Customer Reviews of Fritts Ford
Best Dealership in town
by 05/11/2022on
Great people and great service.I will come back again for my next car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Dealer is OK, but Ford Product is not!
by 04/09/2021on
Although the service was responsive to my needs, the price was unacceptable due to the CMAX not being designed for Maintenance. The price was over $160 to change 4 turning signal bulbs. In addition the only Hybrid battery offered for replacement to correct limited endurance was original equipment at 1/3 of the original purchase price of the whole car. There has been no attempt to upgrade the hybrid battery to todays technology. I guess you want me to just by a new one with the same limitations. I will not. Looking at foreign offerings with much greater endurance for the hybrid battery. Bye
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service accolades
by 02/11/2021on
I’ve dealt with many different dealerships and must say Fritts Ford and more specifically the Fritts Ford Service Dept and Don Tucker are amazing. Don kept me in the loop and up to date on all the details of my vehicle. Performed an initial inspection to identify needed parts. Returned my vehicle to me until parts were in stock. Made the whole scenario go easy for me. Great job by all!!!! Thank you Fritts Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 09/12/2020on
We brought our 2019 Ford Flex in to have a few things done with it. Started the conversation with Don Tucker, explained what we needed done and he was very helpful and super polite. I could tell he was very busy but he still took the time to listen and never made me feel like he was hurrying me at all. He was great about calling back to let us know what was going on with the vehicle and when it would be ready. The car was just as clean as it was when we left it with them. Great experience from start to finish. Very satisfied with the work and with the way Don took care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fritts Ford - "BAD SERVICE"
by 09/03/2018on
I have 2016 Ford Explorer. I did a lot of research before i bought this car in comparison to other american cars in the market today. This car is great, i love the redesign features ,style and performance. At 19,000 miles it starts leaking transmission oil from top of the dipstick area. It just bothers me having this kind of problem at early stage of owning this vehicle. On April 04,2018, I took it to Fritts Ford dealership for Transmission leak. A service advisor Gilbert Alanis took care of my complaint . On April 18,2018 i came back for the second time with the same complaint and ask them to top off trans. fluid due to low level condition. On May 22,2018 , I took it to Fairview Ford thinking that they might fix the problem that Fritts Ford can't do. I spoke to David Hoppel the service advisor. They install new o-ring on trans. dipstick. after two to three weeks it starts leaking again. Here's the worse part, i called David Hoppel from Fairview ford about the issue he said that the problem is normal. Look , i've been a Mechanic for 16 years, I know what's normal and not normal on cars. If this is normal, this is really bad for Ford. June 29,2018 , I took it back to Fritts Ford again for the third time with the same issue. I talk to the servicemanager Kyle Klein. He said his Trans. Tech. was on vacation, so he ask me to come back on July 10,20018. Came back on July 10,2018 , the service manager Kyle Klein checked my Ford Explorer & test drove then he found out that the seal from dip stick was bad. He said he's going to order a new dipstick, it should be available in three business days. He said he will notify me in three days. After three days i was waiting for his call, it never happened. I initiated the call on that day i was expecting him to call me, i tried several times to call this service Manager but he never answer my calls or returned my calls. I even tried to call the service advisor Gilbert Alaniz but they never return my calls. It was really disappointing & prostrating to deal with this kind of people. On August 10,2018, I sent an e-mail on Fritts Ford website about the issue of my 2016 Ford Explorer. I was surprise somebody responded right away the same day i sent the E-mail. Somebody called me or sent me a text message from Fritts Ford saying that my parts was available and they will be available to install my parts at my convenience. August 14, 2018, I took my 2016 Ford Explorer to Fritts Ford dealership in Riverside to finally had my trans. dipstick installed for a long period of hard time dealing with this dealership. From the day they installed a new trans. dipstick , it's not showing any oil leak or seepage so far. I just can't believe the "BAD SERVICE" of the Ford dealership i've gone thru here at Inland Empire especially Fritts Ford, the dealership where i bought my 2016 Ford Explorer, It's really prostrating. The service Manager Kyle Klein who is not professional enough in handling a simple problem. I think this Service Manager needs more professional training in "Customer Service". To be honest with you , this Manager needs to be straighten out on how to treat his customer nice. He doesn't even know how to say "GOOD MORNING". He needs to know the "BASIC" on customer service. I really don't know where Fritts Ford hire their people from. It's too bad this is the very first time i owned a Ford vehicle in my whole life. I suppose to buy another Ford vehicle before i started having a trans. issue with my 2016 Ford Explorer. Now i change my mind going back to Toyota on my next purchase. I'm so sorry if i'm just being honest with my bad experience with this dealership. This dealership should learn how to fix cars right the first time. You don't want your customer to come back with the same problem, If you know what i mean.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Oil change &service
by 08/28/2018on
Greg foster did a great job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fritts Ford Service
by 08/08/2018on
These guys are great. Completed "The Works" service and in a timely manner. My vehicle was filthy when I brought it in. They did a very nice job washing it at no extra charge. Great work at a great price! Thanks Don Tucker, Danny Goodman and Kyle Klein.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fritts Ford Experience
by 08/07/2018on
Frank Castellon at Fritts Ford was so helpful! He made the truck buying experience easy and painless. I had a lot of questions and he was able to answer them all with a smile. We ended up purchasing the F350 and could not be any more confident that we got the best deal. Thank you Frank and the rest of Fritts Ford team for the best customer service I have ever received at a car dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repairs at Fritts Ford
by 07/24/2018on
Took in for oil change and have sensor for transmission checked having same problem had before when having to replace have extended warranty and could not say if covered it a manufactured defect should not have to worry left without it getting fixed only oil change at this time not happy wit service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fritt’s Ford Service
