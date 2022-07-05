Customer Reviews of Jim Click Hyundai Automall
Sales
by 05/07/2022on
I offered the salesman $29,000 out the door and I specified to include taxes, extended warranty, environmental tire fee, and license fee. Instead of charging me about $26,000 for the car he took the whole amount and charged me that just for the car. (Where am I gonna get the extra money to pay for the taxes, tire fee, extended warranty, and license fee?)
Very disappointed in the deal/experience that I had at this dealership.
by 12/23/2021on
I was VERY disappointed in the deal that I got with the dealership. I paid $4000 more than I should have, had I bought it at another dealership. I have bought several cars from them before, and I have ALWAYS gotten the white glove experience and have always before got an excellent price and was treated very well. This time, I was not. It was sneaky in how they dealt with me on this deal. I had no idea about there being a market adjustment of which I paid 4K more than I should have. I am so very upset about the deal. Yes, they did give me 995 in credit for accessories, in which is good, but, can't use right now as this being a new model, no available accessories, so does not do me much good right now. The only way to make me whole again is for me to get the 4K refunded back to me. But, I am also worried and scared about retribution, or the dealership not wanting me as a customer anymore because of my unhappiness. For, I want them to know that I do love them, I LOVE the Kona that I bought, and I have always loved the Kona and the great deals that I have gotten from the dealership in the past. This time, like I say, I was not treated special. I know Ford offers loyalty programs for people that have bought Ford cars before, and my wife bought a brand new Ford Escape and she paid about 3K BELOW MSRP. I am very happy with that deal they did for us. But, again, for me, I paid 4k ABOVE invoice. I so wish to get this resolved. I want to be a long time customer of Jim Click and his dealerships. And, as with Jim Click, even with Hyundai, and the times that I have contacted them with questions about my car, they have always been so very awesome! I just wish we could get this 4K refunded back to me. Now, every time I get into my car, which as I say, I love, I will always have this thought in my mind that I paid 4K more than I should have and I am not a fist time buyer. I should have gotten much better pricing. As just with other dealerships that I have contacted and gotten emails from where I see they are NOT charging a 4K market adjustment. I am so nervous about even writing this. As I do not want anyone mad at me, I just want to get this resolved. And, I hope with Hyundai as a go between, or helping me, that would be awesome. I hope this all makes sense, as, I am trying my best to get my point across. Again, everyone at the dealership was great, I just wish I could have gotten this 4K refunded back to me. Then, I can come back here and change my rating and tell everyone how happy I am that I was able to get this resolved to my satisfaction and have me as a very happy customer. Thank you again!!
They don't care about fixing the problem
by 12/02/2021on
I went in because My HD radio was not working correctly. I recreated the malfunction in front of them. When I went from an HD station on FM to an Analog station on AM The HD lights would stay on. Also this radio does not go into stereo on some local channels. They did not even address this issue. They said other cars do the same thing. They are wrong. The other HD equipped Hyundai I rented earlier this year Had no such Problems. If this is Normal than why does the malfunction come up only when the radio is Hot? And why does it only malfunction between 2 specific stations? This dealer is full of excuses and is not solving the problem. They only car if they can make money from Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
You won't find better people
by 02/20/2021on
My experience with the Jim Click automotive team was absolutely beyond my wildest imagination. At every step of the process I felt cared for, listened to and supported. They are terrific to work with and so incredibly helpful without being overbearing. I am so very appreciative and would recommend them to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
Feel like getting royally ripped off
by 10/22/2020on
My car was in an accident and taken to Jim Click for calibration of the camera system. Seems they needed to make money some way by charging me for a $260 battery. The car was inspected 3 days before the accident and had no issues. Assuming the car has been here and therefore at the mercy of the heat does not make for a cash grab at the expense of someone who is already dealing with the aftermath of a bad Tucson driver. But if I want my car back I need to pay. But it will be the only time I ever will deal with this outfit.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beyond Awesome
by 03/11/2020on
After having my car totaled and having to deal with insurance companies and medical issues, I was not wanting to look at purchasing a new vehicle. I was actually in a bad mood walking in the dealership. My husband and I sat down and talked with Raymond. After explaing what I liked and didn't like with my previous vehicle, what I would like, what I didn't etc, Raymond showed me what I was looking at on my "I want to look at" list and then showed me the Hyandia Santa Fe and Tucson. He knew they were not on my "I want to look at" but showed me everything the Santa Fe offered. It was pretty much equiped with everything I "would like to have" and above all, the safety ratings. Needless to say,my bad mood changed. Raymond actually was listening to what I was looking for in a vehicle when we where in his office! I was being listened to and that changed my mood. Raymond really knew what I was looking for when I didn't. Never once did I feel that awful "car guy" feeling from him. He truly is an awesome human being. Joel and another guy (sorry I don't remember your name, you were in that front darker office) took care of all the paperwork and really worked with us. They were able to get exactly what we needed and at a great deal. And Chuck, this man knows the technology of this car in and out. Every question I had, he answered like this car was his. Raymond, Joel, other guy and Chuck, thank you. I really was not looking forward to this purchase but now having gone through it, I appreciate it. It was a pleasure purchasing our new and awesome family car. If I could give more stars, I would.
