Satisfied
by 02/05/2020on
Customer service was awesome! Everyone was there to help instead of being out for the money. Just overall a great experience, I will definitely recommend and stick with This dealership.
Satisfied
by 02/05/2020on
Warranty work on my 2018 Impala
by 01/24/2019on
Jose the service manager was knowledgeable about our car and was able to allow me to not worry because he had it under control and delivered as promise.
Dealership needs to research service history before recommending services.
by 12/02/2018on
Service people tried to upsell me on work I've already had done, they don't research the repair history from other dealerships. They did not add air to my tires, which were under-inflated, but they did recommend that I get new tires, not telling me what tires needed replacing. They were going to try to charge me another $150 for a diagnostic test to see why the day running lights were out, instead of just checking to see if they were burned out.
Amazing and speedy
by 08/22/2016on
The team was very friendly and service was fast love coming here for all my needs
Very professional and thorough.
by 06/01/2016on
I shopped online for a while, this dealership was not on my top 3 list. Mike Anderson bypassed them all by being professional and following thru with phone calls and information I requested. The staff was very patient and friendly and I left with a new Cruze a few hours later. I test drove 6 cars and not once did they pressure me or get frustrated with me. ... I actually had a lot of fun buying my car. This is the first time I can say I had fun buying a car, my previous experience's were horrible. Thank you Sarah!!
Breath of fresh air!
by 06/01/2016on
A breath of fresh air. Made me feel important! Highly recommended
Superb service 6 stars
by 05/27/2016on
Always a pleasure to go to the service all professional and cordial staff. Always a smile never disengage with the customer, superb service.
Mike Anderson Chevrolet
by 05/23/2016on
Really loved the friendliness and the ability to answer any and all questions about buying a car. I got my new 2016 car with no miles the same day
Dissappointed
by 05/17/2016on
Whoever buys used cars from this dealership, check you car out thoroughly cause if you find something after you took it off the lot, they will make you pay for it and treat you like crap and give you attitude because you already signed on the dotted line.
Great service
by 05/09/2016on
Just went in for oil change and tire rotation. Good service but I wish they would take out the paper matts they put on the floor
Bad Service
by 05/06/2016on
I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. Mike Anderson has the most un- professional staff working for him and representing his name. I brought my car into the dealership on a rainy saturday afternoon to receive an oil change. After 20 minutes of my car being there, my husband received a phone call that the windshield wipers were not working. It is kind of weird how when I dropped my car off to them my wipers were working perfectly fine. The dealership wanted $80.00 to just look at the wipers and diagnose the problem. My husband told them no to wait till he gets there. Little did the dealership know that on the GMC Terrain the wipers are held on by a pop on pressure point on the linkage, so when any weight, pressure or obstruction is put on the wipers they pop off. My point is that a dealership that works on cars should know this. When we got to the dealership we spoke with Oscar who kept explaining to us that it was not their problem and they would not fix the issue for free. My husband kept telling him that the wipers just don't stop working. I asked to speak to a manager and he told me that no one was available till Monday. My husband went out to the car to look at the wipers and the motor was definitely working still so that was not the issue. When he came back in he explained that to Oscar who still insisted that he was not fixing them for free. He than proceeded to tell us that they washed our car through the car wash first and then brought the car around to get serviced. After Oscar and the rest of the staff working there let my husband and I walk out the door very unhappy and mind you that I am 40 weeks pregnant and have to bring my child home in that car from the hospital. They all let us walk out with no wind shield wipers and pouring rain. If something would of happened to my husband or any other person driving on the road the dealership could of had a law suit against them. As my husband was driving home in the rain he thought to himself it had to happen when the car was put through the car wash. The brush from the car wash had to have tugged on the wipers and the technician had to have left the wipers on during the car wash to have made them pop off the linkage. Accidents happen and we understand that but just admit to it. So my husband went back to the dealership to explain this to Oscar, things got a little heated between them and when they did, what do you know a manager appeared and when the situation was explained to him the problem was still not addressed and we walked out of the dealership with wipers still not working. My husband and I were furious. As a manager I would have told the staff to return to work and pull the unhappy customer into my office to talk in a calmly manner so that there were not 6 other employees and customers over hearing our conversation and surrounding my my husband. That is what a professional and a manager should do to handle a unhappy customer. When we got home and calmed down a bit my husband called to speak with Jason and had a very nice conversation with him and explained that it more than likely happened in the car wash. He said to bring the car back on Monday and they would fix it, probably realizing that it is possible that this is what happened. Now we are inconvenienced and have to bring the car back in when they could have just fixed it when we were there. As mentioned above I was about to have a baby any day now and have to worry about this situation. Monday came and my husband called the dealership to make sure the deal was still on and Jason left work early that day. He was not about to deal with anyone else there so we waited. I called the dealership the next day and wanted to let them know how unhappy and un-professional the situation was handled. I spoke with a manager named Terry and he was the most pleasant and professional manager that I ever spoke to in my life. He addressed all my concerns and said we should have never left the lot without my car being fixed. He wanted me to speak with another manager named Joe and he was the service manager. I spoke with Joe and became more furious than I already was if that is even possible. He basically insisted that we were wrong and they just stopped working out of the blue. After talking with him and arguing back and forth he did offer for me to bring my car into the dealership but at this point I told him I would not be returning to this dealership ever again and I will take my business somewhere else. I do not want to give my business and hard earned money to a dealership that does not stand by what they preach and that is number one in customer satisfaction, at least that is what they tell you when you are put on hold. All in all, my husband popped the hood of my car to there find exactly what he thought the wipers pulled off the linkage by weight or obstruction. I needed to express my feelings with hopes that this never happens to another customer at this dealership. The only person I will thank is Terry for his kind and professional words and in my opinion is the only manager that knows how to be professional and handle a situation. I truly hope that Mike Anderson himself evaluates all the employees he has working for him and representing his name. Thank you for your time.
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE EVER
by 04/11/2016on
This is the worst place to go get your car serviced! My appointment was at 11:30 and they told me the car would be done by 1! I have gone to castle Chevy north before and had awesome service! NEVER scheduling my appointments here ever again!
damaged, did not need to happen...
by 02/25/2016on
Came in for Program, ECM,. could not do it, but instead DAMAGED MY FOG SWITCH, TOOL MARKS ON IT,. My day time running lights DO NOT WORK,. Will be contacting the Service Manage to have these Turned back on. I also notice a leg tag was broken form inside of my dash cover. I will be calling the service manager. as soon as I replace my fog switch, called GM and order the Fog light switch should be in a couple of days, I install the new switch and call the Service Manager and have my DRL turned back on,. My truck came with this enabling me to turn on or off.. I have all my paperwork for this truck I am the original owner..
great service
by 02/18/2016on
ok services courteous friendly knowledgeable understanding
Fantastic Experience
by 02/10/2016on
I really enjoyed working with the Mike Anderson Team. They were friendly, helpful and resourceful. I got a good deal for me used car too. I can't recommend the highly enough.
I DO NOT recommend anyone to visit this location!! STAY AWAY!!
by 07/09/2015on
I DO NOT recommend anyone to visit this location!! STAY AWAY!! Not only does this location not care about your business they have representatives who are okay throwing away your business and wasting your time! If you are looking for professional sales representatives .YOU WON'T FIND THAT HERE! I recently went to Mike Anderson to purchase a vehicle and after closing the deal on a used vehicle, the vehicle was not ready and had to be serviced with problems. After agreeing on a specific package, the representative later called me (2 DAYS LATER) to tell me that they could not provide what was talked about prior to the deal being closed. The representative aggressively told me that he would not do anything for me and called off the deal AFTER THE DEAL WAS DONE. I WASTED 5 HOURS OF MY TIME TO BE TREATED HORRIBLY AND FELT BELITTLED! NO ONE DESERVES TO BE TREATED THAT WAY AND THE REPRESENTATIVE WAS PERFECTLY OKAY WITH IT! MIKE ANDERSON CHEVROLET OF CHICAGO IS A JOKE!
Rachel was the Best!
by 03/05/2015on
I came into the dealership with my mom to purchase a new cruze. Rachel greeted me at the door right away. I felt comfortable the whole time, I never once felt pressured during the process. She was very knowledgeable with the cars and payed attention to what I was looking for specifically. I would recommend anyone looking for a car to see Rachel! She really cared about finding the right car for me, not just about making the sale. Before I left she went over all the features, made sure I understood the radio and even paired my phone to bluetooth for me. She has even called me after I left to make sure I didn't have any other questions. Thank you again for helping me! I will definitely be back for my next car!
worst experience
by 01/25/2015on
I found this car online and set up an appointment with them after gathering all the info I could from them. they said I was approved I talked them down to $8500 but after driver for two hours it took them 30 minuits to find the key and 3 hours later they told me the car was not for sale yet and the listing price would more than likely go up completely disregarding our agreement so I spent 9 hours dealing with them only to find the car listed is not even for sale because they haven't even inspected this rusty car. the wheel wells are rusty and it was owned by a rental company so the motor will be crap very soon. new mazda 19k this one for more than half that.....
