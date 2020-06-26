Planet Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
15601 W Colfax Ave, Golden, CO 80401
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Planet Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(15)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience

by RM on 06/26/2020

Our experience purchasing a car at Planet Honda was excellent. We chose to drive twenty minutes past the nearest Honda dealership to us because of Brad’s expertise and professionalism. He provided a great balance of being helpful and available without being pushy or annoying. The price of the car was clear and fair from the beginning with no sleazy bargaining. We would purchase from Brad again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
63 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Good service

by Customer on 08/05/2020

Service was done at estimated price and completed before promised. Everyone was really nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by RM on 06/26/2020

Our experience purchasing a car at Planet Honda was excellent. We chose to drive twenty minutes past the nearest Honda dealership to us because of Brad’s expertise and professionalism. He provided a great balance of being helpful and available without being pushy or annoying. The price of the car was clear and fair from the beginning with no sleazy bargaining. We would purchase from Brad again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customer Service

by LH on 05/18/2020

I took my new car in to get the inside protectant put o. And get my first oil change prior to a long trip. The service was excellent despite covid-19. I appreciate it! Hard times we are living in so to have this chore made friendly and personable Was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

new Honda CRV

by Planet Honda Denver crv sales on 03/17/2020

Great customer service, very easy process. I usually dread buying a car but Josh and the rest of the staff at Planet Honda made it a pleasure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Cool car buying experience

by Cool car buying experience on 02/27/2020

These guys made it a smooth transaction Mike Cooley made my buying experience very nice would recommend them to anyone

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thanks!

by Kim on 12/27/2019

We had called here after being misled by another dealership. The salesperson (Jeff) was very knowledgeable and they were true to their word on the costs. We left with a new vehicle and were happy. The only issue we had was the wait time from it being detailed as they detailed the wrong car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Super friendly and knowledgeable

by Miss Daisy on 12/14/2019

Ed, Dess, and Sam are all super friendly and answered all questions. There was no pressure. They just want to help you get what you're looking for and help get a good interest rate. Much better than the last car-buying experience! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Super friendly and knowledgeable

by Miss Daisy on 12/14/2019

Ed, Dess, and Sam are all super friendly and answered all questions. There was no pressure. They just want to help you get what you're looking for and help get a good interest rate. Much better than the last car-buying experience! Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent service

by Chris Hernandez on 10/05/2019

Elijah Haase was an excellent consultant to work with. He went out of his way to assist in my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Planet Honda Golden Colorado

by RV on 09/18/2019

Its been many years since I had the unpleasantness of having to go through the "NEW CAR BUYING Experience"....but upon entering the laid back, professional environment at PLANET HONDA in Golden, Co. and meeting with Chris Coons and Arthur Michalak...they showed me how much things have changed. No pressure...no hidden charges...I appreciate all that you did for me. Y'all rock !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent customer service

by Eliza on 08/27/2019

There were a couple recalls I needed for my car amd they got me in within a couple days. Everyone I worked with was super friendly, thorough and communicative. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great overall experience

by Ryan on 07/28/2019

Really great dealership. No hassle, no hustle. Jeff Puffett was very nice, answered all of our questions very clearly. The best part was they don’t work on commission, which made it considerably less stressful. Also, no haggling - the listed price is what you get.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Buying Experience and Fair Pricing

by NGPilot on 05/29/2019

I have purchased 2 cars at Planet Honda in the last 3 years and both times I have had an excellent experience. I most recently purchased a Pilot and Sarah Trujillo made the buying process very easy for me. She was knowledgeable about the vehicle never pressured me or tried to up-sell me on a higher trim than I was looking for. I ended up getting every feature that I wanted at a fair price (as well as a competitive trade-in value for my previous car) and will definitely go back to Planet Honda when I need another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honda 2018 CR V

by hondaowner2018 on 09/30/2018

I spent some time at Planet Honda in Denver to look at buying a CR V. The sales person who helped me was informative and knew the product he was selling. He explained how his dealership operated (different from other dealerships) with the idea they didn't do negotiated pricing but used an aggressive initial pricing as a replacement. Had I not found another dealer that was willing to add a couple of optional complimentary items I would have gone with Planet Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by elenakeil on 09/23/2018

