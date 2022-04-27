Customer Reviews of Jim Tidwell Ford
250 Super Duty
by 04/27/2022on
Loved it. Mike Schultz was great. Helped us. And was never pushy. And by far the fastest we have ever went thru the purchasing process before. Will definitely recommend Jim Tidwell Ford!!!
Last minute service excellence
by 05/13/2022on
Jeremy & Jonny we’re able to squeeze my minor service & warranty work in one day and had me back on the road that afternoon as promised. These guys shined while other local Ford dealers left me frustrated. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service from All
by 05/12/2022on
Pre purchase inspection done ✅ great customer service and thorough inspection
Always great customer experiences
by 05/11/2022on
Hayley did a wonderful job from pull-in to pull-out. She’s always helpful, knowledgeable and personable. Service dept. gave my car back within the expectation that was set. All good experiences over the last three years.
First Time Customer
by 05/11/2022on
Everything went well. I just had to learn the cadence of the service operations.
Super service!
by 05/11/2022on
Fast reservation done on-line. I was early and Service department got me right in!
Smooth sailing
by 05/06/2022on
All around great communication while vehicle was being serviced! I was surprised how early they were able to get me in and complete the job. Overall very happy with my first time using this location to service my Ford van
Not satisfied
by 05/06/2022on
I am not happy because my car was there for over 2 weeks and window is not fixed, head liner and side trim is not fixed, worse than it is as. I can not borrow car again. I will contact fire and see what I need to do. I am not satisfied with the work that has been done under warranty.
ABS hell
by 05/06/2022on
After my ABS and multiple other things went haywire, took the truck to Chrissy in service. She did a great job keeping me in the loop with what was going on and got my truck back to me earlier than estimated. Great job Chrissy.....
Prompt and complete
by 05/06/2022on
We took a truck we bought used, in for a check. It was making a grinding noise in the front. The service department drove it and did further diagnostic tests and isolated it to louder brake noise - nothing to worry about. Thank you.
Easy to make reservations thru the Ford app
by 05/04/2022on
Went for an oil change. The price was competitive with the stand-alone service stores. I use Tidwell bc it’s close to work and their hospitality wait area is nice.
Service with a Smile
by 05/03/2022on
The you g lady that checked me in was super sweet and professional. Loved the music playing in lobby while waiting.
First time out
by 05/03/2022on
Very friendly and knowledgeable
Routine Service
by 05/03/2022on
They are absolutely amazing here. As a woman I feel like I am taking advantage of a lot at dealership/auto shops, but here I feel like I am treated equally and with respect.
Service review
by 05/02/2022on
All was done to perfection, thanks!0
Quick visit and great service!
by 05/02/2022on
I booked a service appointment on the online portal, which was really easy to navigate. Dropped my car off and only had to wait a little over an hour, which was right around the estimate I heard initially. Quick checkout process, and they got me back on the road.
Christy was great - very communicative!
by 05/02/2022on
The cost and time were more than originally expected but that’s kind of the usual with dealerships. But, the communication was prompt so that helped.
Recall service for Ford Explorer
by 05/01/2022on
The service dept is managed by an outside company so I was scheduled an appointment and was told it would not take long. I was prepared to leave the car and when I got there was told for recalls you need to be prepared to leave care for 48 to 72 hours for recalls. Your call center should know this! The service person did recommend an oil change and tire rotation as this is a new car for me and it is a good idea to establish a service record for the car. I now have to plan to come back and leave the car. They should also have a rental car for you if it is being serviced for recall!
Service
by 04/30/2022on
We arrived at 1030 for an appt oil change they sent us a text at 1038 for us to text with questions. Two hours in we text but with no answer and 2 and half hours let we check with the service writer and he said he would check. Came back saying he didn’t know why it’s taking so long but to give them 15 more minutes. Half hour later it was finally finished! When we check in the truck 2 and half hour in we looked down the service lot and actually saw our truck sitting there??? Poor time management and not one person kept us informed of what was happening! I would probably still there if I would t have gone to them! Expected more from this company!! I live 30 miles away and drive there for service. Disappointed.
Great Personal Service
by 04/30/2022on
Johnny was a great service advisor. Attention to detail with explanation of service involved. Felt my vehicle and I were in good hands.
Brake issue
by 04/29/2022on
Closest dealership that could get me in same week. Had a brake issue with pads and rotors with rears being just replaced. Jonny did a good job of getting part of my rears warrantied and was friendly and helpful through the process. No complaints with service provided. Will be going back again for future services needed.
Quality service
by 04/29/2022on
Just want to say that Perry in service took care of me from getting me a rental to giving me regular updates as to where we were related to the repair. The expected completion time was fair and accurate.
