5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Saturday June 2, 2018 myself and my husband returned to this dealership to continue to look for a new vehicle. The first day we went we met a sales man named Frank he asked "Is there anything that I can help you with?" Upon his approach I politely states thank you but currently am just browsing at this time to which his response was okay if there is anything I can do for you let me know and handed me his card. We then returned Saturday to test drive a few vehicles and again worked with Frank L. the whole time through this process. We test drove a fiesta as this is just a 3rd vehicle for us and using as locally he suggested something a little more comfortable in our price range. Frank unlike any other sales person I have dealt with upon other dealerships was one of the best to work with. He asked us a few questions made a couple of suggestions and steered us in the right direction. Frank made our visit with Willis Ford pleasant and will definitely return to see him in the future for other vehicle. Frank had told us he has 16 years experience in this business and it shows most definitely. He knows how to work with his customers and listens to what they are looking for when the come to see him and he is not like others that hound you the whole time you are walking through the parking lot. Also a big thanks to the finance department for the quick paper work process and for working with us at the time of signing. Keep up the great work and again we thank you for this wonderful experience. Read more