...What they are doing is so shady and is false advertising. I would not and will not ever buy a car from any dealership associated with Commonwealth Motors. AWFUL CUSTOMER SERVICE AND OUTRAGOUS PRICES. "Shop us last, you'll love us"...yea i dont think so, never had a worse car buying experience in my life. SHAME ON ALL OF YOU!
By far the 5 worst experiences ever at car dealership
by 04/07/2019on
Yes, 5, shame on me. Wish I could give zero stars. Been bringing my car here for 2 years to fix this problem. Warranty is only as good as Kia Service's willingness and ability to find and fix problem. Today was 5th and final chance to keep my business. Made Saturday appt so I could test drive with tech to reproduce and show him the problem. Didn't honor appt. Waited 2 hours for them to "fit me in." Took car on test drive without me - the entire reason I brought car in and sat in stupid waiting room for 2 hours on beautiful, sunny, warm Saturday morning. Tech couldn't reproduce issue test driving without me. Too busy to go test drive again. Told me probably bad gas and I should run through full tank and come back. Told them i'd been there at least 4 times over the last 2 years and that gas is not the problem - and that I was not coming back. Then service desk tech Corrected me - said I had only been there twice. Told me to come behind the counter and see my history for myself. Listen, I wish I could forget the now 5 miserable and wasted experiences i've had with Commonwealth Kia Service - but I was there - and you obviously don't respect me or my time. Thanks for correcting me - I'm stupid and taking my business anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
We were in a pinch
by 08/12/2018on
My wife had just totaled her vehicle and we needed an affordable replacement vehicle right away. Between Shaun, Zeke and Josh they were able to find us the right vehicle for our family at a very reasonable price taking our financial situation into account. We were able to drive away within 10 days of the accident thanks to their help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buying a new car
by 04/04/2018on
Our sale person was very, very good. He knew the car very well and we give him an A for that. But we do have comments: The first was in the sale of the extend warranty and oil change. The way it was presented to us, no one told us that it was only good at that dealer. We have 2 others Ika dealers closer that Commonwealth and wanted to take it there for service, but now we are locked into only using them. When I bought my extended warranty on my Toyota, it is good at ANY Toyota dealer. We love our car, and really liked our sales person, but if we knew that the extended oil change and extended warranty was good there, we would Not have purchase that. They have no loyalty program. I have had both Fords and Toyotas and for every time I spend anything (service or parts) at those dealers, I get points, that I can use later for other purchases, weather it was service or parts. They do not have anything like that. Waiting room is very basic, compared to other dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Inventory and great to work with!
by 03/30/2018on
I had a great experience buying a new Sportage at Commonwealth Kia. Bob Nerden was a pleasure to work with. Funny and thorough, and didn't pressure me at all. That was important to me, as this was such a big decision. I communicated with the Sales Manager Josh via email before ever showing up - and they were able to be very helpful when I arrived. When I picked up the car, Bob reviewed all of the cars features with me, and allowed me to ask any questions. It's also great that the sales representatives can sell from all of the Commonwealth Motors (if you are comparing different makes/models) - I however had already settled on the Kia Sportage before I arrived. Overall great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great first time experience
by 03/03/2018on
After visiting several dealerships, I can say I had a great experience working with Bob Nerden. He is very knowledgeable and made me comfortable while searching for my best lease option.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect Experience
by 01/30/2018on
I just bought my third car from commonwealth Kia. They have great prices and a great staff, they made the whole process so easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Dealership
by 07/27/2017on
I am very thankful to Nicole Carrasco, Bob Nerden and Eric Krist. I built a car through kia.com and it shot off my information to several dealerships. Nicole contacted me a couple of times and I almost ignored her because I already reviewed their inventory and they did not have what I wanted. But her persistence paid off, we spoke and I was very specific about some of the non-negotiable requirements. Whether it was luck or just coincidence, my vehicle was on its way to their dealership. They made the process very easy! Between Bob Nerden (Salesman) and Eric Krist (Finance), they made sure they worked within my financial parameters and my very busy schedule, which included meeting me one evening just before they closed which kept Bob after hours. Since I was buying a car that hadn't been delivered yet, Bob kept me well informed of the progress. He gave me a very quick (to ensure we werent there all day) but informative tour of all the new/fun convenience features of the vehicle! He also helped set up certain applications like pairing my phone and if I had a power cord at the time, he would have helped with setting up Car Play but he showed/told me how to do it. Last, he followed up to make sure that I spoke with my insurance company, remind me to pick up my new registration and have my new vehicle inspected. The inspection is free the first time. I love my new car!! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/05/2017on
No pressure sales approach. Bob Nerden was very helpful and took his time to make sure all my questions were answered.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Commonwealth!
by 12/21/2016on
Bought a used Kia Optima SX. There were 92K miles on it. Commonwealth serviced the car and delivered it to us looking like new. Bob Nerden was a pleasure to deal with. We shopped them last, and we loved them! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Dealership
by 12/05/2016on
Purchased a new Optima from Bob Nerden at Commonwealth. Great salesman. No run around that I got at other dealerships. Price was the price and they negotiated well to give me a fair deal. Highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
exceptional service
by 09/27/2016on
Lee the service rep was exceptional. He took care of me immediately and kept me informed of everything that was being done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Commonwealth Motors
by 09/27/2016on
Chris Drew was very helpful in making great purchase! He was very patient and provided pros and cons of each vehicle we test drove. I love my new truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent
by 09/26/2016on
I liked the atmosphere of the dealership. It did not feel like the only goal of the workers was to sell but rather to satisfy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Commonwealth- oil change, leak in tire
by 09/22/2016on
The service was excellent, friendly and efficient staff. The length of time to complete was accurate. Buddy was personable and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
great service
by 09/22/2016on
Buddy was great from the time I came in and kept me updated on what was going on. I got a ride home and again picked up 3 plus hours later when car was ready. Love that you can get a ride home and not have to sit there for hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
On line ssurvey
by 09/18/2016on
The best part of my purchase at Commonwealth Honda was Wilson Ramirez. He was professional, knowledgeable and helpful throughout the entire process. He had the vehicle ready for me on time, detailed and exactly what I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
by 09/17/2016on
Bob was very helpful and was never pushy. He was patient and knowledgeable about the Soul and its features. Thank you for a pleasant car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service survey
by 09/17/2016on
They treat me like royalty!! Even without an appointment they got me right in and took care of my car expeditiously!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 09/16/2016on
I love that you have a movie to watch while waiting. The person who took care of my car was friendly, polite and courteous. It is a pleasure to wait while my car was being work on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Commonwealth
by 09/14/2016on
Service is fast and dependable. Staff have always been pleasant and friendly. The waiting room has wifi and is clean and comfortable. They have coffee, tea and cookies as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
