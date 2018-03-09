I have 2016 Ford Explorer. I did a lot of research before i bought this car in comparison to other american cars in the market today. This car is great, i love the redesign features ,style and performance. At 19,000 miles it starts leaking transmission oil from top of the dipstick area. It just bothers me having this kind of problem at early stage of owning this vehicle.
On April 04,2018, I took it to Fritts Ford dealership for Transmission leak. A service advisor Gilbert Alanis took care of my complaint . On April 18,2018 i came back for the second time with the same complaint and ask them to top off trans. fluid due to low level condition. On May 22,2018 , I took it to Fairview Ford thinking that they might fix the problem that Fritts Ford can't do. I spoke to David Hoppel the service advisor. They install new o-ring on trans. dipstick. after two to three weeks it starts leaking again. Here's the worse part, i called David Hoppel from Fairview ford about the issue he said that the problem is normal. Look , i've been a Mechanic for 16 years, I know what's normal and not normal on cars. If this is normal, this is really bad for Ford.
June 29,2018 , I took it back to Fritts Ford again for the third time with the same issue. I talk to the servicemanager Kyle Klein. He said his Trans. Tech. was on vacation, so he ask me to come back on July 10,20018. Came back on July 10,2018 , the service manager Kyle Klein checked my Ford Explorer & test drove then he found out that the seal from dip stick was bad. He said he's going to order a new dipstick, it should be available in three business days. He said he will notify me in three days. After three days i was waiting for his call, it never happened. I initiated the call on that day i was expecting him to call me, i tried several times to call this service Manager but he never answer my calls or returned my calls. I even tried to call the service advisor Gilbert Alaniz but they never return my calls. It was really disappointing & prostrating to deal with this kind of people.
On August 10,2018, I sent an e-mail on Fritts Ford website about the issue of my 2016 Ford Explorer. I was surprise somebody responded right away the same day i sent the E-mail. Somebody called me or sent me a text message from Fritts Ford saying that my parts was available and they will be available to install my parts at my convenience.
August 14, 2018, I took my 2016 Ford Explorer to Fritts Ford dealership in Riverside to finally had my trans. dipstick installed for a long period of hard time dealing with this dealership. From the day they installed a new trans. dipstick , it's not showing any oil leak or seepage so far.
I just can't believe the "BAD SERVICE" of the Ford dealership i've gone thru here at Inland Empire especially Fritts Ford, the dealership where i bought my 2016 Ford Explorer, It's really prostrating. The service Manager Kyle Klein who is not professional enough in handling a simple problem. I think this Service Manager needs more professional training in "Customer Service". To be honest with you , this Manager needs to be straighten out on how to treat his customer nice. He doesn't even know how to say "GOOD MORNING". He needs to know the "BASIC" on customer service. I really don't know where Fritts Ford hire their people from.
It's too bad this is the very first time i owned a Ford vehicle in my whole life. I suppose to buy another Ford vehicle before i started having a trans. issue with my 2016 Ford Explorer. Now i change my mind going back to Toyota on my next purchase.
I'm so sorry if i'm just being honest with my bad experience with this dealership. This dealership should learn how to fix cars right the first time. You don't want your customer to come back with the same problem, If you know what i mean.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
These guys are great. Completed "The Works" service and in a timely manner. My vehicle was filthy when I brought it in. They did a very nice job washing it at no extra charge. Great work at a great price! Thanks Don Tucker, Danny Goodman and Kyle Klein.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Frank Castellon at Fritts Ford was so helpful! He made the truck buying experience easy and painless. I had a lot of questions and he was able to answer them all with a smile. We ended up purchasing the F350 and could not be any more confident that we got the best deal. Thank you Frank and the rest of Fritts Ford team for the best customer service I have ever received at a car dealer.
Took in for oil change and have sensor for transmission checked having same problem had before when having to replace have extended warranty and could not say if covered it a manufactured defect should not have to worry left without it getting fixed only oil change at this time not happy wit service
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
AT ALL COSTS, Avoid this bait and switch and unscrupulous dealership. It all started in 2017. Went into Fritts with a specific truck in mind. I do my research. I even new the bottom price. I was told they could beat the best price. They did by $300. Here's where it gets shady at best. They said they didn't have it in inventory but if I left a $500 deposit, did the credit check they would have the truck the next day. I would call every day, and was given a complete BS run around, the "sales guy is busy", "the other dealer won'y call us back" etc. etc. Well fast forward, a week and a half went by, no truck, and credit dinged! Finally I cornered them said produce the truck or I'm out! And they gave me the story that "we were on our way to get the truck, when we got there the dealer had just sold the truck, but we found another one for $1500 more". After that I went elsewhere found a truck and beat the price. At least I got my $500 check back.
