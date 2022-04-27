1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We arrived at 1030 for an appt oil change they sent us a text at 1038 for us to text with questions. Two hours in we text but with no answer and 2 and half hours let we check with the service writer and he said he would check. Came back saying he didn't know why it's taking so long but to give them 15 more minutes. Half hour later it was finally finished! When we check in the truck 2 and half hour in we looked down the service lot and actually saw our truck sitting there??? Poor time management and not one person kept us informed of what was happening! I would probably still there if I would t have gone to them! Expected more from this company!! I live 30 miles away and drive there for service. Disappointed.