edge review
by 11/10/2017on
We have visited the showroom a few times talking to salespefson Danielle Schramm and have talked about different ford models , narrowing it down to the Edge,..when we finally decided on the buying we came in found Danielle ,she had a good idea what we wanted, and found one that met the options we wanted ,the only complaint it's still takes a while to get financing completed ( we know is process, just wishful thinking) Everyone we dept with were super, We bought our last car from here and also had it serviced their always treated in professional manor , that was a major reason for returning to buy our car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth transaction and highly trained staff
by 10/30/2017on
Everything went smooth, i like the wide range of vehicles selection, also the staff were amazingly nice and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Buying Experience
by 07/31/2017on
From start to finish the staff at Bob Rohrman Ford made the car buying process real easy. I did not feel any pressure from the staff. The sales person Juan was very helpful and patient with me while I was choosing the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience
by 07/20/2017on
It's a very nice dealership and it's very clean. The showroom gives you a nice impression right from the get go. Also the staff is very helpful. Danielle S was my sales representative and she was very helpful and knowlegable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly, Fair, but Very Slow
by 06/23/2017on
We live in Oklahoma and traveled through 2 states to buy a truck from them. Worked out the price over the phone before we headed that way. Better deal than we could find locally. However, plan on spending the day with them. Even though they knew we were coming it took them an hour to bring it from their other lot. Another 2 hours to get the first paper with the offer price correctly printed for us to sign so they could write up the contract. Another 45 minute wait for the contracts. But we weren't done yet. We waited an additional 30 minutes for them to finish detailing a new truck and filling up the tank. All told, 4.5 hours to see the truck and sign papers. Make sure you have the owners manual before you leave. We neglected to check and are in the process of trying to get one sent to us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AWESOME EXPERIENCE
by 04/03/2016on
Our salesman was RJ, we also dealt with Diana Cortes and Sam Jawad! You can't go wrong with any of them! This was the BEST car buying experience we ever had from start to finish and they are super nice caring awesome people that care about their customers! I highly recommend this place!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lost a customer
by 03/11/2016on
ZERO STARS... I had to put one star, because it won't let you post without giving a star.. I have bought three cars from this establishment from a Salesman named Paul Blake... They will NOT own up to their mistakes! They got the wrong payoff amount that they were supposed to pay on my old vehicle ... I started receiving harassing phone calls from the bank that I still owed money on the old vehicle... I contact Bob Rohrman Ford to try to get this cleared up... I talk to the finance man, Paul (don't know his last name)... He tells me that it's the salesman's job to get the correct payoff amount...Then he tells me, well, you signed the paper (VERY RUDE!!)...Salesman, Paul Blake will not return calls...Way to help out a repeat customer, Bob Rohrman! NEVER, NEVER, will I set foot in this establishment again...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome sales people
by 02/18/2016on
Juan and the sales manager really helped me out a lot . When my fiancé is ready were coming back to buy another focus from you guys
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F150 Lariat
by 02/17/2016on
2016 F150 Lariat. Nick was my sales person, and he was a pleasure to deal with. Your dealer is LUCKY to have him. The gentleman in finance was also very nice. The only issue I had was, when I picked up the truck, whoever detailed it did a terrible job! It looked like they tried to clean it with dirty rags and no water. I was embarrassed leavivg the dealer with a brand new $50,000 truck that looked horrible. If I sold cars/trucks I would never let a new or used car/truck leave a dealer looking like that. Thanks Barry Davis
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed]
by 01/07/2016on
I could only give it one star otherwise it would be less. Bob Rohrman Ford is getting a facelift, new facilities, and new showroom but the guys inside will still be [non-permissible content removed]. Married guys will know what I'm talking about, guys do your wives need to hear the same thing you are telling them from someone else and then it rings true? Well my wife thought that 3K for Ford premium care extended warranty was a great price and against my wishes bought it. That's not the worst part these guys told me that was the friends and family price. Sitting in the finance office I could not get hold of two people I know in the industry and it was only afterwards that I could get in contact and she heard for herself how they soaked us for $1250, I can get the same plan at another local Ford dealership for $1750, not the $2995 they charged me. I had thirty days to cancel and I put it in writing and Bob Rohrman Ford continually pushed to keep my money by offering a higher super premium package that I did not want. Now keep in mind that I was happy with my other three vehicle purchases over the last five years from them but if this was the friends and family price and they made it difficult over the course of a month to get my money back and then had the audacity to charge me a fee for their crap. I will not spend another cent at any of Bob Rohrman's dealerships. I spent over $125K in the last five years at that Ford Dealership. I will be in the market for another Ford truck in the next couple of years and I will not consider this dealership for my next truck purchase. I hope them trying to soak me for $1250 was worth it. Save yourself a hassle and stay the hell away from [non-permissible content removed].
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Another great purchase @ Rohrman Ford
by 08/30/2015on
I have purchased numerous cars from Nick at Rohrman Ford. Nick is a great salesman who makes the experience pleasant and not forced. I have also sent family and friends to see Nick and he has always taken care of them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good People
by 05/23/2015on
The people who work here seem to like people. They like each other. It is a low stress environment. They appreciate their customers. They are respectful. And the true quality of a person or organization is how they respond when things go wrong. Things did go wrong on our end of the purchase and it was graciously resolved by the GM. They are a high volume dealer and work with you to offer pricing temptations. They honestly apply all available rebates and incentives as we were surprised to see one on our bill of sale that was not discussed. Paul Blake, salesman, was supportive and we never felt pushed or pressured. I would buy from him again and again. He is the best and he orchestrated a positive experience and the purchase of a Ford Escape. We are 60 years old and have purchased many cars over the course of our lives. This place seems to genuinely connects at a human level to put you into the right car for the right deal. We are happy to have given them our business and the Titanium Escape is the right vehicle for us.
Simple Process
by 02/23/2015on
Conducted weeks of research, deciding what car I wanted, what options/warranties I wanted, what I was willing to pay, and for what loan term. Made an appointment, and met with salesman, Brian D, who took me on a test drive and answered the questions I had about the vehicle. After only minor negotiations, I drove away in the exact vehicle I wanted, with the options I wanted, for the price I wanted. Never felt pressured by any of the staff during the process, which was much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful experience!
by 01/25/2015on
I went into this dealership to make a final decision between the Escape and the Mazda CX-5. I worked with Mark S. and within a few minutes knew the Escape was the way to go. Mark was an amazing salesman. He took me on multiple test drives and was very attentive to details. He was personable and clearly has a passion for what he does. Even the dreaded financing portion was a breeze here. This was all around the best car experience I ever had. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who is looking at Ford. The Escape and the location of this dealership are what initially brought me in, but it is the amazing sales force that will keep me coming back for future car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Dealership
by 10/21/2014on
This is my 3rd vehicle from Bob Rohrman Schaumburg Ford. Every time i have gone there they have been so helpful and courtesy .Brian was very knowledgeable and friendly answered all my questions and did not rush me while i looked at the vehicles i were interested in. Paul E Koenig 3rd Schaumburg, IL
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very pleased with the service
by 01/27/2014on
Andrew was very professional and courteous of my time. He was very knowledgeable of the products. I will definitely do business with Andrew when ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Didn't realize I was buying a car that day!
by 09/15/2013on
I had Al for a salesman as well. It was very low-pressure and they met my needs and gave me a good value on my trade-in. i felt like this dealership was very honest. This was the first dealership I looked at and I ended up buying a nicer car than I ever would have imagined I'd be driving! -Ashley F.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
First SUV Purchase
by 08/21/2013on
I visited this location and Alberto Z was my sales consultant, and I have to say he did an awesome job in dealing with a very indecisive lady. After spending 6h with me, I walked out smiling with my first suv( ford scape) . I recommend this dealership and if your looking for a patient salesman, Alberto is the guy to ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
One of the worst sales experiences I've ever had
by 08/03/2009on
I arrived at the dealership at around 4:35 PM. I asked for Ismael as that was who my wife talked to. Once they found him I went outside with him to look at the Edge vehicles they had. Eventually we found the one we had been looking for (and the one that they had told Fox Valley they didn't have, so they are already admitted [violative content deleted]), so I talked to my wife on my cell while Ismael went for the keys. Ismael started getting the paperwork and once he brought it I started to fill it out for both my wife and me. Since her father (and grandfather) worked for Ford, we were supposed to get the "A" Plan price for family of employees. There was no haggling that was supposed to be involved. We were also supposed to get the Cash for Clunkers deal. We had arranged this with another dealership, but they couldn't get the vehicle we were looking for. That's why we went to this dealership because they said they had some of the Ford Edge vehicles in stock. At around 5:30 PM I got the A Plan PIN number texted to me from my wife. I told Ismael the A Plan pin. At that point I felt that something changed with him. He did some other things while I sat at the desk and waited for my wife. He did mention something about a protection plan for the car, but my wife called when he mentioned it and it wasn't discussed further. Between filling out the paperwork and my wife arriving, another sales associate asked for the keys to the car I had looked at. He said that another couple wanted to look at it. Now, it could be that there were other people interested in that Edge I had picked out, but I really have my doubts now, because it seems too contrived. I think that they said that so that they could get the quick sale in. My wife arrived a little after 7:00 PM. We waited a little bit and Ismael came with the paperwork. We looked like we were all set for the sale. Then Ismael pushed that since we wanted the "A" Plan price and the Cash for Clunkers rebate, that they wanted us to help offset the cost of the car and to purchase an extra protection plan. We told him that was never brought up and never part of the deal. We asked for a manager. Another sales associate came over and tried to explain how the Cash for Clunkers program cost them money and that they didn't have to give us the "A" Plan price, but they would do it if we helped offset the price with an extra protection program, one that did the undercoat and would have had oil changes included I am guessing. I could tell my wife was starting to get frustrated and she said that if she wanted to haggle, she wouldn't have come out to the dealership and gone through all this. I told him that I was sick and tired of being [violative content deleted] around, especially when we had another dealership contact them about that particular Edge and they told them that it has already been sold. I yelled out a few choice words that I NEVER say, so to say I was pissed was an understatement. We walked out right then and there. We went to our cars and I was ready to head home. I saw that my wife's car window was rolled down, and she told me to get the business card of the manager and her father would send a notice. I went in and grabbed Ismael's card, and then I went towards the front desk on a mission. I tried to stay calm, but I failed. I asked for the manager's business card. One of the sales associates asked me which manager. I yelled, "The one that wouldn't sell me a car!" The manager stood up and said that he was the one who owned this location and he told me he would discuss this with me in his office. I yelled that I just wanted to get his business card. During that time I got his name off his name badge so that I could get it written down incase I didn't get it. I yelled that I didn't want to go to his office that I wanted his business card. He yelled at me that he would yell louder than me if we wanted to get into a shouting match, and he would
unprofessional
by 04/25/2009on
I visited Rohrman Ford last saturday and was greeted by the most unprofessional, patronizing salesman yet. I told him i was looking at both the xlt and limited models. He questioned why. NOT out of interest but more like it would take up too much of his time. I told him i've been offered 200 below invoice and he complained about not making money. I told him I know about advertising fees, drop shipment kickbacks, other Ford promotions to the dealership from Ford along with the $$ they were losing on the bank loans on all the escapes in their lot. He didn't want to do business so i left. AND he was the sales manager. Go to [another dealership] instead. Dont waste your time at Rohrman. Keep an I out for the $500 plus Advertising fee they put on the invoice. FDAP/LMDA Assessment. Not making money ........what a joke. Someone should explain to them that new car sales are at all time low.