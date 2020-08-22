service Rating

My husband and I have been leasing a car for almost six years now and it has been the best answer to having a car. We've been able to drive a new car this way, and I have no worries should anything go wrong. I bring the car in to keep it properly maintained, so nothing has ever gone wrong. While there, their hospitality can't be beat! I feel I'm in such good hands and the time flies because my wait has been made pleasant with all the amenities they provide. Thank you so much, Herb Chambers! Read more