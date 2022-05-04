Customer Reviews of BMW of Silver Spring
Awesome new X7 from BMW Silver Spring!
by 04/05/2022on
I recently purchased an X7 from Nate Vitek. He was very professional, courteous, and helpful throughout the process. This is my 3rd vehicle from this dealership going back to 2016. I highly recommend you visit and ask for Nate. Thank you for a smooth and stress free transaction.
1 Comments
Great experience to purchase my new car !
by 03/31/2022on
A special Thank You to Nate Vitek for his assistance to find my new X1. I love the car, thank you !
Harold Shelby is an outstanding client advisor
by 03/30/2022on
Harold Shelby has been an outstanding client advisor in the purchase and delivery of our BMW 740e from BMW of Silver Spring. He facilitated and expedited our purchase and always was helpful, informative, responsive, and professional. He answered our calls and texts immediately or very quickly, and Harold always came back with helpful information. We live in North Carolina, so our purchase involved shipping our car from Maryland to our home. That proved to be no problem at all for Harold. He handled the arrangements and shipment expeditiously and, at least for us, easily. Our BMW arrived in beautiful shape, expertly detailed, and just as Harold had stated. And it was fully gassed and fully charged thanks to Harold and BMW of Silver Spring. And on top of all that, Harold answered all of our detailed questions on the operation of the car and, furthermore, put us in contact with the BMW Genius to answer any further questions that might arise. We just can’t write enough positive things about Harold to do him justice. We highly recommend Harold Shelby as a client advisor, and the first person we will call for our next car will be Harold.
Resourceful!
by 03/29/2022on
Everyone I met at the dealership while I was buying a new car was friendly and helpful. When the car I ordered was stuck at the factory, they ordered it from another factory. if they hadn't i wouldn't be driving my new car today.
Lonnie Overby is the Man!!
by 03/28/2022on
I had a fabulous experience purchasing my BMW from Lonnie Overby! He was friendly, attentive, and made me feel like a valued customer. I would 100% recommend him to family and friends. I have no complaints!
Great service
by 03/26/2022on
I truly enjoyed working with Nate,sales advisor at BMW Silver Spring. Nate gave us multiple options, clearly explaining the intricacies between the models. He allowed me and my wife to test drive multiple vehicles before we could finalize on what we liked. Gen, business manager, helped sort out finances and explained all the packages available for maintenance. Thank you for your service.
Nate Vitek is the Man
by 03/08/2022on
Purchased a 2022 BMX X3 M40i from Nate Vitek. It was a very easy transaction through and through. We purchased the car through a company, which can sometimes be tricky at dealerships. Not with these guys! They made everything easy and hassle-free.
Enjoyed my experience at BMW of Silver Spring
by 03/01/2022on
Lonnie Overby was outstanding to work with and very attentive and patient in showing me potential options for the purchase of a BMW 5-series sedan. His knowledge is unsurpassed and it was a pleasure to conduct the test drives with him. i highly recommend Lonnie for your BMW vehicle needs!
Totally professional staff made leasing a breeze.
by 02/12/2022on
This dealership is made up of friendly and professional people. My salesman, Harold Shelby, could not be friendlier or more helpful. He treated me as I would expect to be treated by a top notch dealership, and he is good to his word. If he says he will do something, including returning your call, he does it. Even though I live in Texas I get better treatment and a better deal than I can in Houston. This is the second time I have dealt with BMW of Silver Spring. When my lease is up I expect to return. Thank you Harold, and thank you BMW of Silver Spring for making my experience a great one to remember.
BMW of Silver Spring is the best!
by 02/07/2022on
BMW of Silver Spring set the bar across the board for a perfect customer experience. From the moment I reached out with a brief inquiry, Nate Vitek was responsive extremely knowledgeable, not only about the vehicle itself but in walking me through the entire process. It could not have been more seamless and made the process very pleasant. Their attention to detail and my satisfaction were unparalleled- going above and beyond in every aspect!
BMW of Silver Spring does it again!
by 02/07/2022on
To say that I was extremely please with my experience at BMW of Silver Spring, and my sales associate, Scott Sohn, would be a massive understatement. This is the second vehicle purchase my family has made at the dealership and our experience has only gotten better! Scott took the time to ensure that I was in the right vehicle and went out of his way to accommodate my schedule to make sure that our transaction was successful. The process of purchasing was made easy with Scott's thorough and clear explanations and the financing team's excellent job making sure that I had the right coverage for my vehicle, and the most advantageous financing plan. At no point did the experience even resemble the high-pressure environment most of us come to expect from car dealerships, and instead I left feeling respected and as though my interests had been heard and fully taken care of. 5/5 for BMW of Silver Spring and Scott Sohn himself!
