I've been looking at the Tiguan for over 2 years. It got to the point where I needed to make a move so my first thought was to go back to the dealership I bought my Jetta. That didn't work out so well. Then I went to another VW dealership in the area that also didn't work out. Finally, I found Ourisman VW of Laurel and that led me to their sales manager, Shane. I requested info from two other dealership websites but no one called me back. Shane stayed in contact with me over the course of a week before I actually made it into the showroom. Shane, his sales associate Evan, and the finance manager Thomas were amazing to work with. I was having trouble deciding between two cars and instead of being pushy they gave me time to come to my own decision. Shane is an absolute star. His passion for customer service is unparalleled. He went out of his way to get to know me and understand my needs. Take it from somebody that walked away from two other dealerships and left Ourisman knowing I made the right choice. You can buy a car anywhere but if you're in the market for a VW do yourself a favor and to go to Ourisman VW of Laurel. Read more