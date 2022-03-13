5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience at Planet Honda was the best!! My last car purchase was at Subaru and the experience was not good at all. I called Josh as our business sometimes works with Honda and Hyundai. He recommended Neil. Neil spent a lot of time assisting me to find the right car. He was very patient and always answered my questions. I was buying a used car due to mine being totaled. They were waiting for a part and it took about 4 weeks. Neil called me at least twice a week to keep me updated and was always there when I came by to "look at it again". Everyone I came in contact with was always instantly asking if I needed help, checking on me while I waited and was always pleasant. I would recommend anyone looking for a car to Planet Honda or Hyundai. I ran into Josh at my place of business and he asked me all about my experience with genuine interest. You deserve 10 stars, but they weren't available. Read more