I did have a great experience buying my car at your dealership. The only negative things that I have are my care was not detailed before I picked it up. The only why I was able to see this is when I was reviewing my car over the weekend there were areas that needed to be cleaned. Also my gas tank was a little over half full upon pick up. Besides those things I did have a good experience.
Thank you to Herb Chamber Toyota of Boston for my new Toyota Tacoma especially to Carlos Rivas for helping me to select my car . I recommend to everyone go to this Dealership because the workers there is so great people. Thank you Carlos.
My husband and I have been leasing a car for almost six years now and it has been the best answer to having a car.
We've been able to drive a new car this way, and I have no worries should anything go wrong.
I bring the car in to keep it properly maintained, so nothing has ever gone wrong. While there, their hospitality can't be beat! I feel I'm in such good hands and the time flies because my wait has been made pleasant with all the amenities they provide.
Thank you so much, Herb Chambers!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my Prius to Herb Chambers Toyota Service to have a state inspection, oil change, and general inspection. It was easy to make the appointment on line, and the Service Department was well organized to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions. I left the car for service, and later, after receiving a phone call, returned to pick it up and pay. There were no problems, and as always I was well satisfied with the service.
I was at Herb Chambers Toyota yesterday getting my car serviced and received the best experience especially thanks to my service representative Thressa. She was incredible keep me informed the whole time about the progress of my car service which I have never experienced anywhere before. Thank You Thressa and the team of Herb Chambers Toyota.
Huge shout-out to Howie for top-notch communication and for having made our family feel welcome throughout the visit!
Special thanks to Allen for going the extra mile in terms of setting up the test drive and preparing the vehicle!
Thanks to Mark for taking the time to explain options!
We would definitely recommend Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston to family and friends.
An excellent experience at Herb Chambers Toyota of Boston
by PhlegmaticMugwump on 03/15/2020
The salesperson, Chino, is simply excellent. He is personable and friendly and he was extremely knowledgeable about the Toyota RAV4 Limited Hybrid, the vehicle I purchased.
Chino answered all my pre-sale questions thoroughly, showcasing his deep knowledge of the RAV4 Hybrid and his ability to very simply explain anything about the car.
In addition, Chino took over an hour to sit with me in the car as we went over all of its features. Here too, Chino was very organized and truly an expert, explaining everything completely.
Every car buying experience should be this seamless and professional. Thanks to Chino and Herb Chambers for making my car purchase so smooth.
I purchased my first car from Herbs Chambers Toyota. The guy who was incharge of my purchase was always attentive and provided a great service. Also they gave me a good savings on top of the ones already provided by Toyota.