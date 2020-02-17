I really liked working with Robert. He listened to my needs and helped me find the car that works for me. He was genuine and honest. I didn't feel pressured and felt like I had a friend who wanted to help.
Detailed Service is not detail it’s an expensive car wash only done badly
by CorinaM on 06/30/2020
I schedule my vehicle for an auto detail special they had. And to be sincere I think it was a very expensive car wash not done well my seats were not even vacuumed when they were supposed to be shampooed. The window still had fingerprints on hands print it on. The detailing inside was poorly done. I initially came to Toyota service thinking it would be done professionally to my surprise it was not. Next time I would just look for somebody else to do the detail even if I have to pay more. I am putting my car out of my personal belongings to have everything detailed and those areas we’re not even touched cupholders are still yucky they didn’t even put attention to those small details pockets for the seatbelts still have crumbs seats still have hair. The other services I’ve received through Toyota have been great except this detailing service not recommended.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
First off I had to wait over a month with little to no communication with my salesman Chris unless I made a effort on multiple lines of communication. So after waiting over a month which I understand with everything going on right now believe me I know I’m a firefighter with. I had to contact Chris to find out that the truck was delivered. Chris has already sent me a price quote at this time. Day of our meeting he sends me a txt saying the price jumped up because of everything going on right now. Which is just not right, I had to wait over a month for a truck and your gonna punish me for that. Then when I show up for my appointment Chris was no where to be found and was very rude. I was prepared to buy the truck that day. But not only the price jump but the way I was treated was not acceptable. I really wanted it to work. My parents have bought cars here before. I would like to buy the truck without being taking advantage of and being so Mistreated And called a liar. Don’t buy here.
First, let me say that Robin Steinberg is an excellent salesperson!
(I assume you already know this)
Robin is extremely competent.
In addition to taking care of all the usuals, she made sure that everything went very smoothly for me.
She was in contact with me not only during the sales process, but afterwards to make sure all went well.
I will recommend her to all my friends most highly!
Second, I appreciated the interactions I had with the other personnel at your dealer. I believe I spoke with Tom when I walked in at 9:00 am .
And I appreciated working with Adam Kirkpatrick in Finance to complete the deal.
My experience at Toyota Santa Cruz was positive.
