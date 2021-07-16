1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First off I had to wait over a month with little to no communication with my salesman Chris unless I made a effort on multiple lines of communication. So after waiting over a month which I understand with everything going on right now believe me I know I’m a firefighter with. I had to contact Chris to find out that the truck was delivered. Chris has already sent me a price quote at this time. Day of our meeting he sends me a txt saying the price jumped up because of everything going on right now. Which is just not right, I had to wait over a month for a truck and your gonna punish me for that. Then when I show up for my appointment Chris was no where to be found and was very rude. I was prepared to buy the truck that day. But not only the price jump but the way I was treated was not acceptable. I really wanted it to work. My parents have bought cars here before. I would like to buy the truck without being taking advantage of and being so Mistreated And called a liar. Don’t buy here. Read more