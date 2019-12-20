Advantage Chevrolet in Hodgkin's, Illinois
by 12/20/2019on
Great inventory, knowledgeable employees, friendly, and considerate.
Customer Service
by 01/08/2019on
Excellent service and very friendly staff
Horrible experience attempting to buy a used car
by 12/06/2017on
Found vehicle online spoke with Britt and explained we have our own financing and just need to send details to our bank and have check sent to the dealership and provided the loan approval email from our banker. We were told come get the car Saturday and start out on our 3 hour drive. Get a call from Dan Rekstad the internet sales manager that he wants to do a back up loan and we turn around halfway through our 3 hr drive. Long story short they didnt get a approval due to some stuff in our current credit (which we told them up front) which is why we used our own bank at a rate of 3.14%. On Monday I tell Dan that the check is in the mail and ask what do I need to do to have the car held for 2 days. I offered to pay $500 down to hold it. He told me he had to talk to the used car manager Joe. After calling him 3 times (since he neglected to call me back all day) I get an answer finally and am told if I provide them a copy of the check, they will hold our car for us. Dan calls me back the next day and says they have someone looking at our car and they wont hold it until the check comes in. After I have already paid overnight fees for ups shipping from Washington to Illinois. I call and speak to Joe the used car manager who proceeds to tell me that they had a customer lined up since last week to buy the car and was waiting on the dealer to get them the financing before it sold. As well proceeds to tel me that it doesnt matter if you have your own financing, have to buy airplane tickets to fly in from out of state or even driving from out of state to buy a car, until the deal is signed on the dotted line and funds are paid, cars arent held for anyone. Even multiple time repeat buyers are treated like they are just saying they want the car but are expected to stand them up. At 930 last night I get an email from Dan asking me to call him at some new number in the morning. I simply reply and get told the deal is finalized on our car with someone else despite doing everything these guys asked. Lied to, manipulated, lied to again and again. This is a perfect example of why this dealership has 1 star ratings over and over and over all over the internet. Thanks for wasting my time, my money and disappointing my wife by telling us the car is ours and held and selling it out from under us as the check is being delivered. Ill avoid you when looking for a different car and make sure anyone considering you is aware of how poorly you treat customers. Your reviews speak for themselves.
Outstanding Service
by 04/21/2017on
Rick Hiller the service representative was excellent. Rick went above and beyond to make sure everything was done properly to my 08 Z06 Corvette. After the maintenance service was done to my vehicle it was parked outside waiting for my arrival. It unexpectedly started to rain and Rick actually had someone bring my Corvette back into the shop so it wouldn't get wet! That's what I call total commitment to keep a customer happy! Outstanding! Thanks Rick!
Be Wary of their Finance Department
by 03/07/2017on
I recently (in January of 2017) purchased a car from Advantage Chevrolet of Hodgkins. I was satisfied with the car, the price, and the sales process. It was a slightly used Chevrolet Malibu and it has been a great car to over the past couple months. However, I traded in a car with an outstanding loan balance and the dealership kept slightly over the total I owed on the car to pay it off. They would reimburse me the difference when the car was paid off, they said. However, they took around 30 days to pay off the loan balance on my car so I had to make an additional payment on a car I no longer owned (while it was listed for sale on their site, in fact). When they paid off the balance of the initial loan, they owed me a balance of $364 because of the additional payment. Here's where the one star comes in: multiple emails and phone calls over the past couple weeks have been completely ignored in regard to this matter. While the sales process, pricing, and product were good, I can't recommend doing financing business with this company because they are either thieves or disorganized and unresponsive. Lesson learned.
Work done in timely manner.
by 01/27/2017on
I've been a customer for several years. This service visit was the fastest turnaround yet. Very well pleased with the service and pleasantness of the staff.
Warranty Work
by 11/19/2015on
The experience at the dealership itself was very good. Despite the fact that we were not too impressed with needing to bring the car in for repairs at only 56,000 miles. The service staff and everyone else were very good.
10/22/2015 A day to remember
by 11/16/2015on
Thursday, October 22nd, 2015 I was driving my 2007 Chevy Malibu to work. I had just merged onto the expressway when my steering wheel locked up and a power steering warning flashed across my dashboard screen. When it was safe to do so, I pulled into a gas station popped the hood and googled 2007 Chevy Malibu power steering and then discovered a recall. I took my car to Advantage Chevy of Hodgkins because it's close to my job. While I was there I was given some information about their trade in program. I didn't plan on getting a new car but it would be nice, considering my 2007 needed tons of work and I was still paying a car note on it. So I let them run the VIN and my heart sank, I was driving a junk car that was dangerous for myself and my family. I'd been driving this car for 2 years and I had 2 more years to pay it off. They ran my credit and I was able to drive off in a 2015 Chevy Malibu with 15 miles. This is my first new car purchase and the process was painless. Joe C.has been a great advisor and he checks to make sure things are working out for me. Dennis was the sales manager that got my car note lowered and my APR is lower on this car than my previous vehicle. This has made my life easier.
Treated like a priority
by 06/08/2015on
My car was towed to Advantage and Jose was welcoming and helpful. Not only did he write up my presenting crisis, but added the 2 recall issues to the service write up. I felt like a priority and not an inconvenience, since my arrival was not on the service department agenda. Jose offered to have me driven somewhere if I needed, and offered a courtesy car if the repairs took more than a day. I elected to walk around a nearby shopping center and when then porter saw me walking back he told me that I didn't have to walk, which I thought was so sweet and thoughtful. My car was returned fully functioning, with my overheating issue and the recalls fixed, and washed within a few hours-far exceeding my expectations. Jose reviewed the work done with me. On a different note, the facility was clean and appeared organized. The wait area was also clean and comfortable. Everyone I saw or worked with presented in a very professional and courteous manner.
