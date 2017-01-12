Hoffman Honda
Great experience
Just purchased a brand new Honda CR-V EX L with navigation from Hoffman Honda, Simsbury, CT. Believe it or not -NO HAGGLING at all! I did most of my research online. When I called I was put in touch with Michael Cutrone. He is the greatest sales person I have ever met. He was not intrusive at all. He heard patiently what I wanted. He asked few questions. Later he called me with the quote, which beat every other place I have been to. After that it was a breeze. I was given a fair deal in my trade in. Working with Tom in their Finance dept was also great. Got good terms for the vehicle loan. Picked up the car after 24 hours. Mike really explained the feature very well. He synced my phone with the car. (There is serious amount of new tech in this car). All in all it was a great experience with Hoffman Honda. They have wonderful staff and a completely non pressure environment. Highly recommended. I single out Mike Cutrone for his clear and yet non -pressure manner of communication. Bobby Jaswal
Not just a number.
Janetta really took care of me. She listened to my concerns and acknowledged the situation that happened the last time I got an oil change and the way I was feeling about it. She assured me that Hoffman has my back. She answered all my questions efficiently and with great expertise. I look forward to working with her again.
The best dealership ever !!!
Ive visited several dealerships and Hoffman Honda was one of my last on the list. Every dealership had same story, fixed price and wasn't willing to work with me at all. However, walking into Hoffman Honda I felt very welcomed and every single person there was welcoming. Their sales person Corey Jimenez went out of his way to help me get into a new car. They gave me best trade in value and honestly what these guys did was above and beyond anything I've ever seen. I would strongly recommend this dealership to everyone. If you want to be treated like a family then you need to visit Hoffman Honda.
Love Love Love Hoffman Honda!
I dealt with an awesome salesman named Simon Karikari. He was hungry for my business (which I like) without being pushy. He worked with me on the price so that the monthly payments fit within my budget. I could not be happier. Hoffman Honda, and the people that work there, live up to their reputation!
waiting a year for title
purchaced a new odyessey in march of last year and have not recived the title.i have been back 5 tines with no help.worst honda dealer in usa
Good Experience
I had a good experience at Hoffman Honda. I knew what I wanted and the salesman Kevin was very helpful with making the purchasing process fast and easy. Would recommend highly.
Great Experience @ Hoffman (Robert Oleskewicz)
I went into Hoffman Honda last Friday for an oil change on my 2012 Honda Civic. My lease was ending soon, and I wanted to start looking into options for when that time arrived. I walked over to the showroom floor to look at the new models. I was greeted by Robert Oleskewicz, who asked me if I needed any help. I explained to Robert that my lease would be ending next year, and that I wanted to start looking into options. Robert took me out to see the new CR-V models and I fell in love with a white 2016 CR-V. Robert was very knowledgable and walked me through all of the awesome safety features and tech options. Rob was very well-versed and genuinely excited about everything Honda has to offer without being pushy. After our test drive, it was time to talk numbers. As I was not expecting to trade in my Civic, I didn't have a lot to put down as a down payment. Robert was able to work with Jason Gunn (Sales Manager), and David Ezedine (Business Manager) to get me the lowest possible monthly payment. When it appeared as though the car of my dreams would be out of my reach, David assured me that he would personally speak to the supervisor at Honda Financial Services first thing Monday morning. Although that meant I couldn't take the SUV home with me that same day, I trusted that David would advocate for me, and that the wait would be worth it. I was right! David called me Monday afternoon to tell me the good news. I was so excited! The next morning, Robert walked me through the trade-in process and even made sure my iPhone was paired. After what felt like an eternity of signing and initialing documents, I was able to drive off in my new baby!!!! I am so grateful to the entire team at Hoffman Honda, especially Robert. If you are looking to get into a Honda, Hoffman is the place to go. Robert is the man to see if you're looking for a no-pressure salesman who really knows his stuff. He's a rockstar. Tell him Ruthie sent you!!!
Love my Odyssey from Hoffman
Jeff Berselli was a pleasure with which to do business. I came in to the dealership thinking I wanted a Pilot, but Jeff listened to my family needs and realized that I would be much happier with an Odyssey. He couldn't have been more right! He found the perfect certified vehicle on the lot and I drove home in it the next day! It is a week later and I could not be happier with my "new to me" car.
Wonderful Best Car Buying Experience Ever!!!
Brian Singer and Al Katz were the best, most attentive and customer focused people I've ever had the pleasure of working with. They made my Hoffman experience an exceptionally positive one. They allowed me to take my time and ask whatever questions I had with no sales pressure, a welcome departure from the usual high pressure car sales people. Most importantly they knew their stuff. It's always comforting working with knowledgeable professionals. I will highly recommend this dealership, but most especially Brian & Al.
Sales Review
Charles Ijomah was our sales and leasing consultant. We are happy with his attitude and dealing. He explain very well and made a dealing for us.
Fine sales experience
Working with Dylan Larsen was a pleasure. He went the extra mile with both me and my wife and seemed to truly love the car that we had selected. I recommend him and Hoffman Honda for their expertise and professional, respectful treatment of the buyer.