Buying a BMW Made Easy
by 02/02/2022on
I am extremely pleased with my experience at BMW of Silver Spring. I worked with Nate Vitek and he was very helpful and answered all my questions. I ended up custom ordering a BMW X5 xDrive45e and couldn't be happier with the vehicle.
Absolute Best Dealership in DMV
by 02/01/2022on
Tae (sales) and Pedro (finance) were outstanding. They were both efficient, helpful, friendly and transparent. What a delight and surprise after dealing with other dealers in the area over the past 12-15 years. I highly recommend them both and wish I had gone there for my six previous BMWs!!
Great Purchase Experience
by 02/01/2022on
I purchased a 2021 BMW 750i from BMW of Silver Springs in October of 2021. The experience was fantastic. Harold Shelby was my salesperson and he is the best. He walked me through the entire process virtually. He helped me secure a reasonably priced transport company to deliver the car to my door (I live in NC). We were able to negotiate price, sign paper work, pay for the car and get it delivered in 7 days. I am really pleased with the experience. I highly recommend Harold Shelby and BMW Silver Springs.
Extra Efforts Go a Long Way. Thank you Mr. Aaron
by 01/31/2022on
Extra Effort goes a long way. I'd like to thank the staff at this location as their teamwork and efforts resolved a BIG hiccup in our continued purchase of the M5. A special THANK YOU goes to Mr. Aaron and his EXTRA EFFORTS to close and get the documents signed as he was able to keep us smiling and happy with our purchase of the M5. Thank you for all your Extra Efforts.
Harold Shelby is the Guy!!
by 01/27/2022on
I have just bought my 3rd X5 from Silver Springs BMW (1st car from Silver Springs BMW). My salesman was Harold Shelby and did a fantastic job during my visit. Harold didn't make any promises or didn't misguide in anyway! He was straight forward and got me the best deal he could without all the usual car selling craziness. I would highly recommend Harold to anyone that is in the market for a new or used BMW. I sincerely hope Silver Springs BMW leadership reads this and hold Harold in the highest regards!!
Found My Ideal X5
by 01/08/2022on
1/5/22 - I randomly browse the website and found my ideal X5 in consideration of trading the one I currently have; I didn't think I was going to actually go through with it, or qualify for what I found, but I filled out the user friendly inquiry form and forgot about it. 1/6/22 - I get a prompt and pleasant call from Harold Shelby, a Client Advisor, who scheduled me to come in for a test drive and to see what could be done... long story short... I got the truck I wanted and had a great time in the process! Harold had all the patience with me and my own indecisiveness. He was GREAT at assisting me with this round of car buying: answering a million questions, providing viable and relevant alternative options (at my request) and being transparent with the entire process - which in car buying is CLEARLY IMPORTANT! Additionally, the finance manager, Aaron DeVane swiftly and efficiently processed my application and secured the best loan option for me. I greatly appreciated this overall experience from the courtesy, professionalism, knowledge, and optimal customer service provided by both Mr. Shelby and Mr. DeVane. BMW of Silver Spring CONTINUES to earn this customer's loyalty and business! Thanks yall!
Buying a X3
by 01/06/2022on
My wife and I were in the market for a new SUV and had come into BMW Silver Spring looking at what options were currently available given the ongoing supply chain constraints. Nate worked with us to help custom build our vehicle and we were able to get the car within 30 days of putting in the order. We had a great experience and look forward to purchasing our next BMW from here.
Great experience buying with Nate Vitek!
by 12/30/2021on
Nate Vitek made my experience buying an x3 m40i easy, quick, and effortless. By far the best experience buying a car that I have every had!
The best new car buying experience I've ever had.
by 12/29/2021on
I've been dreaming of a BMW 5-Series for many years. After an unpleasant experience with folks at another BMW dealership in Montgomery County, and on the recommendation of a friend, I came to Silver Spring. The customer service, the level of professionalism, transparency, and the friendliness of the salesman, Nate Vitek and the Sales Manager, Max Moyer, were well beyond anything I expected. These guys are pros and they'll treat you very well. I highly recommend BMW of Silver Spring.
Ask for Cedric
by 12/26/2021on
I came into BMW looking to service my X3 and ended up leaving in a Toyota RAV4. Cedric took the time to sit with me for several hours over two days, walking me through financing options step by step and showing me multiple cars that might work better for my growing family. He was patient, personable, and really seemed to care about me finding a vehicle I could rely on for the long term.
