Great Experience
by 06/26/2020on
Our experience purchasing a car at Planet Honda was excellent. We chose to drive twenty minutes past the nearest Honda dealership to us because of Brad’s expertise and professionalism. He provided a great balance of being helpful and available without being pushy or annoying. The price of the car was clear and fair from the beginning with no sleazy bargaining. We would purchase from Brad again!
Good service
by 08/05/2020on
Service was done at estimated price and completed before promised. Everyone was really nice.
Great Experience
by 06/26/2020on
Our experience purchasing a car at Planet Honda was excellent. We chose to drive twenty minutes past the nearest Honda dealership to us because of Brad’s expertise and professionalism. He provided a great balance of being helpful and available without being pushy or annoying. The price of the car was clear and fair from the beginning with no sleazy bargaining. We would purchase from Brad again!
Customer Service
by 05/18/2020on
I took my new car in to get the inside protectant put o. And get my first oil change prior to a long trip. The service was excellent despite covid-19. I appreciate it! Hard times we are living in so to have this chore made friendly and personable Was great.
new Honda CRV
by 03/17/2020on
Great customer service, very easy process. I usually dread buying a car but Josh and the rest of the staff at Planet Honda made it a pleasure.
Cool car buying experience
by 02/27/2020on
These guys made it a smooth transaction Mike Cooley made my buying experience very nice would recommend them to anyone
Thanks!
by 12/27/2019on
We had called here after being misled by another dealership. The salesperson (Jeff) was very knowledgeable and they were true to their word on the costs. We left with a new vehicle and were happy. The only issue we had was the wait time from it being detailed as they detailed the wrong car.
Super friendly and knowledgeable
by 12/14/2019on
Ed, Dess, and Sam are all super friendly and answered all questions. There was no pressure. They just want to help you get what you're looking for and help get a good interest rate. Much better than the last car-buying experience! Thanks!
Super friendly and knowledgeable
by 12/14/2019on
Ed, Dess, and Sam are all super friendly and answered all questions. There was no pressure. They just want to help you get what you're looking for and help get a good interest rate. Much better than the last car-buying experience! Thanks!
Excellent service
by 10/05/2019on
Elijah Haase was an excellent consultant to work with. He went out of his way to assist in my purchase.
Planet Honda Golden Colorado
by 09/18/2019on
Its been many years since I had the unpleasantness of having to go through the "NEW CAR BUYING Experience"....but upon entering the laid back, professional environment at PLANET HONDA in Golden, Co. and meeting with Chris Coons and Arthur Michalak...they showed me how much things have changed. No pressure...no hidden charges...I appreciate all that you did for me. Y'all rock !!!
Excellent customer service
by 08/27/2019on
There were a couple recalls I needed for my car amd they got me in within a couple days. Everyone I worked with was super friendly, thorough and communicative. Thank you!
Great overall experience
by 07/28/2019on
Really great dealership. No hassle, no hustle. Jeff Puffett was very nice, answered all of our questions very clearly. The best part was they don’t work on commission, which made it considerably less stressful. Also, no haggling - the listed price is what you get.
Great Buying Experience and Fair Pricing
by 05/29/2019on
I have purchased 2 cars at Planet Honda in the last 3 years and both times I have had an excellent experience. I most recently purchased a Pilot and Sarah Trujillo made the buying process very easy for me. She was knowledgeable about the vehicle never pressured me or tried to up-sell me on a higher trim than I was looking for. I ended up getting every feature that I wanted at a fair price (as well as a competitive trade-in value for my previous car) and will definitely go back to Planet Honda when I need another vehicle.
Honda 2018 CR V
by 09/30/2018on
I spent some time at Planet Honda in Denver to look at buying a CR V. The sales person who helped me was informative and knew the product he was selling. He explained how his dealership operated (different from other dealerships) with the idea they didn't do negotiated pricing but used an aggressive initial pricing as a replacement. Had I not found another dealer that was willing to add a couple of optional complimentary items I would have gone with Planet Honda.
