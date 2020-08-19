sales Rating

Hai was great at listening to what features I was looking for and extremely mindful of my price point and budget. He was patient with my many questions, asking to drive multiple cars, and there was no pressure at any point. Monish, in Financing, was also extremely helpful and explained everything to me in a way that was easy to understand, which was important to me. Both employees made me feel heard, valued, and appreciated as a customer. The process was seamless from start to finish and I went back the next day to finish the sale. Read more