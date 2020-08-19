I had an appointment for my 10,000 mile schedule maintenance.The service advisor took care of me immediately when I arrived for my appointment .I brought up a concern that I had for the technician.-
The service was completed To my satisfaction in the time that it was promised. Staff was very courteous at Herb Chambers of Auburn Ana.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This was the easiest process of buying a new truck. The salesmen were extremely thorough, and helpful. They took the time to listen to exactly what I wanted and came through. I will definitely recommend this dealership to friends and family.
Herb Chambers Auburn under the leadership of Dan Bortolussi is the best place to buy a new Toyota. Dan, the general manager knows his business and knows how to make every customer's experience a great one.
I was immediately greeted by a representative who informed that someone would be with me shortly. The person arrived, too my information and asked if I had any other concerns. I asked her to check on three things. One hour later, I received my vehicle. She reviewed what was done. I paid and left the dealership.
The service was exceptional. When I arrived I was seen right away. They finished the work before the timeframe they indicated. They completed the service in record time. The customer service reps were courteous and friendly.
Hai was great at listening to what features I was looking for and extremely mindful of my price point and budget. He was patient with my many questions, asking to drive multiple cars, and there was no pressure at any point. Monish, in Financing, was also extremely helpful and explained everything to me in a way that was easy to understand, which was important to me. Both employees made me feel heard, valued, and appreciated as a customer. The process was seamless from start to finish and I went back the next day to finish the sale.
Lauren, Matt, Sean and Mateo......all off the charts phenomenal customer service. Had a trade against the Cap Reduction....no problem. Wanted to help Lease a car for Mom...no problem. Can you deliver new car to Mom? No problem. These folks are off the charts. Cannot thank you enough for your professionalism, courtesy, and care. Outstanding.
