Planet Honda
Customer Reviews of Planet Honda
Very informative!
by 03/13/2022on
Jeff P took the time to show me how to operate all the special gadgets on my new car and he made me feel like I can call or come by if I have a question.
Best new car buying experience ever
by 02/18/2022on
No pressure, no haggling, fair trade in. Nik was very knowledgeable and a pleasure to do business with.
sales professional
by 02/14/2022on
Neil Goodson was my sales rep.. He was very patient and knowledgeable in relating the features of the car.neil interacted quite well with me and was an extremely well versed about the crv's positive aspects. most importantly, he is a genuinely nice person, which made the experience very pleasant. i would gladly recommend him to person's i know who are in the market for a new car.
Great staff
by 12/20/2021on
My salesman was Nikolas and he was able to put my name on the list and accept my deposit for the CRV I purchased, and he kept me updated when the vehicle arrived to the dealership. He put the CRV on hold for me to come in and sign paperwork. Although, he told me he wasn’t able to make it on the day I signed papers, so his colleague Ashley filled in and took care of the paperwork. So far, I am loving my new CRV!
Great experience at Planet Honda leasing a 2022 Honda EX-L Hybrid
by 11/13/2021on
It was hard to find a new hybrid during the pandemic. The best deal was from Planet Honda, Golden CO. No pressure, just service. The offer and service from consultant Brad Nudall beat that of the other Honda dealers in the area. Good job Brad! I plan to be back in the future. Patrick Ahlstrom
Great job
by 10/25/2021on
Makenzie Todd was a big help with buying this truck.
new tires
by 10/21/2021on
great customer service as usual!! Took about 45 minutes longer than expected My online quote I received a week prior to the appointment was $200 less than what the total came to once the job was done but they did honor my quote.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Speedy & Helpful
by 10/19/2021on
I called and wanted the out the door pricing on the vehicle I was interested in. Jim was nice and emailed the entire breakdown of the cost with all fees, taxes, etc. noted. I told him I only had about an hour to come in and when I arrived he and Neil had the car ready and the paperwork prepped already for me. I was in and out within the timeframe I needed and the car is great!
Great Sales Experience!
by 10/08/2021on
Low key...no hassle... Easy to buy a car from this dealership!
Planet Honda is the way to go!
by 10/03/2021on
Couldn’t have asked for a better car buying experience. My girlfriend and I went in- not expecting to purchase the same day- but were amazed by the courteous and professional customer service of Dori Smith. She made the process as simple and seamless as possible! Would definitely recommend Dori and the team at Planet Honda.
Quick and seamless process
by 09/27/2021on
Ricky was professional, knowledgeable and helpful. The car is used but in excellent condition! The whole process was smooth.
Chris took care of me!
by 09/22/2021on
Super dealer. Have bought three Hondas there and they have done all the service on them, going back 12 years. Never a problem or a hitch. On September 21, 2021, Chris was my service advisor and he was a pleasure to work with: polite, friendly, very efficient, and did all he could to make my visit pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/08/2021on
Very honest and easy to work with
Great Job
by 09/07/2021on
Derek Coleman was super helpful and made buying a car a great experience!
Neil is AWESOME
by 08/18/2021on
My experience at Planet Honda was the best!! My last car purchase was at Subaru and the experience was not good at all. I called Josh as our business sometimes works with Honda and Hyundai. He recommended Neil. Neil spent a lot of time assisting me to find the right car. He was very patient and always answered my questions. I was buying a used car due to mine being totaled. They were waiting for a part and it took about 4 weeks. Neil called me at least twice a week to keep me updated and was always there when I came by to "look at it again". Everyone I came in contact with was always instantly asking if I needed help, checking on me while I waited and was always pleasant. I would recommend anyone looking for a car to Planet Honda or Hyundai. I ran into Josh at my place of business and he asked me all about my experience with genuine interest. You deserve 10 stars, but they weren't available.
Planet Honda made getting a new car so easy!
by 07/26/2021on
Planet Honda made getting a new vehicle so easy. I will be back again. The facility was clean and very nice. The staff was astounding.
I like my jeep
by 06/13/2021on
They were very good having my used Jeep very clean and full of gas. I think it was decent deal Jeeps are really high on resale now. My salesman, Brad Nudel was excellent. Very helpful and easy to talk to. I would recommend Brad to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.Also the dealership is great.
Out with the old in with the new
by 06/08/2021on
Brad went above and beyond to help me purchase a new 2020 Honda CRV. I had visited earlier and could not make up my mind, and continued shopping. He contacted me about a new 2020. He even brought it to my home to test drive. He was polite, courteous and very well instructed on the features. He walked me as a senior woman through all the bells and whistles . No pressure , no gimmicks just good service. I was disappointed that after spending all this money that the car mats could not have been included. This would have been a nice touch, and a courteous thank you, and superior customer service.
Easy, Positive Buying Experience
by 05/08/2021on
I was pleasantly surprised by the positive experience I had purchasing a new vehicle from Planet Honda. Not having purchased a vehicle in more than 10 years, I was not excited about starting the buying process. I stopped by a few dealerships before making my way to Planet Honda and actually started the process online. I worked with Cam and Sam, as Planet Honda operates off of transparent pricing and are not compensated on commission. They work as a team, which was was evident during the entire process. I had a lot of questions which were promptly answered over email at first, including an initial quote. When I got to the dealership they were willing to answer my many questions, let me see multiple vehicles and all without me feeling any pressure to buy. I was exploring one trim package, but inquired about adding some additional features. It turned out that most were a part of another trim package, which they recommended and saved me money rather than adding items "a la carte". I knew the pricing up front, which was helpful in determining my down payment and financing options. On the day of the purchase, everyone was extremely helpful and explained things in detail. And I walked away feeling very excited about my new purchase. Thanks, Cam and Sam for a much better than expected experience! I'm sure I'll be a repeat customer!
Great experience purchasing our Pilot from Christian!
by 05/08/2021on
We liked the vehicle, the courtesy, professionalism, low pressure, and Christian let me take the vehicle home before we purchased it so that my wife was 100% sure that it was exactly what she wanted.
C R V
by 05/01/2021on
Tyler made the selling of my car very easy and painless. Thanks