Great service and sales. Arthur Michalak is one of the most professional sales managers I've met.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Signing Appointment Ignored

by KKM2018 on 06/04/2018

Such a heartbreaking experience with this company. After confirming the vehicles availability status I made a same-day appointment to come in and sign papers to purchase the vehicle as I live about 2 hours south of the dealership, financing was already set-up as it was a promise that if it was set-up the whole ordeal would take 60-minutes or less. I showed up at the time of my appointment only to find out that they were already in negotion with someone else when I got there. All 3 managers were told of my purchasing appointment that morning and made sure the car was pulled up, keys at the desk, and ready for me. I feel that my family was used as leverage to hurry up a sale for a walk-in purchaser. I notified the sales manager I was here for my purchasing appointment of the specific vehicle about 45-minutes prior to confirming the paperwork had just been signed, couldnt he have notified that potential buyer that they messed up & stopped it before the paperwork began? Where is the integrity? All the GM, Sales Manager and Director of Business Development (whom set up my signing appointment) could say was sorry, with very little remorse. I was told on Saturday, when I first inquired about the availablity of the vehicle, that they are a family run shop that is very honest and happy to work with us. I feel that was a blatant lie and my soul feels robbed of my familys time, energy and faith in customer service and humanity. Of all the managers, and then some, who knew we were coming to sign & prepared the vehicle for us, no one bothered to call us to see how far away we were, if we were still coming, etc. because they had another person interested. We were not given any courtesy or genuine remorse from all involved at this dealership. Beyond terrible experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience..

by Ron446TLguy on 05/21/2018

I would like to thank everyone who helped with my great buying experience at Planet Honda especially Michael David Bauk who made it relaxing wile making my choice and perches of my new Acura TL. Thanks again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Purchase Experience

by steve_CRV on 04/30/2018

I test drove a new CR-V at Planet Honda with sales rep Sarah, and she was well informed and collegial. I later completed the sale with her and colleague Monica, after getting a very clear, and very fair, price quote up front, with no odd "dealer added fees". Overall, very pleased with the experience -- this is how all auto sales out to go.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service Department

by Arica_Smith on 04/17/2018

When I called and made my first appointment the woman was very friendly and helpful. When I brought my car in the service department opened promptly at 7am and immediately got my car in. Great customer service and got me in and out within a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Painless Service

by Ridgeline on 04/13/2018

I had a nice and painless service experience at Planet Honda yesterday. The shop was very clean and efficient. The customer waiting area is very comfortable with fast wifi and free coffee. My service advisor Eli was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Terrific new-auto buying experience !

by 2018CRVbuyer on 04/10/2018

I had a limited amount of time on April 7th afternoon, a Saturday, to buy a new Honda 2018 CR-V Touring model, and trade in - for an acceptable price- our one-owner 2006 sedan in very good condition . Earlier we had been to another Honda dealer closer to our home for the same purpose. There, the car we were interested in had many dealer accessories installed, pumping up its price. Moreover, they did not offer a realistic trade-in value. With this as a backdrop, it was a refreshing and unprecedented car buying experience for me at Planet Honda in Golden, CO. My Salesman Ed, and his sales manager Henry were very courteous, professional and utterly efficient. After a test drive of my sedan, Henry readily met my expectations as to its fair trade-in value, and offered a fair sale price for the new 2018 CR-V as well. Lastly, Ed assured me that the new car price won't be saddled with any dealer installed accessories I did not want. Within less than 1.5 hours (which included my test drive of the new car as well) after I had arrived at the dealership Ed and Henry helped clinch the deal for me. Their first offer to me in writing was fully aligned with what I wanted, so we shook hands on the deal, and the new vehicle was delivered to me within the following hour. In nearly four decades of buying many different makes and models of cars for myself, wife, in-laws and children, this is indeed the best and most customer-friendly car buying experience I have ever had. My heartfelt thanks and kudos to Ed, Henry and Planet Honda staff for the genuinely customer-centered experience they promised, as well as delivered. I most heartily recommend both of them and Planet Honda to anyone looking to buy a new or used auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
15 cars in stock
0 new15 used0 certified pre-owned
Honda Pilot
Honda Pilot
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes