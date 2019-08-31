sales Rating

Even one star is too good for this place. I find it funny they skate around concerns w/ the same response " There is not enough information in your review..." More alarming, I'm reading the same stuff over&over for 4 years & some of the same people are still working there after blatantly costing them many sales, ultimately hurting them financially and in credibility. It leads one to believe that the owners condone this type of dishonesty as it seems to be acceptable procedure to lie and cheat the consumer. So let me get down to my visit... I originally emailed requesting an E-price on a used car. I asked a few questions & asked for a copy of the carfax report since the details appear vague & sketchy. It had a link for a free one but upon clicking it has 21 records & you have to pay to view them (other cars show the full report free). John Shakta emailed me saying he was an internet sales manager. I thought he was nice and helpful originally but realize he was inconsistent with information too. He said the car was certified even though it didn't state it nor is it in the certified inventory & to click the link from the listing to view the carfax. So the run-a-round begins...I work down the street so I stop in to see if they had the vehicle & take it for a drive. Typical dealership, you get swooped on by [non-permissible content removed] who sees you. Intending to give him my business. I asked for John because I knew I was going to buy a Challenger I just needed the right price. I got intercepted by Mike & Octavio the ASM. Mike denied knowing John and they went on to say "Why would you want to buy used when we can get you a new one for less?" I let them show me a new 2014 Challenger RT, the misleading sticker boasting $6,668 off. It can be confusing if you don't see what they are trying to do. The used car was 23k so I think they must be taking the discounts & rebates off the base MSRP making it about 23? I test drive it & love it. The sit down: They ask me the numbers I want & do the "If we can get you this you will take the car today?" Absolutely. Let the scandalousness begin... So they have me fill out the credit app. & I tell them I only want my credit run ONE TIME! They promise me only once but my credit report shows at least 4 so far. Simply I wanted a $400 payment or less. We agree no more than $420. I have excellent credit (tier 1-A). I had just checked my scores that morning and told him my Experian was over 720 & Equifax 735. Octavio comes back to me showing me my score is 666, my supposed "Experian auto 3 score". When I ask how that is possible he tells me it is my like my Vantage score for Auto & the others are my "consumer credit scores." He does the math & starts to say "usually the lender likes to see 1/3 down"... I say "No, if I go to my bank they will give me a loan putting 0 down." He tells me it is to bring my payment down & I have to finance with Chrysler Capital or I won't get all the discounts/rebates since they one giving most of it.. I said I'm only putting down $1,200. He hears $1.500 and gives me a price over 28k. Nope. They knock it down another 1k. Then he proceeds to give me their best offer which was insulting $8.9% APR, 75mo term $526 a month. I walked out because I had to get to work but told them I will just go to Chase because my last loan from them was 6.9% and my score was 668 at the time I think on a used car! They offered to contact Chase for me and I said no. I called Chrysler the next morning to check the status of my loan app and after explaining it, things were just as I thought. The rate was 4.9% but the dealership was tacking on another 4% that they intended t pocket. She told me it's not uncommon but I should have asked to see the buyrate, which they hadn't shown me. She also told me I should have asked to see the incentives they claimed CC was supposedly offering because that was a crock as well. She suggested I go to my bank like I originally wanted to avoid being ripped off. I go see my banker @Chase and low and behold, gets me approved at 2.85%. John S. emailed me to ask if I was still coming in, I let him know what happened & he apologized for "how i felt" & he'd like to make it up to me. How I felt? uh-no they obviously thought I was a dumb female & tried to pull one over on me. Short of it: I went to 2 more Dodge's who both got the same auto scores for me of 714 and 713 and both offered 1.9%. My payments will be $413 but I opted for an extended warranty. They since called me back claiming they "missed some add'l rebates, trying to offer $30k OTD financing $28.5k @5.24% w/ payments of $446 on 75 month term from Chase! LOL Still trying to cheat me. That's twice. No thanks I am giving my business to Simi CJDR. Easy with no gimmicks. I got what I wanted. Now I will post this on every consumer site possible to make it my personal mission to make sure the public is well aware of the game here. Read more