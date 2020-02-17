Toyota of Santa Cruz

4200 Auto Plaza Dr, Capitola, CA 95010
Today 10:00 PM - 8:00 AM*

Sunday
10:00 PM - 8:00 AM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Santa Cruz

4.9
Overall Rating
(978)
Recommend: Yes (974) No (4)
sales Rating

Cared about my needs

by Sara on 02/17/2020

I really liked working with Robert. He listened to my needs and helped me find the car that works for me. He was genuine and honest. I didn't feel pressured and felt like I had a friend who wanted to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1562 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Detailed Service is not detail it’s an expensive car wash only done badly

by CorinaM on 06/30/2020

I schedule my vehicle for an auto detail special they had. And to be sincere I think it was a very expensive car wash not done well my seats were not even vacuumed when they were supposed to be shampooed. The window still had fingerprints on hands print it on. The detailing inside was poorly done. I initially came to Toyota service thinking it would be done professionally to my surprise it was not. Next time I would just look for somebody else to do the detail even if I have to pay more. I am putting my car out of my personal belongings to have everything detailed and those areas we’re not even touched cupholders are still yucky they didn’t even put attention to those small details pockets for the seatbelts still have crumbs seats still have hair. The other services I’ve received through Toyota have been great except this detailing service not recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Unacceptable

by Geoff on 04/28/2020

First off I had to wait over a month with little to no communication with my salesman Chris unless I made a effort on multiple lines of communication. So after waiting over a month which I understand with everything going on right now believe me I know I’m a firefighter with. I had to contact Chris to find out that the truck was delivered. Chris has already sent me a price quote at this time. Day of our meeting he sends me a txt saying the price jumped up because of everything going on right now. Which is just not right, I had to wait over a month for a truck and your gonna punish me for that. Then when I show up for my appointment Chris was no where to be found and was very rude. I was prepared to buy the truck that day. But not only the price jump but the way I was treated was not acceptable. I really wanted it to work. My parents have bought cars here before. I would like to buy the truck without being taking advantage of and being so Mistreated And called a liar. Don’t buy here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

service Rating

Toyota Forever

by Sara on 09/30/2019

Extremely nice staff. Easy process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Toyota purchase

by April on 09/29/2019

I really enjoyed working with Bob Weisser and am thrilled with my new car. Thanks for everything, Toyota!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Survey

by Joyce on 09/28/2019

My Customer service representative was exceptional and the work performed was quick and efficient. It is a plus getting my car washed as well..Thanks for a job well done!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

5 star service

by David on 09/28/2019

Easy to work with good personalities Bob and Alex are both easy to work with I would recommend them to anyone else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Nice experience

by Philip on 09/27/2019

Staff professional and polite.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

excellent

by Dennis on 09/27/2019

seemless, straightforward, professional approach to transaction

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Amazing

by Tracy on 09/27/2019

Great customer service and my car was done fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Good experience.

by Gail on 09/27/2019

Sales staff was friendly, helpful, supportive, and low pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Enjoyable and Laughable experience.

by Angelee on 09/26/2019

I was not pressured by your sales reps to make a purchase. The entire experience was enjoyable. Robin S was a genuinely nice person who cared about my needs and understood what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Toyota service

by Stephen on 09/26/2019

Quick and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Janet R.

by Phillip on 09/26/2019

Personal support & care

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Thanks everyone!

by Heather on 09/26/2019

Honest, friendly, no pressure. Really went out of their way to help us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Toyota Santa Cruz rocks!

by TJ on 09/25/2019

First, let me say that Robin Steinberg is an excellent salesperson! (I assume you already know this) Robin is extremely competent. In addition to taking care of all the usuals, she made sure that everything went very smoothly for me. She was in contact with me not only during the sales process, but afterwards to make sure all went well. I will recommend her to all my friends most highly! Second, I appreciated the interactions I had with the other personnel at your dealer. I believe I spoke with Tom when I walked in at 9:00 am . And I appreciated working with Adam Kirkpatrick in Finance to complete the deal. My experience at Toyota Santa Cruz was positive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

good service!

by Matthew on 09/25/2019

Friendly, fast and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Robin on 09/24/2019

Mike was courteous, professional & organized. The work was done as quoted and in the time frame specified. I would highly recommend Toyota of Santa Cruz for your maintenance needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Fine

by David on 09/23/2019

Quick, easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Service!

by Karen on 09/23/2019

Fast service done right and friendly, knowledgeable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

great service :)

by Devin on 09/23/2019

I liked Candice, very helpful and responsive. And I liked that you're open on weekends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

