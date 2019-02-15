Jim Tidwell Ford

Jim Tidwell Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
2205 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jim Tidwell Ford

4.2
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (13) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Work

by happygirl123 on 02/15/2019

Thank you to Kirk for his hard work & aim towards helping his customers. Super proud to be a Ford owner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
35 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

No service

by Seb on 08/23/2019

I own a 2018 Mustang GT that is also equipped with Roush supercharger. In April I started having some issues with a vehicle and decided to take it back to Jim Tidwell Ford. At first everything seemed to be fine although I had to wait approximately 2 weeks on a part that was out of stock. After the part arrived vehicle was released to me but unfortunately still exhibiting the same problems. I went back to the dealer and left the car for repair. Since that time its been almost 4 months. During that time I felt that I am not getting a proper customer service so I decided to complain and I was taken to a person responsible for overseeing their service dept. Gentleman whom I talked to was very nice and apologetic and promised to personally inform me on the progress of the work. About two weeks ago Ford Motor Company made a determination that the problems with my vehicle are not caused by any of their systems even though they do not have an idea what is causing the problem and pointed a finger to Roush Performance. They decided to remove my rental car coverage and this same time the same supervisor in not so subtle way was telling me to take the car somewhere else. Displeased with the customer service I decided to leave a review which had upset the supervisor and he decided to retaliate and so he informed me that he will no longer perform any work on my vehicle and that both I and my vehicle are no longer welcome on the property. I tried to point that my review is a description of my experience and that it should serve him as a chance to improve their customer service to which he replied that he doesnt care about my experience because I am not a paying customer and to top it off his store lost $700 to cover my rental car. 4 months and counting I still have issues with my vehicle and no fix in sight.

  • Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service

by Jmstamp on 05/23/2019

Excellent and seamless service. Great customer care was given by Joe and I was very pleased with level of detail in report and all communication.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service department

by Felix11 on 03/15/2019

I was please with how they treat me and took care of my needs and questions about my car having the "check engine " light on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Bjordan on 02/18/2019

Last minute oil change was done quickly with excellent service. Advisor got us in fast and listened to our needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Work

by happygirl123 on 02/15/2019

Thank you to Kirk for his hard work & aim towards helping his customers. Super proud to be a Ford owner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very poor service

by JohnnyH on 02/10/2019

Was informed that a brake repair with turning rotors would be 2-3 hours max. Arrived for my appointment 30 minutes early. I checked in three times and the service advisor said they would call me. They never called. When I arrived 15 minutes before closing I was told Sorry, they never started the service. Seven hours in the shop, three follow up calls and the advisor neve checked or knew my truck repairs had not been started. Incompetent and unprofessional.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by JimfromATL on 01/30/2019

It was a great over all buying experience. Salesman was very helpful and not pushy. I would buy from Jim Tidwell again for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Customer service and sales rep

by Prentiss on 01/29/2019

I had very great customer service from sales rep Jesse George, I was very satisfied with the purchase of my vehicle,and felt very comfortable when we went on a test drive..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service on my factory recall.

by KWildes on 01/16/2019

Timely, quick and competent. They did a great job and got me in and out quicker than they said they would.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Radio Repair

by BPS2323 on 01/10/2019

I brought my truck in to have the radio looked at. I had brought in the truck several times to Wade Ford and they never could fix it. Tidwell Ford found the issue and fixed it the first time. Great service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2019 Mustang

by Gr8golfernga on 01/09/2019

Awesome job by the team at Tidwell. Renardo and Andrew took great care of us through our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall

by Vincent on 01/09/2019

Jim Tidwell Ford provided timely service on my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Terrible Customer Service

