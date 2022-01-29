1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made an appointment for a week later and was told to leave my keys in the drop box, because I work early, and he would take care of it.. I called at 11:30am after leaving my keys in the drop box at 7:15am and NO ONE even new my truck was there including my service consultant. My keys were found in the drop box and when I called back at 2:30pm to check on my truck it hadn't even been looked at so I asked to speak to the Service Director who then told me he would look into it and call me back in 20 minutes, needless to say he never called me back and over an hour later I was at the dealership trying to figure out what was going on. I then spent another 30 minutes waiting for the Service Director. My truck needed over $1000 worth of work and after Matt told me I could bring it back another day I was then advised by a different Service Consultant that it should not be driven. The Service Director then put me in a rental because I could not wait any longer to get home. The following morning, 9/14/16, I faxed a copy of my warranty at 7:30am. I called at 10:30 to see if they received my fax and the fax came in but because it comes to a different department they had not physically received it. Matt called me back and said everything was covered so I gave them the ok to do the repairs, I was then informed that he called the warranty company and they said that I would have to pay the dealership and then get reimbursed from the warranty company. I called at 2:30to check on the truck and only then was I advised that he had to order the parts and my truck wouldn't be ready till Friday. Well needless to say I never heard back from him so the following week 9/20/16 I called Matt and he let me know that he JUST got the parts and it would be a couple more days. Matt called me on 9/21/16 to let me know my truck was all set to go so I go and pay over $1400 for the repairs, GREAT....WRONG! I drove home from Danvers to Methuen and as soon as I pulled into my complex I could smell something burning and as soon as I parked in my driveway the Transmission lines ( which they repaired) let go and my transmission emptied all over my driveway! I called Matt immediately and was left on hold for 11 minutes! Matt advised me to have it towed at MY expense. I asked him for a local tow company because I was not paying for this. I then had to scramble to get another rental before Enterprise closed. So not only was my driveway a mess but my truck was covered in transmission fluid. The next morning Matt called to let me know that it was their fault and that it had been fixed. I was thankful that they covered the tow charge and the rental fee until I called the warranty to begin the reimbursement process. They wanted to know WHY I paid in advance and that they were just waiting for Herb Chambers to send them the invoice so they could pay it. I then found out that I was charged more than the warranty company authorized!! I feel as though they thought they could do this and get away with it because I am a woman. I was lied to, I was told they didn't have a shuttle or courtesy vehicles, and I believed them till I drove home from work behind a truck that said "Herb Chambers Chevy Courtesy Vehicle". I will say that the General Sales Manager was more than willing to help reimburse the over charge. I was going to buy a new truck from there but I think I will go elsewhere.