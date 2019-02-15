service Rating

I own a 2018 Mustang GT that is also equipped with Roush supercharger. In April I started having some issues with a vehicle and decided to take it back to Jim Tidwell Ford. At first everything seemed to be fine although I had to wait approximately 2 weeks on a part that was out of stock. After the part arrived vehicle was released to me but unfortunately still exhibiting the same problems. I went back to the dealer and left the car for repair. Since that time its been almost 4 months. During that time I felt that I am not getting a proper customer service so I decided to complain and I was taken to a person responsible for overseeing their service dept. Gentleman whom I talked to was very nice and apologetic and promised to personally inform me on the progress of the work. About two weeks ago Ford Motor Company made a determination that the problems with my vehicle are not caused by any of their systems even though they do not have an idea what is causing the problem and pointed a finger to Roush Performance. They decided to remove my rental car coverage and this same time the same supervisor in not so subtle way was telling me to take the car somewhere else. Displeased with the customer service I decided to leave a review which had upset the supervisor and he decided to retaliate and so he informed me that he will no longer perform any work on my vehicle and that both I and my vehicle are no longer welcome on the property. I tried to point that my review is a description of my experience and that it should serve him as a chance to improve their customer service to which he replied that he doesnt care about my experience because I am not a paying customer and to top it off his store lost $700 to cover my rental car. 4 months and counting I still have issues with my vehicle and no fix in sight. Read more