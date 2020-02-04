Ourisman Volkswagen of Laurel

sales Rating

Lovely Leslie

by Corrine on 04/02/2020

I've never had a better sales experience than I had with Leslie Zell. She took the time to chat with me over text and phone for 5 days before I even set foot in the showroom. She was patient and kind, understanding my previous terrible experiences with sales and regrettable vehicle purchases. When it came time to test-drive, she understood that car-buying is as much an emotional experience as it is logical, and didn't hesitate to let me drive multiple vehicles before making my decision. Leslie made the process fun and streamlined, and I couldn't be happier with my new GTI! If you've been burnt in the past by pushy, arrogant, or apathetic salespeople, make sure to request Leslie. I promise, you won't be disappointed! I also have to give a shout-out to Brian Blackmon in Finance - he was fantastic and made sure I stayed within my budget without skimping on protection plans! In summary - I believe I'm an Ourisman customer for life!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
12 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Shady

by Disappointedcustomer89 on 07/22/2020

Don’t know how to manage their website and advertise lower prices to reel you in then claim once they fix the car, they will back out of previous price because the car is now worth more. Don’t understand how to interact with People. Showed the car being fixed in the garage and agreed to a price after repairs were made. Then backed out of price after realizing they could sell for more money. Just [non-permissible content removed] plain and simple.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great experience!

by Zack on 03/24/2020

Had a great experience with Leslie. She was extremely helpful and helped walk me through the entire process. Left happy with a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer care when buying my Golf GTI!

by HeatherTaylor on 03/10/2020

The overall experience when buying my new Golf GTI went well-- the communication was clear and I felt my time was valued. My sales rep, Leslie Zell did an outstanding job helping me through the process. She was thorough throughout the process and was very helpful and easy to work with. I would purchase a car from her again! Her attention to detail was very helpful to me throughout the process and made the car buying process a lot less painful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great service and experience

by Uri on 03/09/2020

Didn’t buy a vehicle yet but Leslie is amazing. I’ll refer all my friends, coworkers and family to her.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Experience!

by Matt on 02/17/2020

I've been looking at the Tiguan for over 2 years. It got to the point where I needed to make a move so my first thought was to go back to the dealership I bought my Jetta. That didn't work out so well. Then I went to another VW dealership in the area that also didn't work out. Finally, I found Ourisman VW of Laurel and that led me to their sales manager, Shane. I requested info from two other dealership websites but no one called me back. Shane stayed in contact with me over the course of a week before I actually made it into the showroom. Shane, his sales associate Evan, and the finance manager Thomas were amazing to work with. I was having trouble deciding between two cars and instead of being pushy they gave me time to come to my own decision. Shane is an absolute star. His passion for customer service is unparalleled. He went out of his way to get to know me and understand my needs. Take it from somebody that walked away from two other dealerships and left Ourisman knowing I made the right choice. You can buy a car anywhere but if you're in the market for a VW do yourself a favor and to go to Ourisman VW of Laurel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service on 2018 Passat

by Bill.B on 02/14/2020

Went in for a standard 10k oil change had me in and out within 25 minutes !!! Exceptionally fast and friendly service. Scott was a pleasure to work with. I will be taking my car in for service again in the future!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Go somewhere else.

by bowzer1 on 10/21/2019

After making an offer which included down payment and monthly terms, we were ready to drive to the dealership. When we made a last minute call to verify the guaranteed terms, dealer tried to say we offered $1000 more on the down payment. We got our car somewhere else. This may be the most corrupt dealership in Maryland. Avoid at all costs.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

General manager is horrible

by Bernard on 09/07/2019

Never purchase a VW from here. The service department is horrible. They care nothing about their customers. You will be disappointed. Never been treated like this before in my life after purchasing a brand new Volkswagen. Never again! Trust me, never go to this dealership. The general manager is narcissistic and pompous. Doesn't even listen to his customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

Ourisman: test drive requires credit check or deposit, our cars are special

by gsxromulus on 09/16/2016

My wife and I went to Ourisman VW to test drive a new Golf R. We are both in our late 30s and I'd say we are "established". After looking at a Golf R for a few minutes, the salesman told us we could drive it if we submitted to a credit check. I told him I know my credit score, but that wasn't sufficient. He said the alternative was to place a downpayment on the car and then we could take it for a test drive. I reasoned that paying for a car before driving it was getting the cart ahead the horse, but they didn't seem to see a problem. Ironically, my wife and I are looking at cars across the spectrum and had just left a Porsche dealer before visiting Ourisman. When we went to look at P cars, they literally handed us the keys without saying a word. Yet, Ourisman's cars are too special to be driven. When VW is going through such a tough time with it's diesel scandal, it's surprising to see dealers try so hard to not sell a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Fantastic, friendly and very helpful! Thank you Melissa!

by Lbruce23 on 05/12/2014

After a long week of searching for the car that I wanted, and I knew what I wanted, I had finally found it. I was in a tough situation with my current car and needed just the right deal to be able to buy a new car. I found the car online and called the dealership. Luckily enough, Melissa answered the call and immediately set up a time that day for me to come see the car. She was VERY knowledgable and walked me through everything I needed to know about the car. As I was buying a used car, she pointed out its faults and was very honest with me about everything. Not to mention it was the end of her work day and she was patient with me through the entire process. Melissa worked with me to get the deal I needed. She was absolutely amazing. So if you want great service please please please ask for Melissa. She took all the stress out of my car buying experience. She even helped me connect the my phone through the Bluetooth on my new car before I left the dealership. I was also lucky enough to get Debbie in finance who didn't bore me with things I wasn't interested in hearing. All in all I had the most amazing experience. Melissa, thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very pleasant experience

by mulfja on 05/23/2012

After submitting a request for price through the Edmunds site we got emails from two VW dealers near us. One came in a nice amount lower than the other so we went and test drove a car exactly as we'd spec'd out on Edmunds, except for the interior color. We said we would buy the car for their proposed price if they could get one in the color scheme we wanted. They went a considerable distance to get the exact car from another dealer, honored their price commitment, and even threw in a pinstrip when asked. All sales floor personell were very freindly and helpful. We were very pleased to see how nice the entire process was.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
