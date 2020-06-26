sales Rating

Such a heartbreaking experience with this company. After confirming the vehicles availability status I made a same-day appointment to come in and sign papers to purchase the vehicle as I live about 2 hours south of the dealership, financing was already set-up as it was a promise that if it was set-up the whole ordeal would take 60-minutes or less. I showed up at the time of my appointment only to find out that they were already in negotion with someone else when I got there. All 3 managers were told of my purchasing appointment that morning and made sure the car was pulled up, keys at the desk, and ready for me. I feel that my family was used as leverage to hurry up a sale for a walk-in purchaser. I notified the sales manager I was here for my purchasing appointment of the specific vehicle about 45-minutes prior to confirming the paperwork had just been signed, couldnt he have notified that potential buyer that they messed up & stopped it before the paperwork began? Where is the integrity? All the GM, Sales Manager and Director of Business Development (whom set up my signing appointment) could say was sorry, with very little remorse. I was told on Saturday, when I first inquired about the availablity of the vehicle, that they are a family run shop that is very honest and happy to work with us. I feel that was a blatant lie and my soul feels robbed of my familys time, energy and faith in customer service and humanity. Of all the managers, and then some, who knew we were coming to sign & prepared the vehicle for us, no one bothered to call us to see how far away we were, if we were still coming, etc. because they had another person interested. We were not given any courtesy or genuine remorse from all involved at this dealership. Beyond terrible experience. Read more