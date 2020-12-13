1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had to make several phone calls daily to be sure that progress was being made. Mostly nobody answered and I had to leave messages that also weren’t answered. To make matters worse they had never contacted my insurance which they told me they would do. So I did it and sent them all the information they needed. Adrian was completely unorganized. When it finally got fixed I arrived and they didn’t know if my insurance company was paying them directly or if I was supposed to pay them. I called my insurance company and they told me they were sending the check to me. I told them that the check was coming to me and I should pay the whole amount. They refused. I now have a check from my insurance company and came out on the positive. I’ll pay them when they figure it out. Maybe after they call me multiple times everyday and waste their time like they did mine. For the cherry on top when I arrived Adrian, being unorganized as usual, couldn’t find my car keys. I spent another 20 minutes watching him check around all the desks and lockers in the garage. I actually called my salesman and asked him what the car was worth. I’ve had it less than 6 months but would prefer to never work with them ever again. Read more