Fast forward again. That 2017 truck wound up getting bought back by Ford. Now I was in the market for a new 2018 truck. Thought, I live in Riverside, I'll support local business and give them the benefit of the doubt. BIG MISTAKE!!! I again am very educated on the truck I want, color, engine, trans, drive-line, amenities and price. They said "We can get that truck" I told them in detail about the situation from before, "we have a new team here now, we don't do things like that". This time I negotiated the price, but would not put a down payment. They kept pressuring me to come in to do the paperwork. I said not until I see it, touch it and drive it! So last Friday, I had them provide assurance that it in fact was the truck, there was a question about the interior color. I asked for a picture. They produced the window sticker. It exists, they said they are going to get it now. I did the credit over the phone, all is good. About an hour later I get a call, you guessed it, "we were on our way, they just sold it" and imagine this, "We found an almost identical truck for just about $2k more". I had some choice expletives for their Sales manager. He kept trying to stick with their lie that the truck was sold out from under them. So I said tell me who had it, I will verify and maybe apologize. He told me. I called North County Ford, they did verify it was scheduled to be sold, TO FRITTS FORD! But they never came to get it!! BAIT AND SWITCH!!!!
So I went to North County Ford the next day and bought the vehicle for about $1000 less.
Moral of the story "Fritts is a Tiger that will never change their stripes".
We have always had an extreme pleasure experience with Fritts ford. We have been with them for years so we had a wonderful time in all phases of car buying, maintenance and repair. They have the highest quality of people that take care of everything and provide the best deals and repairs when needed.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience was good in the beginning with fritts Ford.. They sold me a 2013 Ford Fiesta which later was labeled as a lemon.. They still took care of me extended my warranty and service to my car as needed.. All of a sudden near the end of my warranty I had issues with the clutch and took it in.. They told me the clutch was fine and would never need to be replaced and everything was okay.. Went back the next round and barely any miles later they told me I need a new clutch but that my warranty was out and I'd have to pay for it.. Shame on you for fritts Ford for knowingly that my warranty was going to die and lying this whole time
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
My service Advisor Gilbert Alaniz was Outstanding!! He thoroughly explained the repair process. Verified all parts were available and called and gave us an open window for repairs. Gilbert went above and beyond expectation and it's appreciated! I'm using this dealership going forward!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
2013 Ford Focus needed standard 60k service, and when brought in at scheduled appointment time, (customer waiting in lobby,) I had asked that the air fitration system be cleaned also, as there were strange smells when using them. The added cost was expected, But three plus hours later, I was informed of oil in the pan, along with 2 other minor issues.
Service rep brought the technician in to tell me of these issues being covered under warranty, but because it was December, they asked that I bring it back 2nd week in January, due to lower funds in this center's fiscal allowance.
Meanwhile, I have been driving, constantly checking parking places for spots. Not good!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Ok I put in all my information for a Ford F 150 Limiited and requested offers from nearby dealers. Fritts Ford sent me a quote for a 2016 F 150 Limited Loaded and even sent me the window sticker. So I printed it out and drove over to Fritts Ford. Now this is where the trouble begins. Shonnah Shoemaker was the one who sent me the quote that I printed out. The only trouble is Shonnah doesn't exist. So when you show up asking for Shonnah you are immediately marked as a fool. Oh yeah the Truck quote. The truck doesn't exist either. Come on Fritts. This is a very old bait and switch trick and it won't work in this day and age. What a waste of time. I bought my last Ford F 150 FX4 here but they couldn't give me a truck after this. Don't waste your time with Fritts Ford.
We were so happy with Fritts ford and our salesman Bob Rios, we had just left another dealership totally disgusted and found Fritts to be able to get us exactly what we wanted and delivered the next day with no hassle's or problems . All the people we dealt with were super and made our buying a new car a great experience and not a chore. thank you.
Without a doubt the best experience at any dealership/car lot that I have ever had!! When it came time to replace my vehicle I had narrowed my choices to either the Ford F150 Lariat or the Ram 1500 Laramie. Found the exact Ford I wanted on Fritts website and scheduled the test drives for the same night. Greg at Fritts Internet Sales was fantastic! When we got there he had the F150 pulled around to the front of the sales office and he took us out for a test drive. He was super knowledgeable about the truck and was able to answer all of my questions without hesitation. We sat down and talked options and numbers and Greg was able to get me a great deal. Told him I would be making my decision after driving the Ram and walked out. I never once felt pressured or uncomfortable. I texted Greg at Fritts the following morning and told him we were coming back that evening to purchase the F150. The truck was ready for us when we walked on the lot. Everything went as smoothly and we left Fritts feeling 100% satisfied. Not only am I in love with my new F150, but I would, without hesitation, recommend Fritts Ford to my family and friends for their next purchase!! Hands down the best and easiest car buying experience I have ever had!!
