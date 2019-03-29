Thanks Nancy!
by 03/29/2019on
I called at 3 in the afternoon and got Nancy Rivera who answered. Simple 3 min or less conversation outlining what I was looking for that several other dealers with used BMWs said wasnât possible. Told her exactly what i was looking for - showed up there 2.5 hrs later and she had the perfect car picked out for me. I went back and forth between 2 cars, she listened and gave me only info needed, not a lot of extra rhetoric. Super easy purchase, drove off in a badass little red 320i less than 3 hours later! Great experience!
Thank you Brian
by 01/19/2018on
Bryan In the service department is such a great guy. To say that I am satisfied with his customer service would be an understatement. Very impressed would buy another bmw just cause of Brian.
Missing Vehicle for 3 days and counting.
by 12/31/2017on
I brought in my vehicle 3 days ago and made 5 phone calls to BMW Fresno Service to see the status of my oil change, light bulb replacement, and diagnosis of a rattle. I got through once to the service agent and the rest of time I was told they would call me back. Until, this day (Day 4) they have not returned my call or told me the status of my vehicle. I did not expect them to take my car for four days and not provide me with any updates about when I can expect to have it back. This has been by far my worse service experience as it has affected my new year travel plans. I brought my vehicle in on the 28th morning, hoping to have it back in 1-2 days at most. But its been almost 4 days and I don't even know where my vehicle is and when I can expect it back, or has it even been looked at. I surely hope BMW's management reads there review and will fix this poor customer service issue they have. It is unacceptable to take someones car for 4 days and not provide any updates, especially when the work is an oil change and bulb replacement.
Service Team
by 12/06/2017on
Fresno BMW has the absolute worst customer service ever! They are a franchise of BMW but refuse to work with other franchise locations. Promising to call the customer back, its been 3 days I haven't gotten a call back. When I called BMW and asked to speak to a manager the associated advised me that there was NO manager on duty! Maybe its because I'm a minority that owns a luxury car and BMW of Fresno refused to help me.
Sales Review
by 11/01/2017on
I just bought a BMW 550i from BMW Fresno, and it was a fast and easy process. Overall, the entire process took under three hours, and I was very impressed since I had to purchase a car rather quickly. My sales associate was J.J. Hagglund, and he was extremely helpful throughout the sale. He was also very professional and friendly, and addressed all questions and/or concerns I had. J.J. went above and beyond what I expected, making the sale a very enjoyable experience. I would definitely use him again in the future, and recommend him with no reservations.
Great customer service
by 10/31/2017on
I took my car in for a service and was greeted by Gabriel Salazar. He was very professional and made me feel comfortable leaving my car with them. Definitely the only place I will be taking my car for routine maintenance.
New Alpina B7 from JJ, Suky and BMW Fresno
by 09/29/2017on
Cant say enough positive things about the BMW Fresno family I have now had the pleasure of owing 3 750s with them this latest being my dream car, a brand new proper Alpina Blue, B7 JJ and Suky were fabulous to deal with as usual. And the support staff were on point
sales manager Andrew Hemphill is [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/30/2017on
I HOPE THERE IS WAY FOR THE OWNER TO KNOW HOW THIS DEALERSHIP IS RUN We wasted two days going to Fresno BMW waiting on Mike Ghalambor to turn up to his work. on 08/20/2017 Mike Ghalambor the manager gave us price on car we went back following day we were told they couldn’t find him, he was in some sort training, so they can’t sell us the car since he is the one gave is the price. Andrew was [non-permissible content removed] never came up and apologize for running us back and forth. wanted us to pay 9k more then price quoted by GM (Mike Ghalambor)thinking about filing complaint with FTC, we went to Auto nation dealers in Valencia got better car for 9k less.
Simply the best
by 07/23/2016on
My first luxury car is a BMW and I got it from the best dealership there is. Deo Parilla of BMW Fresno is awesome. He guided me throughout the whole process of owning my dream car. The moment you step into BMW Fresno, you're treated as a family and A very special person. From driving your car out of the dealership to servicing your car, you really feel supported by Them. BMW Fresno and Deo- Best Partners to owning your BMW car.
BMW 335i
by 07/23/2016on
Came in to purchase a 2015 335i and Deo, one the if the SA's was a great help and would recommend him to anyone who is looking to purchase a BMW.
An awesome experience !
by 07/23/2016on
My son is in the Navy, stationed in San Diego, aboard the USS America. While visiting him, he and I went on a road trip, to spend some time together and look at cars he may be interested in. While driving through Fresno, we stopped at the Porsche/Audi Store and no one would come out to help us. So we walked over to the BMW. We were immediately met by an outstanding sales advisor by the name of Deo Parilla. Deo was outstanding the treated both me and my son very respectfully and honestly. His knowledge of the BMW's was incredible and the pre-owned cars he knew inside and out. We drove several cars and never once acted like the typical sales person (that is if they came outside to meet you:). I was so impressed with Deo Parilla that I told my son that when he returns from his deployment to Oahu for their war games, that we would return to Fresno BMW and purchase a car from Deo, he was that good. If you stop by Fresno BMW ask for Deo Parilla, you wont be sorry. First class all the way !!