by NOT_FIFO_TODAY on 11/12/2018

Had a 7am Appt. to get a quote for driver side mirror, tailgate lock, and rear passenger door lock. I was the 4th car in that morning. Informed the rep that I needed the car back by 6pm because spouse had to go to work. My service ride home that morning was a pleasant experience; however by 3pm I had NOT received a callback, so I called. My vehicle had NOT even been looked at. Remember I told the rep at 7am that I needed my car back by 6pm. At 5:30, I drove my husband to the service center to get his car, so he could go to work. Quote was still NOT ready. They scrambled to Look at it - I guess thinking that we would leave the car for Day 2 - NOT! At about 5:50pm a person informs us that they have the tailgate cover off and could still fix it - AGAIN NOT - HAVE TO GO TO WORK AT 6:00PM. We finally get the car at 6:07PM. Spouse heads to work. I pay the $99 fee and receive a quote for $2000 plus after having the vehicle for 11 HOURS! Guess it wasn't first in first out. Wonder if it was based on estimated dollar amount of work. Since I only needed 2 locks and a side view mirror for $2000. Will never go back to this Ford Service Center!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Another new car from Jim Tidwell Ford.

by Teesi59 on 10/22/2018

Excellent dealership to buy a new car. Our 4th our have from here. Thanks to Brandon Johnson for making the purchase a no hassle no pressure deal. He did a fabulous job getting us the car we wanted for the price we needed. Will definitely use this dealership again. We recommended to our sister and she bought from Brandon and Jim Tidwell dealership too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Kirk was Great!

by V30Fusion on 10/05/2018

Needed 4 new tires and Kirk set me up nice with quality tires. Great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Buying Experience

by EricaMass on 09/18/2018

Sales employee, Justin made the buying experience simple and smooth. We were able to tell Justin what we wanted, what we wanted to pay, and what we needed to get for our trade and he made it all happen. Would highly recommend Jim Tidwell Ford and Sales guy Justin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by yvestcp on 08/29/2018

Service was done in a timely manner, adviser(Michael Tyler) explained all the work done and offered to have someone shuttle me to/from the shop as I had chosen to drop off the car. I did not have to request for it. Great customer service overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2018 F-150

by Mike_Judy on 08/16/2018

Easy to work with. Henry Pierre was willing to find the vehicle that best suited my needs. I would recommend the dealer and especially Henry to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best experience buying a truck

by Rohosoccer1 on 07/25/2018

I have bought a few cars in my time and this by far has been the best and easiest experience. The sales staff was extremely knowledgeable and actually listened to my needs and questions. From start to finish, my purchase took less than 2 hours. Any time I am in the market for another vehicle, this will be my first dealer of choice. Well done!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Explorer Platinum 2018

by David1958 on 07/24/2018

Purchased an Explorer from Jim Tidwell Ford. Sales staff were professional and friendly. We arrived at a fair price we were both comfortable with. Thanks to Mike and Mohamed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

mustang purchase

by dawgfan on 06/14/2018

Had a very pleasant car purchase from Jim tidwell,very good salesman and manager staff to answer any questions and worked great deal for us.props to salesman Matt cabena would refer him to anyone looking to be treated right while making a decision on a new vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
395 cars in stock
232 new162 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
104 new|28 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
11 new|33 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Looking for a New or Used Ford in Kennesaw? You've come to the right dealership! At Jim Tidwell Ford we provide everything automotive, with great prices and customer service to the greater Atlanta area. With a new or used Ford in Kennesaw, you'll get a reliable and stylish new car at a price you can afford. Call us or make the drive from Marietta, Atlanta or Smyrna and see us in person.

The service you'll get at Kennesaw's Jim Tidwell Ford will be 2nd to none! If you are in the market for a new or used Ford in Atlanta, call to speak to a friendly salesperson, or stop in and see us at 2205 Barrett Lakes Blvd.

Our used cars near Marietta, Atlanta and Smyrna are carefully inspected by our technicians to guarantee quality for our Kennesaw customers. We are continually receiving vehicles for our used car inventory, so check back often. Visit our inventory page to browse through the Kennesaw used cars we currently have in stock.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes