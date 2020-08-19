Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn

809 Washington St, Auburn, MA 01501
(888) 231-2765
Today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn

5.0
Overall Rating
(170)
Recommend: Yes (169) No (1)
sales Rating

Excellent services

by Hector on 08/19/2020

The representative sale Anthony Moreta bring to me excellent service In my language and I feel very happy with my purchase. Totally I recommend this dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
301 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

service

by Don on 08/18/2020

easy in ,easy out.Satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Scheduled maintenance

by Robert Zecco on 08/06/2020

I had an appointment for my 10,000 mile schedule maintenance.The service advisor took care of me immediately when I arrived for my appointment .I brought up a concern that I had for the technician.- The service was completed To my satisfaction in the time that it was promised. Staff was very courteous at Herb Chambers of Auburn Ana.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service detailed car

by Nick Salerno on 08/05/2020

Service and quality of work excellent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Inspection

by Rav 4 inspection on 07/29/2020

Was super fast no waiting took,just 15 minutes for state inspection

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Exceptional customer service

by JA on 07/24/2020

This was the easiest process of buying a new truck. The salesmen were extremely thorough, and helpful. They took the time to listen to exactly what I wanted and came through. I will definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Experience

by Roger Michaud on 07/22/2020

Herb Chambers Auburn under the leadership of Dan Bortolussi is the best place to buy a new Toyota. Dan, the general manager knows his business and knows how to make every customer's experience a great one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Review

by Dan Mara on 07/22/2020

Fast, easy and informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Toyota RAV4 Owner

by Ruthann Melancon on 07/21/2020

I was immediately greeted by a representative who informed that someone would be with me shortly. The person arrived, too my information and asked if I had any other concerns. I asked her to check on three things. One hour later, I received my vehicle. She reviewed what was done. I paid and left the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Jim Daniel on 07/20/2020

I went in for for my 25K service and everything went well. I was very happy that my service was completed ahead of the estimated schedule.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exception Service

by DML on 07/19/2020

The service was exceptional. When I arrived I was seen right away. They finished the work before the timeframe they indicated. They completed the service in record time. The customer service reps were courteous and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Cindy H on 07/14/2020

The service was excellent as usual. Quick and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick install

by Scott on 07/11/2020

Great service, in and out, got tires and alignment lickedy split

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

ambiguous

by Joe on 07/11/2020

Efficient and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Jamie on 07/04/2020

Hai was great at listening to what features I was looking for and extremely mindful of my price point and budget. He was patient with my many questions, asking to drive multiple cars, and there was no pressure at any point. Monish, in Financing, was also extremely helpful and explained everything to me in a way that was easy to understand, which was important to me. Both employees made me feel heard, valued, and appreciated as a customer. The process was seamless from start to finish and I went back the next day to finish the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Thanks

by Pro on 06/14/2020

Fast and professional service, even itches crazy times. We are seniors and were able to drop off and pick up. Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great job!

by Detailing on 06/14/2020

Jeff, the service manager, made it his personal project to make sure my Tacoma was detailed in a professional manner. I appreciate his attention to this matter.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

service -maintenance

by Ted Bartlett 5 star rating on 06/09/2020

Despite the necessary time needed because of a busy morning at the dealer, all went well and satisfied for the continued good service and assistance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Leasing Made Too Easy

by Daniel Lawrence on 06/04/2020

Lauren, Matt, Sean and Mateo......all off the charts phenomenal customer service. Had a trade against the Cap Reduction....no problem. Wanted to help Lease a car for Mom...no problem. Can you deliver new car to Mom? No problem. These folks are off the charts. Cannot thank you enough for your professionalism, courtesy, and care. Outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick

by Mark on 05/20/2020

Dropped off an hour later got text saying car was ready. Routine maintenance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent

by Whitney valle on 05/17/2020

Great visit, I was immediately taken care, greeted with a pleasant smiling man very helpful. My wait was not to long For the service. I was very happy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
