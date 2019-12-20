sales Rating

Found vehicle online spoke with Britt and explained we have our own financing and just need to send details to our bank and have check sent to the dealership and provided the loan approval email from our banker. We were told come get the car Saturday and start out on our 3 hour drive. Get a call from Dan Rekstad the internet sales manager that he wants to do a back up loan and we turn around halfway through our 3 hr drive. Long story short they didnt get a approval due to some stuff in our current credit (which we told them up front) which is why we used our own bank at a rate of 3.14%. On Monday I tell Dan that the check is in the mail and ask what do I need to do to have the car held for 2 days. I offered to pay $500 down to hold it. He told me he had to talk to the used car manager Joe. After calling him 3 times (since he neglected to call me back all day) I get an answer finally and am told if I provide them a copy of the check, they will hold our car for us. Dan calls me back the next day and says they have someone looking at our car and they wont hold it until the check comes in. After I have already paid overnight fees for ups shipping from Washington to Illinois. I call and speak to Joe the used car manager who proceeds to tell me that they had a customer lined up since last week to buy the car and was waiting on the dealer to get them the financing before it sold. As well proceeds to tel me that it doesnt matter if you have your own financing, have to buy airplane tickets to fly in from out of state or even driving from out of state to buy a car, until the deal is signed on the dotted line and funds are paid, cars arent held for anyone. Even multiple time repeat buyers are treated like they are just saying they want the car but are expected to stand them up. At 930 last night I get an email from Dan asking me to call him at some new number in the morning. I simply reply and get told the deal is finalized on our car with someone else despite doing everything these guys asked. Lied to, manipulated, lied to again and again. This is a perfect example of why this dealership has 1 star ratings over and over and over all over the internet. Thanks for wasting my time, my money and disappointing my wife by telling us the car is ours and held and selling it out from under us as the check is being delivered. Ill avoid you when looking for a different car and make sure anyone considering you is aware of how poorly you treat customers. Your reviews speak for themselves. Read more