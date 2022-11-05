1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have 2016 Ford Explorer. I did a lot of research before i bought this car in comparison to other american cars in the market today. This car is great, i love the redesign features ,style and performance. At 19,000 miles it starts leaking transmission oil from top of the dipstick area. It just bothers me having this kind of problem at early stage of owning this vehicle. On April 04,2018, I took it to Fritts Ford dealership for Transmission leak. A service advisor Gilbert Alanis took care of my complaint . On April 18,2018 i came back for the second time with the same complaint and ask them to top off trans. fluid due to low level condition. On May 22,2018 , I took it to Fairview Ford thinking that they might fix the problem that Fritts Ford can't do. I spoke to David Hoppel the service advisor. They install new o-ring on trans. dipstick. after two to three weeks it starts leaking again. Here's the worse part, i called David Hoppel from Fairview ford about the issue he said that the problem is normal. Look , i've been a Mechanic for 16 years, I know what's normal and not normal on cars. If this is normal, this is really bad for Ford. June 29,2018 , I took it back to Fritts Ford again for the third time with the same issue. I talk to the servicemanager Kyle Klein. He said his Trans. Tech. was on vacation, so he ask me to come back on July 10,20018. Came back on July 10,2018 , the service manager Kyle Klein checked my Ford Explorer & test drove then he found out that the seal from dip stick was bad. He said he's going to order a new dipstick, it should be available in three business days. He said he will notify me in three days. After three days i was waiting for his call, it never happened. I initiated the call on that day i was expecting him to call me, i tried several times to call this service Manager but he never answer my calls or returned my calls. I even tried to call the service advisor Gilbert Alaniz but they never return my calls. It was really disappointing & prostrating to deal with this kind of people. On August 10,2018, I sent an e-mail on Fritts Ford website about the issue of my 2016 Ford Explorer. I was surprise somebody responded right away the same day i sent the E-mail. Somebody called me or sent me a text message from Fritts Ford saying that my parts was available and they will be available to install my parts at my convenience. August 14, 2018, I took my 2016 Ford Explorer to Fritts Ford dealership in Riverside to finally had my trans. dipstick installed for a long period of hard time dealing with this dealership. From the day they installed a new trans. dipstick , it's not showing any oil leak or seepage so far. I just can't believe the "BAD SERVICE" of the Ford dealership i've gone thru here at Inland Empire especially Fritts Ford, the dealership where i bought my 2016 Ford Explorer, It's really prostrating. The service Manager Kyle Klein who is not professional enough in handling a simple problem. I think this Service Manager needs more professional training in "Customer Service". To be honest with you , this Manager needs to be straighten out on how to treat his customer nice. He doesn't even know how to say "GOOD MORNING". He needs to know the "BASIC" on customer service. I really don't know where Fritts Ford hire their people from. It's too bad this is the very first time i owned a Ford vehicle in my whole life. I suppose to buy another Ford vehicle before i started having a trans. issue with my 2016 Ford Explorer. Now i change my mind going back to Toyota on my next purchase. I'm so sorry if i'm just being honest with my bad experience with this dealership. This dealership should learn how to fix cars right the first time. You don't want your customer to come back with the same problem, If you know what i mean. Read more