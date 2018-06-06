Willis Ford
Customer Reviews of Willis Ford
EXCELLENT DEALERSHIP!!!!!!
by 06/06/2018on
On Saturday June 2, 2018 myself and my husband returned to this dealership to continue to look for a new vehicle. The first day we went we met a sales man named Frank he asked "Is there anything that I can help you with?" Upon his approach I politely states thank you but currently am just browsing at this time to which his response was okay if there is anything I can do for you let me know and handed me his card. We then returned Saturday to test drive a few vehicles and again worked with Frank L. the whole time through this process. We test drove a fiesta as this is just a 3rd vehicle for us and using as locally he suggested something a little more comfortable in our price range. Frank unlike any other sales person I have dealt with upon other dealerships was one of the best to work with. He asked us a few questions made a couple of suggestions and steered us in the right direction. Frank made our visit with Willis Ford pleasant and will definitely return to see him in the future for other vehicle. Frank had told us he has 16 years experience in this business and it shows most definitely. He knows how to work with his customers and listens to what they are looking for when the come to see him and he is not like others that hound you the whole time you are walking through the parking lot. Also a big thanks to the finance department for the quick paper work process and for working with us at the time of signing. Keep up the great work and again we thank you for this wonderful experience.
Roger M. / Willis Ford
by 05/17/2013on
Bought my new 2013 Ford Focus from salesman Roger. Very knowledgeable about the Focus. It get better gas mileage than stated on the window sticker. Willis Ford was an easy hassle free place to purchase a car. All of the staff were professional and very helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 10/03/2012on
We just bought a 2013 ford escape and were extremely happy with our salesperson, Janet H. We then decided to buy a focus but the color and package had to be located. Janet did a superb job of finding just what i wanted. I would recommend Janet and Willis Ford anyone interested in purchasing a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best new car buying experience!!!!
by 12/14/2011on
Thanks to thank Janet Hovis at Willis Ford for the outstanding and professional service she provided in assisting me with my purchase of my 2011 F-150 4 x 4 SuperCrew. She had called and asked a time that would be convenient to come in and discuss what my needs for the selection of my new vehicle. I came in that same day and she took the time to discuss the new features and asked which ones I preferred. She explained that she did not have the exact vehicle on the lot but there were several that were similar and I could test drive one that would give me an idea of how the truck handled. Janet said that she could search for the exact vehicle and see if it is available. Janet had found the vehicle I wanted and within 1-½ hours, I was signing the paperwork for the new truck. No pressure whatsoever. I took delivery a few days later. Janet had come in on her day off to take care of the delivery process and showed me how to work the Sync system, as well as introduce me to the staff in the Parts and Service department. The day after delivery, Janet had called and asked how I liked the truck and if I needed any other assistance as a follow-up. All I can say that this was the best car buying experience I have ever encountered. Excellent service, professional, knowledgeable, and good price, what else can you ask for? Well done!!!!! At Willis Ford in Smyrna, you walk in a stranger and when you leave, they will treat you like family. Highly recommended and you will NOT regret going there!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 05/16/2011on
We were in the market for a used car after my son managed to total our reliable Honda Odyssey~not something planned. We did not have the luxury of time to window shop for a while. Janet, our salesperson, was wonderful. She listened to exactly what we wanted and did not try to upsell us into something more than we wanted. She was patient and responsive. The price was what we considered to be an excellent price based on our research. This was the best car buying experience we have ever had. When it is time for us to buy another car, we will definitely return to Willis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easiest car buying experience ever!
