I would not recommend this dealership to anyone. Mike Anderson has the most un- professional staff working for him and representing his name. I brought my car into the dealership on a rainy saturday afternoon to receive an oil change. After 20 minutes of my car being there, my husband received a phone call that the windshield wipers were not working. It is kind of weird how when I dropped my car off to them my wipers were working perfectly fine. The dealership wanted $80.00 to just look at the wipers and diagnose the problem. My husband told them no to wait till he gets there. Little did the dealership know that on the GMC Terrain the wipers are held on by a pop on pressure point on the linkage, so when any weight, pressure or obstruction is put on the wipers they pop off. My point is that a dealership that works on cars should know this. When we got to the dealership we spoke with Oscar who kept explaining to us that it was not their problem and they would not fix the issue for free. My husband kept telling him that the wipers just don't stop working. I asked to speak to a manager and he told me that no one was available till Monday. My husband went out to the car to look at the wipers and the motor was definitely working still so that was not the issue. When he came back in he explained that to Oscar who still insisted that he was not fixing them for free. He than proceeded to tell us that they washed our car through the car wash first and then brought the car around to get serviced. After Oscar and the rest of the staff working there let my husband and I walk out the door very unhappy and mind you that I am 40 weeks pregnant and have to bring my child home in that car from the hospital. They all let us walk out with no wind shield wipers and pouring rain. If something would of happened to my husband or any other person driving on the road the dealership could of had a law suit against them. As my husband was driving home in the rain he thought to himself it had to happen when the car was put through the car wash. The brush from the car wash had to have tugged on the wipers and the technician had to have left the wipers on during the car wash to have made them pop off the linkage. Accidents happen and we understand that but just admit to it. So my husband went back to the dealership to explain this to Oscar, things got a little heated between them and when they did, what do you know a manager appeared and when the situation was explained to him the problem was still not addressed and we walked out of the dealership with wipers still not working. My husband and I were furious. As a manager I would have told the staff to return to work and pull the unhappy customer into my office to talk in a calmly manner so that there were not 6 other employees and customers over hearing our conversation and surrounding my my husband. That is what a professional and a manager should do to handle a unhappy customer. When we got home and calmed down a bit my husband called to speak with Jason and had a very nice conversation with him and explained that it more than likely happened in the car wash. He said to bring the car back on Monday and they would fix it, probably realizing that it is possible that this is what happened. Now we are inconvenienced and have to bring the car back in when they could have just fixed it when we were there. As mentioned above I was about to have a baby any day now and have to worry about this situation. Monday came and my husband called the dealership to make sure the deal was still on and Jason left work early that day. He was not about to deal with anyone else there so we waited. I called the dealership the next day and wanted to let them know how unhappy and un-professional the situation was handled. I spoke with a manager named Terry and he was the most pleasant and professional manager that I ever spoke to in my life. He addressed all my concerns and said we should have never left the lot without my car being fixed. He wanted me to speak with another manager named Joe and he was the service manager. I spoke with Joe and became more furious than I already was if that is even possible. He basically insisted that we were wrong and they just stopped working out of the blue. After talking with him and arguing back and forth he did offer for me to bring my car into the dealership but at this point I told him I would not be returning to this dealership ever again and I will take my business somewhere else. I do not want to give my business and hard earned money to a dealership that does not stand by what they preach and that is number one in customer satisfaction, at least that is what they tell you when you are put on hold. All in all, my husband popped the hood of my car to there find exactly what he thought the wipers pulled off the linkage by weight or obstruction. I needed to express my feelings with hopes that this never happens to another customer at this dealership. The only person I will thank is Terry for his kind and professional words and in my opinion is the only manager that knows how to be professional and handle a situation. I truly hope that Mike Anderson himself evaluates all the employees he has working for him and representing his name. Thank you for your time. Read more