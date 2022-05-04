5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Harold Shelby has been an outstanding client advisor in the purchase and delivery of our BMW 740e from BMW of Silver Spring. He facilitated and expedited our purchase and always was helpful, informative, responsive, and professional. He answered our calls and texts immediately or very quickly, and Harold always came back with helpful information. We live in North Carolina, so our purchase involved shipping our car from Maryland to our home. That proved to be no problem at all for Harold. He handled the arrangements and shipment expeditiously and, at least for us, easily. Our BMW arrived in beautiful shape, expertly detailed, and just as Harold had stated. And it was fully gassed and fully charged thanks to Harold and BMW of Silver Spring. And on top of all that, Harold answered all of our detailed questions on the operation of the car and, furthermore, put us in contact with the BMW Genius to answer any further questions that might arise. We just can’t write enough positive things about Harold to do him justice. We highly recommend Harold Shelby as a client advisor, and the first person we will call for our next car will be Harold. Read more