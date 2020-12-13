Customer Reviews of MINI of Stevens Creek
Mini Countryman car
Had a great experience working with the salesman Joseph in Steven’s Creek for a Mini Countryman. He was upfront about their inventory and worked with me to get the car I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent
Amazing service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad experience
I bought a mini cooper from this dealer 6 years ago and it was a good experience. But, this time is horrible! The sales went away in the middle of purchasing paperwork without letting me know; so I kept waiting without knowing what was going on. I was told that the car will be filled with gas but it was empty when I got the car. I was not told how empty of the gas tank, I saw a bar with 1/8 level and thought I had 1/8 of a tank. Actually, it is totally empty. I would have seen a white bar if I got some gas left. It actually cannot run but I was not told! When I ready to leave with my car, I was given only one key. I said I should have two keys. Then, I was given a wrong key and I was asked to give it back when I was in the freeway. Where is the professionalism! I decided to go back to the dealership because I did not want to the sale person who gave me the wrong key in too much trouble. Absolutely a bad experience!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Brutal Experience
I had to make several phone calls daily to be sure that progress was being made. Mostly nobody answered and I had to leave messages that also weren’t answered. To make matters worse they had never contacted my insurance which they told me they would do. So I did it and sent them all the information they needed. Adrian was completely unorganized. When it finally got fixed I arrived and they didn’t know if my insurance company was paying them directly or if I was supposed to pay them. I called my insurance company and they told me they were sending the check to me. I told them that the check was coming to me and I should pay the whole amount. They refused. I now have a check from my insurance company and came out on the positive. I’ll pay them when they figure it out. Maybe after they call me multiple times everyday and waste their time like they did mine. For the cherry on top when I arrived Adrian, being unorganized as usual, couldn’t find my car keys. I spent another 20 minutes watching him check around all the desks and lockers in the garage. I actually called my salesman and asked him what the car was worth. I’ve had it less than 6 months but would prefer to never work with them ever again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
exceptionally poor
We've purchased other cars from this dealer in the past and been very pleased with the sales team. This time we couldn't believe it was the same dealer, from the first scheduled test drive appointment (to which the sales manager didn't even show, nor was there a promised vehicle to test drive), to never a single response to direct specific questions, voicemails or emails until the car was delivered. I had discussed with the sales manager and his team how frustrating their lack of communication and abysmal service was; I was given apologies but the utter lack of communication continued until I picked up the car. Absolutely abysmal service from the sales team.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Prelim review
They did what I requested them to do, albeit not as quickly as it could have been done, but they had very valid reason for the delay
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service maintenance
1 star for the person who helped me. He was nice and trying really hard. 2 star for the clean condition of the car and final service received Negative 2 stars for: time it took to get the car back. Appointment was 10:20 am, I even arrived earlier to make sure I was on time. Time I was checked out and in my car 1:50 pm... I know because texted the husband. That's more 3.5 hours of waiting and not acceptable. I asked for a shuttle, granted someone called in sick but the dealership should have provided an alternative (hire Ueber or reimburse client for cost). 2.5hrs to 3 hrs is what I was told. 3.5 hrs having to wait in the lobby or otherwise not acceptable. Also this isn't first time it's taking so long.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sevice for my Mini - 3rd try
Johnny the service technician was great! He was able to fix the issue that they hadn't been able to fix on my last 2 visits. Unfortunately, the gentleman I was working with (not Johnny) never called me when my car was ready and I had to track someone down at 7:15pm to find out what was going on with my car. Since they were closed by then, my car had to sit overnight, I was not planning on that and had to take extra time off of work to pick it up the next day as I hadn't planned on it being there 24 hours. Turns out, they were done with my car by 2pm the previous day. Not cool at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No pressure sale experience, great salespeople, shady manager
I worked with Vincent and Joseph when I was looking for a car. They let me test drive 3 cars and answered all my questions respectfully. I eventually ended up buying the 2013 Audi TT. However, the center light break was malfunctioning, so I asked the manager if he would be willing to replace the center light break if I bought the car. He promised to change the light in two weeks, and somebody will be calling me after the part arrives from the company where he ordered it. I bought the car in February 23. I called back in March 25 and I was informed that the manager will call me back. As of today, March 27, 2021, the manager has not called me back and I am stuck with a car with malfuctioning center break light,
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service
Once T the dealer, I was informed well about the service and the shuttle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mini of Steven's Creek Santa Clara CA
Friendly service. Drove right up and the entire appointment was easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
complimentary inspection
I've been a customer for many years. Their reliable and accommodating staff and service providers are amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic first experience
Johanna was very enjoyable to work with for finding the mini i wanted. She was very helpful with answering my questions, as well as searching for any car that matched my strict requirements on car play integration, which seemed to be a rare feature on minis. She was very patient and gave me the time I needed to consider my options, as she was giving me a new suggestion of leasing a mini rather than buying, which wasn’t an option I was considering. She also found a color of mini that I was not considering either, nor thought of, but after inviting me to test drive it, I was wowed by the interior she chose and the color of the exterior. Her nudges towards these offers had no feeling of being forced, and I ended up being a very happy customer, finding things that I haven’t even considered. This was overall a very good first experience and first impression of a car dealer, and am looking forward to working with other car dealers for any future car purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous!
Had a great experience leasing a 2020 Mini Countryman. Alvin, Mo, Vincent, and Feb were all fabulous. They were very helpful. I would recommend them anytime.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Multi point inspections & check battery
Service is very good & friendly .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 MINI COOPER CLUBMAN
TY FOR THE SERVICE AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Test Driving Experience
when I said I just wanted to test drive today, instead of a warm welcome, the front desk guy just keep asking "When are you going to buy?" "What is your budget?" ... I just honestly said next year and today just for test driving. Then the service became unwillingly to let us test drive. After one test drive for a 2015 used one. I asked: "Can I try 2020 new model?" "NO. You are going to buy next year, right?" no?????? is this really the way MINI dealer work? Delining test driving just because the customer is not going to buy one immediately? So guys, next time you went to this dealership. you'd better say you are going to buy one immediately so that the dealer would be willing to service you because they are just caring about earning money from you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
2019 Mini Cooper HardTop
Great place to purchase a vehicle and Service Dept. Quality feedback from Luis- Sales Rep. , Jonny P. - Service Advisor, and Dorna - Finance Mgr. Best car buying experience. Sales dept and Service dept is top notch. Thank you Mini of Stevens Creek.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Good service
Needed to bring my new MINI in for an issue with Apple Car Play. Service tech met me close to my appt time, was courteous and kept me informed during the day. Service fixed the issue in one day vs the projected multiple days. Lounge area is comfortable..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Finance
The overall process took well over five hours to complete the purchase. There is only one finance person; I was told that is the way it is M-F. This led to an extended time waiting and was a late, late night. I thought about leaving and not buying the car at all. That part needs to be fixed so the customer doesn’t have to sit for hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase
Soli was great! Professional. Nice. Went out of her way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