Great experience
I just got a new 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L from Hoffman Honda. I am living in Fairfield County, so traveling all the way to Canton was not ideal, but I did so because I got hands down the best price. I was dealing with Heather to get the price down. She was very responsive and transparent and was able to help me get by far the best price. I was in contact with over a dozen different dealerships in CT and when I told other dealers the price I was getting here, they said there was no way they could match it. Heather was able to provide the best price with a detailed of all expenses and fees up front so I was not surprised and there were no hidden fees. I went in today to purchase the vehicle and was helped by Joe (Heather was off). He was extremely helpful and nice. The transition from Heather to Joe was seemless. We were able to do everything from purchasing the car, getting the insurance, adding the cross bars and floor mats, registering with the DMV, and drive out 100% completed all within the same morning. Joe was able to help and efficiently get the process done. When the car came to us after being cleaned, Joe gave it a final last touch to make sure it was perfectly clean. I can honestly say that when I need another car, my first call will be to Heather and Joe at Hoffman Honda.
Patient and professional
I recently purchased a 2015 CR-V. There are so many new features using unfamiliar technologies that I was feeling a bit daunted. My salesman (Simon Karikari) was unfailingly patient and I'm sure I'll need a few more questions answered.
Great Experience
My husband and I had planned to buy a vehicle at the beginning of next year, but after totaling our vehicle, we were suddenly in the market for a new car. We started shopping for a compact SUV and after some internet research, ended up at Hoffman. Our experience at Hoffman was wonderful. Sales manager Jason Gunn was professional, knowledgeable, and attentive without being pushy. We truly appreciated his laid-back approach. We also had positive interactions with salesmen Jeff Rushworth and Mike Audet. Thanks to the Hoffman team for a great buying experience!
New Honda Accord Purchase
Sales, finance and management staff were very professional, Pricing beat best prices obtained from others and online data. Very happy at this point!!
Not so pleased...Read other site reviews
After we were told accord needed 3rd transmission and 7K in repairs. We told sales person that money is very tight ( medical bills; we have chronic illnesses in family, including child. this has set us back some) so we needed the least expensive monthly cost we can get. Sales department, when wife was alone, gave her the hard sell... accord might go at any moment, leases will never be lower, etc. And sales person lied - we had quote from another dealership and hoffman said they will beat it (we have email from hoffman sales person that says so). Wife got railroaded. Less than 12 hours later, wife contacted them to see if we could do something about getting a larger vehicle or returning. Sales manager David eventually got back to us after a couple of days to say he doesn't know. General Manager Steve emailed me several days later and was working with honda finnancing to help us get out of this overpriced vehicle. I thought a car dealer was going to gain my trust, but all lof a sudden on a Friday, general manager gone and so was our help! (Maybe he knew of the sales practices and couldn't live with himself?). No one else wanted to help us! I am not telling you not to buy a car from these poeple. But the other reviews about them being sexist and not being truthful, well, you decide. PLEASE do yourself a favor, check out other dealerships before doing business here. Oh, we did get a nice handwritten thank you note from the salesman - it was addressed and written to ME. I had nothing to do with this, it was my wife! How can they service a customer if they don't know who they are! My wife tore up the letter, but i saved it. Thinking about giving it back to them. Please, at least shop around before buying/leasing here. Remember they are "built on trust"...well, i don't.
Simply great customer service - Marcell Thomas
We just drove off the lot with a 2014 Honda Civic EXL Sedan with Navi. It would have never happenned if it were not for the superior effort, truthfulness, and trust which was earned by Marcell in a very short time. It is not easy to make the sales process incredibily simple without any pressure to buy. The Hoffman Dealership did not hide anything or try to pressure this sale. They were clear on what they would do and how far they would negotiate - Marcell just made it happen along with his Manager Terry. They actually went out of their way to find ways to save money for us. I have purchase new vehicles at Lexus, Honda, multiple GM brands, Chrysler but this experience was something very special and out of the ordinary. Its the little details, very significant effort and attention given along with a level of respect which makes you know there will not be a white knuckle event occuring, rather, most if not everything you ask for is included in the deal. But it went beyond that, I knew I was already getting a great deal, but then there were a few other items which needed to be added and instead of trying to be sneaky, I was impressed by how Marcel and his manager handled the negotiation. Once again, over the top fair. Even the finance manager Mike who knew his job and was focused on us and our needs. It wasn't like going to the dentist, it was like going onto your favorite golf course on the best day of the year. I can't thank Marcell enough along with Terry, Mike and the Hoffman dealership. Simply a great experience.
Hoffman - Best Dealership Ever
I was very fortunate to work with Sarah and Dave both to purchase 2 new vehicles for my children. They made this such a wonderful experience that I am already talking to them about another car for a family member. Great Service! Thank you.
Civic leasing
Simon was very helpful during this process. Mike also was helpful and efficient during the financial process. Thank you both!
2008 Taurus X Purchase
Reasonably good experience. Car had not been detailed or made "Sales Ready". Needed all 4 rotors cut. Only had time to wait for 2, have to make a return trip. Was there over 3 hours to test drive and work the deal. Overall, a pleasant experience but would have thought all cars would have been ready to roll.
Best Internet Experience!
We prefer to do our negotiations through email, and Heather at Hoffman Honda was efficient and professional. We had done our homework and it is no stretch to say that Hoffman gave us the best price and excellent service. We met T.J. at the dealership and he completed the deal. There were no surprises! We would definitely use Hoffman again and recommend them to others.