New Car Buying Experience
by 07/23/2016on
My wife and I are car enthusiast and have been purchasing or leasing cars from different dealerships from Toyota, BMW and Mercedes to name a few for the last 20 years and by far Deo Parilla from BMW Fresno has surpassed all of our expectations. We're skeptical with our buying experience and typically trust the same dealership and sales representative every time we purchase or lease a vehicle. The first time we met Mr. Parilla was during a routine maintenance of our 2012 335is. After a casual conversation, Deo offered that the next time we plan to purchase or lease a BMW to come see him and he will exceed our expectations. Finally, the time to lease another vehicle came around and we decided to see Deo. We were so surprised on how efficient the transaction was and not to mention all of our requirements were met 100%. He made us feel like we've been his customers for 20 years. His impeccable and stellar customer service earned our business. He delivered all what was agreed upon and more. He is taking care of our needs during and after the sale. He always strives to find a solution and not make excuses, a rare quality now a days. We are certain that we will purchase or lease our next BMW with Mr. Parilla regardless of where we are at in the state of CA. So if you're in the market for a new or used vehicle, I implore your to contact Mr. Deo Parilla and be treated like a real VIP whether buying or leasing, he will make it happen.
Anywhere but BMW Fresno
by 04/03/2014on
Please take the time to read this before purchasing anything from Fresno BMW. First, know that this is the first time we have ever published a negative review about any business. My husband and I are the kind of people that enjoy writing letters after positive experiences with the hope that honest, hardworking people will get the recognition that they deserve. The Managers at Fresno BMW are not these people. We purchased our two BMW's from Fresno in 2013, a CPO 2010 535i in January and a CPO 335i in June. We were presented with clean car fax reports for both vehicles at the time of purchase. Within a month of purchasing the 535i we began to have significant and repeated mechanical problems. I will not bore you with the details but the problems ranged from bad water pumps and fuel injectors to significant electrical and airbag issues. We continue to have this vehicle in for repairs on a monthly basis. We gave Fresno BMW the benefit of the doubt and assumed we had just purchased a "Lemon". After a month of negotiations with BMW corporate, we were advised that they would not purchase the car back but agreed to 1/2 of our 6000.00 down payment as a "courtesy compensation" for our troubles. Not feeling that we had much choice, we reluctantly accepted their offer The following apparent fraudulent actions by Fresno BMW is what is prompting this letter. In June we purchased our 335i from the same salesman that we had purchased the 535i from six months earlier. We are refraining from mentioning his name here because we thought a lot of him and want to give him the benefit of the doubt that he was not aware at the time that he sold us a vehicle that had been involved in a major motor vehicle accident. At the time of purchase we were presented with a Car Fax report that showed no history that the automobile had been involved in an accident. You can imagine our surprise when we brought the vehicle in to our local BMW dealership last month for a leaky roof and were told that it had been involved in a significant accident nine months before we purchased the vehicle from Fresno. He showed us an updated Car Fax report as well as an "Autocheck" report, both showing that Fresno BMW had sold us a vehicle that had been involved in a "multi-vehicle collision suffering so much damage that it had to be towed from the scene". Our local BMW dealer representative also checked the body with a paint meter and discovered that over 80% of the vehicle had been repainted. We immediately contacted the General Manager at Fresno BMW and requested that this vehicle be purchased back, or replaced with a comparable vehicle that had not been involved in an accident. We paid full retail for the vehicle at the time of purchase and were happy to do so because we were told it was in "like new" condition and had not suffered a collision. We were assured by General Manager, George S. that he would investigate the situation immediately and find a solution for us. After little follow-up and repeated messages left on his voice mail, we received a certified letter from Mr. S. stating that "there is always some latitude in the BMW certified pre-owned program" and even though the Car Fax report we were presented did not show the prior vehicle collision we "still signed off on the report at time of purchase". He also neglected to mention in his letter that prior to our purchasing of the vehicle, Fresno BMW leased this vehicle to the prior owner and performed all services (including repairs and service after the collision) until they resold the vehicle to my husband and I. Even though the Car Fax report had not reported the collision at the time of our purchase, management at Fresno BMW obviously had full knowledge that this vehicle had been significantly damaged because they repaired those damages. He offered to purchase the vehicle back for dealer wholesale value, which is $17,000 less (not including payments we had made) than what we purchased the vehicle for 8 months ago. Frankly pretty insulting. Unfortunately our nightmare has just begun as we are spending hours of our time filing dealer fraud paper work with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Better Business Bureau as well as countless hours on the telephone with BMW corporate, not to mention the added stress on our home and family life. While trying to keep this unfortunate situation in proper perspective in our lives, our hope is that by sharing our experience you may be able to avoid a similar situation. Purchase anywhere but Fresno BMW.