by 05/12/2011on
Had a great and easy experience. I went in knowing what I wanted, and even though it was not on the lot, they acquired it within minutes and had it ready for me the next day. The experience was so easy, it was almost like grocery shopping. For the record, I went in with a pre-approval from my credit union, so there was no haggling over finances. The only thing we discussed was price, what I wanted as far as warranty options and once price was agreed, paperwork completed in minutes and out the door. The most time consuming portion of the whole event was the test drive and learning how to work the Sync system, which was well explained as well by the great sales rep, Sarah Merriman. Be sure to look her up if you are in the market for a Ford. Competitive pricing, great service! I now own a 2011 Ford Fiesta SES. It is great on gas, and has all the "bells and whistles" like the higher priced cars. From heated leather seats and mirrors to sunroof to Sync, you can get everything with this car. I am a huge Mustang fan, but with current fuel prices, this car is a great option and gets incredible mileage for not being a hybrid. I personally recommend the manual transmission, as this permits better acceleration from a dead stop over the automatic.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Two-Thumbs-Up experience
by 04/19/2011on
Having recently moved from NYC to Wilmington, I needed to buy a car for the first time in 19 years and someone recommended the Ford dealership in Smyrna. Now I know why. Each person I spoke with during the process was friendly, courteous, and helpful . . . especially the sales guy I worked with, Frank Lauro, who was patient beyond belief with all my questions about the car and warranty and was above-and-beyond-the-call knowledgeable about all the things a new DE resident would need to know about tags and registrations and licenses and all that. It was a smooth, good purchase experience, and everything I learned about the service department bodes well for the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Driver
by 02/25/2011on
Just bought a Ford Escape from this dealer. Large selection of vehicles with a variety of options. Our salesman, Michael Pulliam, was friendly, helpful, and patient! Plus, he did his best to get us a fair deal. This is the second vehicle we have bought from Willis and we will go there again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant Experience
by 02/25/2011on
My husband and I had stopped in at Willis Ford to look at a used Edge we had seen on the internet. That vehicle had been purchased before we arrived so the salesman that greeted us (Bobby) took our information and what we were looking for in order to contact us if something came in. He was not one of those pushy sales people that you want to get away from. He called us a few days later but we had changed our minds and wanted a new Edge. He had one that had come in the same day with the same features we wanted. We made arrangements to see it 3 days later, purchased and drove it off the lot that day. The price was right, the vehicle is fantastic and the salesman was very helpful, honest and a pleasure to deal with. I would definitely recommend my friends and family to this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Experience
by 02/22/2011on
I had stopped by to look at the new trucks and meet Roger Morgan. He was one of the nicest salesmen I have ever dealt with. All my questions were answered and when I was not pleased with the first car I drove he immediately worked with me to answer all my concerns. I purchased the 2011 Ford Escape, and I am very happy with my purchase. I would recommend them highly if you are looking to buy or trade your car or truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/21/2011on
My husband and I shopped for a couple of used vehicles previous to arriving to Willis. We researched the price and they gave us was the Best. Sarah and the Sales staff was very honest and DID NOT waste our time. It was one of the few enjoyable experiences that we have had over the years! Thank you. We will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase of 2011 Mustang GT 5.0L California Special
by 08/27/2010on
On Friday 8/20/10, on a whim, I telephoned Willis Ford in Smyrna, Delaware (spoke with Bill Willis) and inquired if they had any 2011 California Special GT's on the lot. Well, one was on the way in 60 days, but he suggested let us see if we can fiind something for you sooner so I gave the green light. The Willis Ford manager, Santosh, located the exact model I was looking for at another dealership and called on Friday afternoon to let me know if would be available for pick up on Monday! The entire purchase experience from the first telephone call through driving my new vehicle off the lot was an exceptional experience. A couple of words come to mind...professional, expedient, ease, confidence, very friendly, and 100% customer satisfaction oriented! While at the dealership, I met the entire team, including Santosh, Frank, who ran in a professional, expedient manner, with the actual closing of the transaction, the credit manager, service manager, and technology manager (yes this Pony is loaded with many techno goodies...not to mention a very quick, fast, beautiful vehicle). During my visit I met the entire team and Mr. Willis actually stopped by to extend congratulations. I would recommend purchasing a vehicle from any of the Willis dealerships. Post acquisition of the vehicle, I have received several calls to insure I am satisified, and the technology manager will be touching base with me in roughly 2 weeks to answer any questions I may have about the electronics. I have purchased many cars over the years, new and used, and this, without question, exceeded any purchase experience I have ever experienced, vehicles, really any product! EXCEPTIONAL! You cannot go wrong!!!!
The best experience buying a truck
by 08/26/2010on
I stopped by on a whim to test drive a new Ford Edge and spoke with the sales manager Rodney and salesman Frank. Immediately I was test driving the Edge and was told I could take it home to let my kids check it out. Being a woman and this was my first experience buying a car on my own and working with Frank and Rodney they made the process really easy from start to finish. I love my Edge and will definately return when it is time for a trade. I would recommend Willis Ford to anyone looking for a new/used vehicle.
The most pleasent car purchase I have ever encountered!
by 08/23/2010on
The Dealership felt like a comfortable neighborhood Car dealer. My Salesman Bruce was a pleasure to deal with. The used Mustangs price from the internet was a bargain. A true no hassle car buying experience. I will return for my next vehicle and I would recommend this place to my friends.
Great Sales Experience
by 08/02/2010on
Was looking for a used vehicle (VW Jetta) and found several on the internet that were appealing. Called WIllis and they were upfront on pricing, with no hidden fees. The price on the internet was the price (tax, tags not included of course). Went to look at the car, and took for a drive. Asked if OK to take the car to my mechanic and they were more than agreeable. They wanted to fix a small item on the car first, and had it delivered to my home in a couple of days. Took it to my mechanic for a thorough going over, and it passed his inspection, with the exception of a deeply scratched windshield. Called WIllis and they stated they would have it replaced, and no additional charge. Purchased the car, and that could not have been easier and hassle free. They are very much looking to please the customer, and we are very happy with our car and decisioni to buy from WIllis. I will keep this dealership on my list for both new and used cars for the next time!