1.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I arrived at the dealership at around 4:35 PM. I asked for Ismael as that was who my wife talked to. Once they found him I went outside with him to look at the Edge vehicles they had. Eventually we found the one we had been looking for (and the one that they had told Fox Valley they didn't have, so they are already admitted [violative content deleted]), so I talked to my wife on my cell while Ismael went for the keys. Ismael started getting the paperwork and once he brought it I started to fill it out for both my wife and me. Since her father (and grandfather) worked for Ford, we were supposed to get the "A" Plan price for family of employees. There was no haggling that was supposed to be involved. We were also supposed to get the Cash for Clunkers deal. We had arranged this with another dealership, but they couldn't get the vehicle we were looking for. That's why we went to this dealership because they said they had some of the Ford Edge vehicles in stock. At around 5:30 PM I got the A Plan PIN number texted to me from my wife. I told Ismael the A Plan pin. At that point I felt that something changed with him. He did some other things while I sat at the desk and waited for my wife. He did mention something about a protection plan for the car, but my wife called when he mentioned it and it wasn't discussed further. Between filling out the paperwork and my wife arriving, another sales associate asked for the keys to the car I had looked at. He said that another couple wanted to look at it. Now, it could be that there were other people interested in that Edge I had picked out, but I really have my doubts now, because it seems too contrived. I think that they said that so that they could get the quick sale in. My wife arrived a little after 7:00 PM. We waited a little bit and Ismael came with the paperwork. We looked like we were all set for the sale. Then Ismael pushed that since we wanted the "A" Plan price and the Cash for Clunkers rebate, that they wanted us to help offset the cost of the car and to purchase an extra protection plan. We told him that was never brought up and never part of the deal. We asked for a manager. Another sales associate came over and tried to explain how the Cash for Clunkers program cost them money and that they didn't have to give us the "A" Plan price, but they would do it if we helped offset the price with an extra protection program, one that did the undercoat and would have had oil changes included I am guessing. I could tell my wife was starting to get frustrated and she said that if she wanted to haggle, she wouldn't have come out to the dealership and gone through all this. I told him that I was sick and tired of being [violative content deleted] around, especially when we had another dealership contact them about that particular Edge and they told them that it has already been sold. I yelled out a few choice words that I NEVER say, so to say I was pissed was an understatement. We walked out right then and there. We went to our cars and I was ready to head home. I saw that my wife's car window was rolled down, and she told me to get the business card of the manager and her father would send a notice. I went in and grabbed Ismael's card, and then I went towards the front desk on a mission. I tried to stay calm, but I failed. I asked for the manager's business card. One of the sales associates asked me which manager. I yelled, "The one that wouldn't sell me a car!" The manager stood up and said that he was the one who owned this location and he told me he would discuss this with me in his office. I yelled that I just wanted to get his business card. During that time I got his name off his name badge so that I could get it written down incase I didn't get it. I yelled that I didn't want to go to his office that I wanted his business card. He yelled at me that he would yell louder than me if we wanted to get into a shouting match, and he would Read more