Great customer service
by 09/23/2018on
Great service and sales. Arthur Michalak is one of the most professional sales managers I've met.
Signing Appointment Ignored
by 06/04/2018on
Such a heartbreaking experience with this company. After confirming the vehicles availability status I made a same-day appointment to come in and sign papers to purchase the vehicle as I live about 2 hours south of the dealership, financing was already set-up as it was a promise that if it was set-up the whole ordeal would take 60-minutes or less. I showed up at the time of my appointment only to find out that they were already in negotion with someone else when I got there. All 3 managers were told of my purchasing appointment that morning and made sure the car was pulled up, keys at the desk, and ready for me. I feel that my family was used as leverage to hurry up a sale for a walk-in purchaser. I notified the sales manager I was here for my purchasing appointment of the specific vehicle about 45-minutes prior to confirming the paperwork had just been signed, couldnt he have notified that potential buyer that they messed up & stopped it before the paperwork began? Where is the integrity? All the GM, Sales Manager and Director of Business Development (whom set up my signing appointment) could say was sorry, with very little remorse. I was told on Saturday, when I first inquired about the availablity of the vehicle, that they are a family run shop that is very honest and happy to work with us. I feel that was a blatant lie and my soul feels robbed of my familys time, energy and faith in customer service and humanity. Of all the managers, and then some, who knew we were coming to sign & prepared the vehicle for us, no one bothered to call us to see how far away we were, if we were still coming, etc. because they had another person interested. We were not given any courtesy or genuine remorse from all involved at this dealership. Beyond terrible experience.
Great experience..
by 05/21/2018on
I would like to thank everyone who helped with my great buying experience at Planet Honda especially Michael David Bauk who made it relaxing wile making my choice and perches of my new Acura TL. Thanks again
Excellent Purchase Experience
by 04/30/2018on
I test drove a new CR-V at Planet Honda with sales rep Sarah, and she was well informed and collegial. I later completed the sale with her and colleague Monica, after getting a very clear, and very fair, price quote up front, with no odd "dealer added fees". Overall, very pleased with the experience -- this is how all auto sales out to go.
Service Department
by 04/17/2018on
When I called and made my first appointment the woman was very friendly and helpful. When I brought my car in the service department opened promptly at 7am and immediately got my car in. Great customer service and got me in and out within a timely manner.
Painless Service
by 04/13/2018on
I had a nice and painless service experience at Planet Honda yesterday. The shop was very clean and efficient. The customer waiting area is very comfortable with fast wifi and free coffee. My service advisor Eli was great.
Terrific new-auto buying experience !
by 04/10/2018on
I had a limited amount of time on April 7th afternoon, a Saturday, to buy a new Honda 2018 CR-V Touring model, and trade in - for an acceptable price- our one-owner 2006 sedan in very good condition . Earlier we had been to another Honda dealer closer to our home for the same purpose. There, the car we were interested in had many dealer accessories installed, pumping up its price. Moreover, they did not offer a realistic trade-in value. With this as a backdrop, it was a refreshing and unprecedented car buying experience for me at Planet Honda in Golden, CO. My Salesman Ed, and his sales manager Henry were very courteous, professional and utterly efficient. After a test drive of my sedan, Henry readily met my expectations as to its fair trade-in value, and offered a fair sale price for the new 2018 CR-V as well. Lastly, Ed assured me that the new car price won't be saddled with any dealer installed accessories I did not want. Within less than 1.5 hours (which included my test drive of the new car as well) after I had arrived at the dealership Ed and Henry helped clinch the deal for me. Their first offer to me in writing was fully aligned with what I wanted, so we shook hands on the deal, and the new vehicle was delivered to me within the following hour. In nearly four decades of buying many different makes and models of cars for myself, wife, in-laws and children, this is indeed the best and most customer-friendly car buying experience I have ever had. My heartfelt thanks and kudos to Ed, Henry and Planet Honda staff for the genuinely customer-centered experience they promised, as well as delivered. I most heartily recommend both of them and Planet Honda to anyone looking to buy a new or used auto.