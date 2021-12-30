Groove Subaru
Customer Reviews of Groove Subaru
Potential buyer beware...
by 12/30/2021on
I just visited the dealership today to learn more about a new Subaru model I was interested in purchasing. I hate to admit it but I feel that I was not take seriously as a potential buyer. I walked in as a younger solo female. The dealership made an appointment in advance for me to meet with one of their sales associates, Joseph. The dealership confirmed such appointment time the day of as "he has set some time aside to make sure that he can give me the attention I need." I walk in and a very junior sales associate greeted me telling me Joseph was too busy to meet with me so the junior associate would meet with me. The junior sales associate hardly knew any of the basics of the vehicle I was interested in. I know more about the vehicle after an hour or two of research than he did, which is surprising since this is his job and presumably he would know the basics. After the test drive, I asked to speak to another sales associate who could answer the questions about the car I was interested in purchasing. My request was not obliged. I was informed there is a premium to the price of the car I was looking at, and they were not considering negotiation (even one or two thousand dollars). That is fine as it's the dealership's choice not to negotiate, but potential buyer beware. I was planning on adding in some upgrades and potential financing through them (even though I don't absolutely need it) which obviously would help boost their margins of the sale of the car to me. Even if you're a serious buyer, beware. I feel I was profiled and not given the attention that perhaps a male would have received. It's tough for me to admit. The experience overall was disappointing. I would recommend a different Subaru dealership for the reasons above. I'm taking my money elsewhere.
If Dan ever retires, I’ll have to stop buying cars
by 06/22/2019on
In the past 10 years I’ve bought 4 cars from Dan and connected thru him for a 5th. The savvy shopper in me always feels the need to shop around but the need for trust and a positive customer-service experience always brings me back to Dan. And Dan always manages to deliver both a positive experience and the best deal. I simply can’t imagine buying a car from anyone else. Dan is honest, friendly, and trustworthy. He’s knowledgeable and patient (anyone willing to put up with my slow, careful process and endless questions deserves serious props). But most importantly, from my perspective as a woman, he’s respectful; he has always treated me as an equal without an ounce of condescension or bias. Ever. Dan earns my loyalty and respect through every single interaction. I recommend him without reservation.
Amazing
by 06/15/2019on
Groove Subaru at Englewood CO is a great dealership. They gave me an amazing, almost magical deal. HUGE THANK YOU to: Utku, Chris, and Joe! You guys are awesome. I really appreciate your help and time.
No Pressure Sale
by 06/13/2019on
Jordan was great to work with! He is very laid back and I never felt any pressure from him or anyone else at Groove during the process. He made my experience easy and straight-forward. Thanks for helping me get into a great new car!
Treated Like Royalty!
by 06/13/2019on
My experience at Groove exceeded all my expectations! Michael really listened to what I wanted to achieve and worked diligently on my behalf to get me the type of car I wanted, within the price I was looking for. Michael really was a master Guide for the process and each step in the process, Michael and Groove over-delivered and exceeded my expectation! I LOVE that! Josh, my finance manager, just kept working to get me an incredible rate. Buying my car with these guys was so much fun!
We love our Subaru!
by 05/31/2019on
Our salesperson, Benjamin was very friendly and knowledgable. He made everything really easy from start to finish. We have recommended him to friends and family. And we will be back when our lease is up. We LOVE our new Subaru!
Jeremy H was fantastic!
by 05/12/2019on
Really enjoyed working with Jeremy. Not only did he set me up with a car I love, he was quite thoughtful, kind, and knowledgeable. Would recommend him to anyone buying a car. As a woman, I feel like I am at a disadvantage when it comes to purchasing a vehicle, and I want to recommend Jeremy to women car buyers, as he was extremely respectful and easy to work with. Thank you Jeremy!
Friendly and efficient, a pleasant experience.
by 05/01/2019on
Everyone at Groove Subaru was very friendly and gracious. The facility is clean and efficient (if not a little old). Jeremy Horwath, although very busy, helped us extensively and was very patient as we tried to find just the right Forester. What we wanted (color wise) was simply not available in the area, but he searched for one all over. The delivery experience was outstanding, as Jeremy went over all the pertinent details of a complex car with my wife, patiently explaining each feature. When he knew she was getting overwhelmed, he suggested a break, which was perfect. So far, I've had nothing but excellent experiences with Groove Subaru and our salesman, Jeremy.
Jeep2Jeep
by 05/01/2019on
I bought a pre owned Jeep Wrangler from Joseph and I was surprised he almost knew as much as me about the car! I can tell he is a subaru fan but he is truly a car expert.
Great buying experience
by 04/29/2019on
This is the second time we've purchased a car from Groove. They provide great service, and both Micah and Sergio (we had a seamless transition that was necessary due to our timing and their schedules) treated us like people, not sales prospects. We didn't feel pressured, we were listened to, and they really bent over backwards to give us a good, successful buying experience. Michelle, the manager, was also great and even played with our baby a little, who we had with us for the duration. And Alan, who did our financing, was really helpful as well.
Smoothest car-buying experience I've ever had
by 04/14/2019on
I began my used car search at Groove and did not need to search any further. They had the cars I was interested in from an online search and after a couple of test drives, I knew I was ready to buy. The salesman, Dan Cassin, was very helpful without putting any pressure on me to make a decision. The entire process, from stepping onto the lot to signing the financing paperwork, only took about four hours - including the time it took to drive between the three Groove locations to see/test drive the cars, check on the service records, and complete the financing. In fact, my only criticism relates to needing to drive to all these different locations - but they're all within a few miles of each other, so it really wasn't that much of an inconvenience. This is easily overlooked, given the positive service and overall experience. I would definitely go back to Groove for my next car - and ask for Dan!
Good experience
by 04/12/2019on
Nice and helpful with showing the cars I was interested in, test driving them, and ultimately choosing one of them to purchase. Overall a good experience.
best car buying experience ever-hands down!
by 04/10/2019on
My fiancé and I bought a new Subaru Forester from Micah at Groove Subaru and it could not have been a better experience! He was so easy to work with and knowledgable! If he didn't know the answer to one of our questions, he was determined to find out for us and always followed through! We never felt pressured to buy a car from him, which made our experience truly enjoyable! More car salesman should be like Micah!
Groove etc is simply the best
by 04/05/2019on
I've been looking at a lot of use car dealerships to replace my old car and found these guys from the start and they've been nothing but friendly honest open about the entire experience I've never had such an easy car buying experience in my entire life I didn't feel pressured to have to buy a car from them they really cared about what car was right for me they showed a lot of patience and a lot of character by making sure we knew exactly what we were getting and what everything was going to be. I really wish there was more car dealerships out there but I'm very thankful to call groove my car buying home. We worked with Vinny from sales and he just took the time and cared about everything we did we probably looked at seven different cars and was ready to go with a big smile on his face the entire way, Jay is a stand up as it can get super friendly and extremely genuine and something very hard to find he wanted to make sure we were comfortable and we were informed with everything going on. Jason made the paperwork process of buying a car as simple as possible while still making it fun having us laugh and getting it done quick. I can't say enough about how great these guys are and keeping their word to make sure that I'm good I'm OK and keeping to their promises with me in a world where customer service is everything these guys are royalty
Groove Subaru...five stars
by 03/29/2019on
I had a bit of a different experience due to my dad owning the previous car being traded in and making it a very difficult experience for me. HOWEVER.... Groove Subaru, specifically Joe (Sales), Alan (Finance), and Mary?(Manager), were very understanding throughout the whole process. They made it as simple as possible, and at the end of the day I left applauding them for their patience with my 11 hour sale. All of the staff was respectful, nice, and I felt it was a great first time car buying experience in respect to working with this team. I don't think any other sales team could have topped them.
Great Customer Service
by 03/02/2019on
All of the staff that I encountered were friendly and Bryan explained everything and made my car buying experience great. I recommend Groove Subaru for a great vehicle buying experience.
Way to go Joe!
by 02/23/2019on
I needed the perfect vehicle in a pinch and Joseph made sure that that happened last weekend. I came in thinking I knew exactly what I needed but Joseph was kind enough to answer all of our 1000s of questions and point me in the direction of what I actually needed out of this purchase. His help led me to the best possible choice I could have made for my next car purchase. I am incredibly grateful for his knowledge of Subaru vehicles included specific changes between models, years etc. Also incredibly grateful for his cheerful attitude and willingness to find me EXACTLY what I needed, down to the options and color of car. Thank you for taking all of the time to make sure we were comfortable!
Patient and thorough
by 12/29/2018on
Jeremy had somehow figured out what I was looking for, even before I arrived. The vehicle was warmed up and waiting for us. He asked the right questions, listened for the right information, and responded appropriately. He showed me as much as I could take in (and probably more), took me through the process (I don't buy cars very often) patiently, and made good recommendations. As a teacher, I had selected Groove because they had given some funds to my school, and I think that's a great thing, in addition the Subaru "Share the Love." I was led to them as a result of the AARP car program, so that was a plus too. The financial person was also very patient and thorough. All in all, a very positive experience.
Friendly, real people
by 12/18/2018on
I absolutely loathe car shopping. There's not much I want to spend 20-grand on, and I have quite a ridiculous (maybe?) fear of someone "pulling one over" on me. I went through an online chat with a rep on the Groove website, reluctant to commit even to a phone call, but the car I found in my search seemed like a pretty decent deal I didn't want to miss. So the chat-person got me in touch with Andrew, who called either that evening or the next, and the rest is sweet history. Andrew was friendly and cheerful, not at all pushy, and unless he's just an incredible actor, he got me a great deal. He gets huge points for just being a normal guy, good at his job, which happens to be selling cars. I never felt like he was trying to up-sell me, push me into a purchase, or schmooze me into a car I didn't want or need. He encouraged me to test drive a couple cars, instead of just the one I was eye-balling, so I'd be sure I was spending my money how I wanted to spend it. So grateful I found this car when I did, and ever-so-appreciative of folks like Andrew (and Jeff) who made the process as painless and seamless as possible. And may I not forget to mention how IN LOVE I am with my Subaru (Crosstrek)! Thanks Andrew and Groove, I'll be back someday (but probably not for many, many years).
Great Customer Service!
by 11/16/2018on
Purchased a Subaru Legacy with Jonathan. He was amazing! Jonathan went above and beyond to make sure I purchased the car that I was most comfortable with. I did not feel pushy at all and was super comfortable to work with him through the whole process. So quick and professional. I would recommend Jonathan Vasquez to anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle.
Happy new owner
by 10/31/2018on
I had a great experience with Sierra. This was my first new car I purchased on my own. Sierra helped address any concerns I had and made me feel at ease with this big purchase. She was very patient and understanding with all of my questions. She made a stressful time into a very enjoyable one.
