Don't have someone give you a ride 100 miles away to buy a car from this dealer. Arrived at 1:30 to buy a NEW car as advertised for a previously arranged price. Friend waited about 1 hour and thinking all was good, sent him back home. After he left, the price went up, the "New car" suddenly had over 1400 miles on it but was advertised with 22, turns out to be a repo, wouldn't take my discharge military certificate. Would only take original DD214. It's been 45 years since my discharge. I guess they think I forged a Honorable Discharge for $400. I could tell not one of the 4 men involved ever served. Lastly, they offered a rebate if financed. I paid $5000.00 cash and a check for the balance required for the rebate. With a 780 credit score, they wouldn't take the check. Luckly had more cash. If I had a ride home, I would have walked on this bunch of greedy people in a heartbeat. All the jokes you hear about lawyers and car salesmen isn't true. Lawyers have much more integrity.Think before you go to this outfit. I left with the " New...Used car after 5:30. Read more