Great experience
by 04/29/2015on
The thought of buying my first car was nerve wrecking. Walking into Advantage I felt like family, everyone greated me with a hello and asked if I needed anything. My sales person Chris had great knowledge on my 2014 Chevy Cruze and answered every question I had. I am so happy with the experience I had with advantage and think anyone who wants to test drive a new car should stop in and see Chris For a great experience.
Dirty and Unscrupulous
by 08/01/2013on
DON'T GO NEAR THIS DEALERSHIP! U HAVE BEEN WARNED!!! This sales department is the most immoral place to go and buy from. They will not honor all their rebates and cash incentives. They pull out the car's invoice and tell u how much their losing on the deal. And??? Why would even bother to advertise below what u are willing to sell it for? U waste ppl time and lie about even having a sale!!!
Not good
by 07/17/2013on
False promise! for a gas card and a check for referring family members that bought cars there! No more referrals from me! And once we left with the car.. we got the runaround after that!!
Great sevice
by 07/17/2013on
Deena c. and all the sevice department were fantastic! And this survey is only for the service department! NOT the sales!
Thank you for chasing me away
by 06/22/2013on
Thank you for your deceptive pricing on the Equinox 1LT which I was ready to buy and ultimately chased me away. Your internet price of $24,445 suddenly jumped to $26,000 because you said I did not "qualify" for all of your bogus rebates and incentives. You need to be straight up and not play the games like you did with me. Thanks to you I am now the proud owner of a 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE. Thanks to you I will never consider a GM vehicle again. Oh, by the way, you used the same deceptive practice on a Traverse 1LT that I was looking at too, the price became inflated from $30,400 to $34,000. Anyone who is looking at prices online for this dealership needs to be prepared and have the strength to walk out when they try to screw you over with their phony pricing because they will offer you a much higher price than what you think you will be paying. It is a very deceptive practice that they use. Do not shop at this dealership.
I recommend!
by 02/20/2013on
Great experience overall.
Outright Lies
by 11/15/2011on
I would never consider doing business at this dealership. I saw two different ads for the same malibu online. I chatted with one of their salesman online and asked about the price difference. I was told to bring in the lower priced ad and I would recieve that price. I followed up three more times with emails and calls to verify this. I live over an hour away and called one last time. I told the salesperson that I had the financing and the down payment but I didnt want to show up and be told that I didn't qualify for a certain rebate or that the car had already been sold. I then asked If i show up will you sell me this car for this price and was told "YES SIR." I showed up about two hours later and got the runaround. I didnt qualify for $2800 in rebates, the hubcaps had been removed from the vehicle, and never did meet the salesperson I had talked to on the phone. I got two different stories on why I could not see her. These salesmpeople are out to get you for every dollar they can squeeze out of you and they have no problem telling you bold facede lies. I have filed a complaint with the Better Business Beareau. Spoke to Chevrolet Corp. Marketing, and even called the Hodgkins PD to see if this qualified as outright fraud. Don't do business here. Run, run as fast as you can to another dealership that might possibly have some small smattering of integrity!
The FIRST question you should ask a dealer...
by 08/21/2011on
In July 2011, I bought a Traverse from this dealer and I love the car. The buying experience was horrible. After spending 3 hours, mostly sitting around waiting, we agreed to price and I signed over title to my trade-in. At that point they handed me a form they said was from the Better Business Bureau of Chicago to waive my right to a jury trial or ever bring a lawsuit against the dealer. They insist you agree to binding arbitration...and they pick the arbitrator! Even though I have NEVER sued anyone, I objected to waiving this right and the way it was presented. They said they would not sell me the car if I did not sign it, and I told them I would never buy another car or any service from them in the future because of this. I f it was just me, I would have walked and bought it down the street, but my wife was already in the new car and we both had 3 hours invested at that point, so I signed it. If this is the way they want to do business, they should be up-front about it and tell you when you walk in the door.
Use the Steps to Make a Great Deal
by 06/27/2011on
All the sales staff at Advantage were very professional. They answered as many questions online and by phone as possible between test drives. When I was ready to talk numbers, so were they, and worked with me to get the best possible deal. Everyone was friendly; even the Service Deptartment answered all my questions about the car. Advantage has the best internet marketing plan/approach of all the dealerships I worked with during this "ordeal" :-) imho.
best experience
by 06/02/2010on
i went in not knowing whether or not they could get me approved and how i would i be treated because my credit rating had dropped...not only did they try and help me they called the bank in front of me and asked them to finance me at a better rate so that i could get the car in my budget. i got the car i wanted at a price i could afford. Angelica
Don't buy here, crooked salespeople
by 06/23/2008on
Stopped in on a Saturday to look at some vehicles we saw on the website. We negotiated and couldn't reach a price, which is fine. Salesperson called up on Monday and said they couldn't match the price I asked for but could meet me in between the last price they quoted and the price I was asking. Went back in and they offered me more for my trade but also jacked up their asking price saying they never offered anythin lower after saying the earlier price on the phone. Crooked people, I will never go back.g
Wonderful
by 01/12/2008on
I brought my 200g Chevy Impalla SS to this dealership after lack of service at Webb Chevrolet in Oak Lawn (see their review). These guys are excellent. Prompt attention and follow-up to my needs as a Customer. I'd like to commend Mr. Casey O'Connor, Service Consultant and Mark Rudolph the Service Technician for their Professionalism and Service. I would Highly recommend this Dealership. Rich Grzyb President Cygnus Construction, Inc Palos Hills, IL