by 07/13/2018on
Went for oil change and general maintenance check
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fritts ford
by 07/13/2018on
The experience was wonderful. Uncle BOB helped us out and was awesome! Treated us right and was very nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Fusion
by 05/01/2018on
Never disappointed when taking my Fusion to Fritts. Oil change, maintainence, and a recall all in 1.5 hours. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait -n- Switch
by 04/16/2018on
AT ALL COSTS, Avoid this bait and switch and unscrupulous dealership. It all started in 2017. Went into Fritts with a specific truck in mind. I do my research. I even new the bottom price. I was told they could beat the best price. They did by $300. Here's where it gets shady at best. They said they didn't have it in inventory but if I left a $500 deposit, did the credit check they would have the truck the next day. I would call every day, and was given a complete BS run around, the "sales guy is busy", "the other dealer won'y call us back" etc. etc. Well fast forward, a week and a half went by, no truck, and credit dinged! Finally I cornered them said produce the truck or I'm out! And they gave me the story that "we were on our way to get the truck, when we got there the dealer had just sold the truck, but we found another one for $1500 more". After that I went elsewhere found a truck and beat the price. At least I got my $500 check back. Fast forward again. That 2017 truck wound up getting bought back by Ford. Now I was in the market for a new 2018 truck. Thought, I live in Riverside, I'll support local business and give them the benefit of the doubt. BIG MISTAKE!!! I again am very educated on the truck I want, color, engine, trans, drive-line, amenities and price. They said "We can get that truck" I told them in detail about the situation from before, "we have a new team here now, we don't do things like that". This time I negotiated the price, but would not put a down payment. They kept pressuring me to come in to do the paperwork. I said not until I see it, touch it and drive it! So last Friday, I had them provide assurance that it in fact was the truck, there was a question about the interior color. I asked for a picture. They produced the window sticker. It exists, they said they are going to get it now. I did the credit over the phone, all is good. About an hour later I get a call, you guessed it, "we were on our way, they just sold it" and imagine this, "We found an almost identical truck for just about $2k more". I had some choice expletives for their Sales manager. He kept trying to stick with their lie that the truck was sold out from under them. So I said tell me who had it, I will verify and maybe apologize. He told me. I called North County Ford, they did verify it was scheduled to be sold, TO FRITTS FORD! But they never came to get it!! BAIT AND SWITCH!!!! So I went to North County Ford the next day and bought the vehicle for about $1000 less. Moral of the story "Fritts is a Tiger that will never change their stripes".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bens Car Experiance
by 02/26/2018on
We have always had an extreme pleasure experience with Fritts ford. We have been with them for years so we had a wonderful time in all phases of car buying, maintenance and repair. They have the highest quality of people that take care of everything and provide the best deals and repairs when needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible service experience
by 12/07/2017on
My experience was good in the beginning with fritts Ford.. They sold me a 2013 Ford Fiesta which later was labeled as a lemon.. They still took care of me extended my warranty and service to my car as needed.. All of a sudden near the end of my warranty I had issues with the clutch and took it in.. They told me the clutch was fine and would never need to be replaced and everything was okay.. Went back the next round and barely any miles later they told me I need a new clutch but that my warranty was out and I'd have to pay for it.. Shame on you for fritts Ford for knowingly that my warranty was going to die and lying this whole time
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service an clean faculties
by 06/15/2017on
The fast an efficency, the guys are always nice pleasant, i just have one problem every time i bring my car in, fine scratches, and thats not good. thats my concerns;
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bruce Lowe
by 02/14/2017on
My service Advisor Gilbert Alaniz was Outstanding!! He thoroughly explained the repair process. Verified all parts were available and called and gave us an open window for repairs. Gilbert went above and beyond expectation and it's appreciated! I'm using this dealership going forward!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fritts Ford Service Center
by 12/31/2016on
2013 Ford Focus needed standard 60k service, and when brought in at scheduled appointment time, (customer waiting in lobby,) I had asked that the air fitration system be cleaned also, as there were strange smells when using them. The added cost was expected, But three plus hours later, I was informed of oil in the pan, along with 2 other minor issues. Service rep brought the technician in to tell me of these issues being covered under warranty, but because it was December, they asked that I bring it back 2nd week in January, due to lower funds in this center's fiscal allowance. Meanwhile, I have been driving, constantly checking parking places for spots. Not good!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait & Switch
by 12/03/2016on
Ok I put in all my information for a Ford F 150 Limiited and requested offers from nearby dealers. Fritts Ford sent me a quote for a 2016 F 150 Limited Loaded and even sent me the window sticker. So I printed it out and drove over to Fritts Ford. Now this is where the trouble begins. Shonnah Shoemaker was the one who sent me the quote that I printed out. The only trouble is Shonnah doesn't exist. So when you show up asking for Shonnah you are immediately marked as a fool. Oh yeah the Truck quote. The truck doesn't exist either. Come on Fritts. This is a very old bait and switch trick and it won't work in this day and age. What a waste of time. I bought my last Ford F 150 FX4 here but they couldn't give me a truck after this. Don't waste your time with Fritts Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My C-Max purchase
by 11/25/2016on
Fritts Ford was very professional and efficient in getting me what I needed on the terms I wanted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fritts Ford, great dealership
by 11/01/2016on
Purchased a 2016 Ford Edge. Bob Rios was our salesperson. We really love our new car and Bob was a very personable, knowledgeable and professional. He made the buying experience great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
