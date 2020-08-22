Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston

Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston

4.9
Overall Rating
(79)
Recommend: Yes (79) No (0)
sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Mike on 08/22/2020

This was the most seamless car buying experience I have ever had. Very friendly and professional staff. We are very happy with our new Toyota Rav 4.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
146 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent service

by Jan L on 08/30/2020

Needed issue was diagnosed quickly and correctly. Job was done well. Enjoyed working with service rep. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Sales Review

by Edmund Clifford on 08/26/2020

I did have a great experience buying my car at your dealership. The only negative things that I have are my care was not detailed before I picked it up. The only why I was able to see this is when I was reviewing my car over the weekend there were areas that needed to be cleaned. Also my gas tank was a little over half full upon pick up. Besides those things I did have a good experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

sales Rating

Car buying experience

by Maura on 08/11/2020

The salesperson was very knowledgeable. He had us driving out with a vehicle the same day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Toyota tacoma

by Roberto on 07/30/2020

Thank you to Herb Chamber Toyota of Boston for my new Toyota Tacoma especially to Carlos Rivas for helping me to select my car . I recommend to everyone go to this Dealership because the workers there is so great people. Thank you Carlos.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Great and Efficient Service

by Simon on 07/17/2020

Great and Efficient Service. Advisor Tereza Guzman was pleasant and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

july13

by corolla03 on 07/14/2020

All done professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

service excellent

by Judith Kates on 06/26/2020

service on 6/23/20 was efficient, agent made sure everything requested was done, I was kept well informed of new issues that came up during service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Always good service

by Sam on 06/26/2020

The service was performed in less than the time promised with a thorough check up of the car and advice on issues needing to be dealt with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Consistently Happy with Herb Chambers

by Kathi on 06/26/2020

My husband and I have been leasing a car for almost six years now and it has been the best answer to having a car. We've been able to drive a new car this way, and I have no worries should anything go wrong. I bring the car in to keep it properly maintained, so nothing has ever gone wrong. While there, their hospitality can't be beat! I feel I'm in such good hands and the time flies because my wait has been made pleasant with all the amenities they provide. Thank you so much, Herb Chambers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

2nd free service and inspection sticker

by Margaret Cain on 06/19/2020

They did what I needed and finished on time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
service Rating

Good Experience

by DavidB on 06/10/2020

I took my Prius to Herb Chambers Toyota Service to have a state inspection, oil change, and general inspection. It was easy to make the appointment on line, and the Service Department was well organized to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. I left the car for service, and later, after receiving a phone call, returned to pick it up and pay. There were no problems, and as always I was well satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

great

by rod on 06/03/2020

the experience was great good distancing and safe invironment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
service Rating

Work

by Marjorie on 06/03/2020

Work done on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Great Service experience

by Kashif on 05/27/2020

I was at Herb Chambers Toyota yesterday getting my car serviced and received the best experience especially thanks to my service representative Thressa. She was incredible keep me informed the whole time about the progress of my car service which I have never experienced anywhere before. Thank You Thressa and the team of Herb Chambers Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

10,000 mile service

by Steven Feske on 05/22/2020

Excellent service. Quick and friendly and good respect for coronavirus pandemic social distancing in the service area and waiting room.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Welcoming service and awesome communication

by AM on 05/04/2020

Huge shout-out to Howie for top-notch communication and for having made our family feel welcome throughout the visit! Special thanks to Allen for going the extra mile in terms of setting up the test drive and preparing the vehicle! Thanks to Mark for taking the time to explain options! We would definitely recommend Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

An excellent experience at Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston

by PhlegmaticMugwump on 03/15/2020

The salesperson, Chino, is simply excellent. He is personable and friendly and he was extremely knowledgeable about the Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid, the vehicle I purchased. Chino answered all my pre-sale questions thoroughly, showcasing his deep knowledge of the RAV4 Hybrid and his ability to very simply explain anything about the car. In addition, Chino took over an hour to sit with me in the car as we went over all of its features. Here too, Chino was very organized and truly an expert, explaining everything completely. Every car buying experience should be this seamless and professional. Thanks to Chino and Herb Chambers for making my car purchase so smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Car service

by Kathy on 02/27/2020

I've been servicing my car's for years at Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston. I've never been disappointed with service of my car or the exceptional customer service. That's why we keep coming back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Good people, great service.

by Sdafader on 01/22/2020

I purchased my first car from Herbs Chambers Toyota. The guy who was incharge of my purchase was always attentive and provided a great service. Also they gave me a good savings on top of the ones already provided by Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by William2020 on 01/08/2020

Excellent customer service. Sales agent and loan officer worked exceptionally hard.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
