Please take the time to read this before purchasing anything from Fresno BMW. First, know that this is the first time we have ever published a negative review about any business. My husband and I are the kind of people that enjoy writing letters after positive experiences with the hope that honest, hardworking people will get the recognition that they deserve. The Managers at Fresno BMW are not these people. We purchased our two BMW's from Fresno in 2013, a CPO 2010 535i in January and a CPO 335i in June. We were presented with clean car fax reports for both vehicles at the time of purchase. Within a month of purchasing the 535i we began to have significant and repeated mechanical problems. I will not bore you with the details but the problems ranged from bad water pumps and fuel injectors to significant electrical and airbag issues. We continue to have this vehicle in for repairs on a monthly basis. We gave Fresno BMW the benefit of the doubt and assumed we had just purchased a "Lemon". After a month of negotiations with BMW corporate, we were advised that they would not purchase the car back but agreed to 1/2 of our 6000.00 down payment as a "courtesy compensation" for our troubles. Not feeling that we had much choice, we reluctantly accepted their offer The following apparent fraudulent actions by Fresno BMW is what is prompting this letter. In June we purchased our 335i from the same salesman that we had purchased the 535i from six months earlier. We are refraining from mentioning his name here because we thought a lot of him and want to give him the benefit of the doubt that he was not aware at the time that he sold us a vehicle that had been involved in a major motor vehicle accident. At the time of purchase we were presented with a Car Fax report that showed no history that the automobile had been involved in an accident. You can imagine our surprise when we brought the vehicle in to our local BMW dealership last month for a leaky roof and were told that it had been involved in a significant accident nine months before we purchased the vehicle from Fresno. He showed us an updated Car Fax report as well as an "Autocheck" report, both showing that Fresno BMW had sold us a vehicle that had been involved in a "multi-vehicle collision suffering so much damage that it had to be towed from the scene". Our local BMW dealer representative also checked the body with a paint meter and discovered that over 80% of the vehicle had been repainted. We immediately contacted the General Manager at Fresno BMW and requested that this vehicle be purchased back, or replaced with a comparable vehicle that had not been involved in an accident. We paid full retail for the vehicle at the time of purchase and were happy to do so because we were told it was in "like new" condition and had not suffered a collision. We were assured by General Manager, George S. that he would investigate the situation immediately and find a solution for us. After little follow-up and repeated messages left on his voice mail, we received a certified letter from Mr. S. stating that "there is always some latitude in the BMW certified pre-owned program" and even though the Car Fax report we were presented did not show the prior vehicle collision we "still signed off on the report at time of purchase". He also neglected to mention in his letter that prior to our purchasing of the vehicle, Fresno BMW leased this vehicle to the prior owner and performed all services (including repairs and service after the collision) until they resold the vehicle to my husband and I. Even though the Car Fax report had not reported the collision at the time of our purchase, management at Fresno BMW obviously had full knowledge that this vehicle had been significantly damaged because they repaired those damages. He offered to purchase the vehicle back for dealer wholesale value, which is $17,000 less (not including payments we had made) than what we purchased the vehicle for 8 months ago. Frankly pretty insulting. Unfortunately our nightmare has just begun as we are spending hours of our time filing dealer fraud paper work with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Better Business Bureau as well as countless hours on the telephone with BMW corporate, not to mention the added stress on our home and family life. While trying to keep this unfortunate situation in proper perspective in our lives, our hope is that by sharing our experience you may be able to avoid a similar situation. Purchase anywhere but Fresno BMW. Read more