Purchase
by 02/29/2020on
I had the best experience at Jim click Hyundai/Mazda! Akram was fantastic, helpful and courteous. Joel in Finance explained everything thoroughly and took the time in answering my very difficult questions and concerns. Ahmad (General Manager) was also very helpful and took the time to congratulate me on my purchase. Thank U Jim Click Staff!
Awesome Customer Service
by 02/28/2020on
The sales rep handled all our questions and concerns and we were out of there in a timely manner. I really appreciate all the time and effort he spent with out in making this purchase smooth!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Hyundai
by 02/25/2020on
I was involved in an accident and quickly had to pick out a car to get to work and my kids to school. We originally were referred to Jim Click Kia to meet with Chris. I told Chris what I was looking for and he was supposed to call me right back. I told him I would be in the same day at 4pm. I again called at 3 since I didn’t hear back. He answered and said he would be taking off at 4, but would partner us with Matthew. We showed up to meet Matthew. Matthew asked how we were referred because Chris wasn’t sure. A coworkers daughter kindly referred me. I told Chris I wanted a white Hyundai or Toyota. I did not want a Kia. Chris was supposed to pass the message that we wanted to shop Hyundai. Matthew immediately tried convincing me to try the Kia Sorento and went further to say he parked one right outside to drive. I told him on three occasions that I wasn’t interested in a Kia. I told him we wanted to go to Hyundai if he wanted to meet us there that would be great. We wanted to give Matthew the opportunity to take us there and earn the commission. We met at Hyundai and again led blindly. He again offered the Kia to me. I again said no. We test drove the Hyundai Santa Fe SLE. We asked questions about the car we were planning on purchasing and he simply didn’t know the answers to any questions. I asked if we could look at the online used inventory. As we were walking the lot he pointed out the Kia again. We asked a few other questions with no answers. We kindly asked him that if he didn’t know the answers we needed someone that did as we planned on spending over $20,000. Vincent Meza was nearby and quickly offered to help Matthew so Matthew could learn. Matthew ended up taking off and Vincent stepped up. Leo Lopez answered our questions about the different models Sante Fe vehicles in detail. Leo printed out documents, showed us prices, and explained everything we needed. Vincent came with us to test drive the car and again went over the final pricing. He explained everything in great detail. Joel went over the financial part and also explained what we were signing. All three of these guys deserve a 10!! Vincent stayed until after 8pm explaining every button and light in my car. He stuck with us until we drove off the lot. This is my second car purchased here and I would do it again! Thank you again!
Good experience buying a car
by 02/22/2020on
We have in years past feel intimidated buying a new car. I did my homework and I felt respected and I got the deal I came in for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Car
by 07/29/2019on
Great service from everyone I encountered during this process!! Absolutely love my vehicle!
Sales Experience Jim Click Hyundai Automall
by 07/14/2019on
Great Internet sales experience with everyone we spoke to during the purchase. Information was provided in a timely and professional manner. We knew what we wanted before shopping which made everything very easy and seamless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Greatest purchase of my life!
by 07/13/2019on
I really enjoyed Adrian, my ssles person. Information was the basis of the sale. I am proud to have gone hybrid. I would recommend Adrian and this dealership.
Great Experience
by 07/12/2019on
Adrian was awesome in every way. He was friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful. And through the entire process of buying my car, I never felt pressured or like "just another sale." I appreciated Adrian's patience while I was looking, and I really appreciated his energy to complete everything once I made my decision to buy. All in all, Adrian made buying my new Santa Fe the perfect experience!!!. Adrian helped me choose between the Santa Fe and the Mazda CX-9 by answering questions, showing me their differences, and listening to my needs.. The finance experience was also perfect. Kyle Gabbard was awesome!!!.
Accommodating Service
by 06/03/2019on
Last week I had to face an unexpected and stressful decision to replace my car without prior planning or thought about new cars. As an older buyer, I dreaded the thought of examining the many options and overwhelmed by the prospect of making a decision. Originally, I thought I would just lease a Ford but after speaking with your salesman, Mr. Nezar Elias, I was shown that purchasing a Hyundai Accent would meet my personal transportation needs and work with my budget. Knowing of my health situation and limitations, plus my earnestness about purchasing, Mr Elias selected a vehicle and brought to me for a quick test drive and decision. In a few hours we had a deal. Your staff was patient with me over the finance check as, like many people, I had to lift a credit freeze to protect myself from fraud. Mr Koussa explained to how companies in Arizona favor one if the big three over the others, so that I only had to unfreeze the one they would be using. Finally, Mr Kyle Gabbard calmly took me through all the paperwork and additional options, answering all my questions and giving me confidence about this dealership. Your staff has excellent training and are very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Salesman, Lousy Finance Guy
by 05/17/2019on
Salesman was Joel Lewis. He is very pleasant, polite and respectful young man. He is very knowledgeable of the vehicles and was very helpful in explaining various model and accessory options. Oh, one negative comment, I found the finance, warranty, person very unpleasant and almost walked out on him. I will not be talking to him again.
Best Purchase
by 05/16/2019on
I am extremely pleased with the purchase on out pre-owned vehicle. I have purchased many vehicles at other Jim Click's, but this was overall the best experience I have had. Our salesman Luis Santiago was extremely courteous and helpful. He answered all questions and made sure we were taken care of from the beginning. Jimmy River was great as well. He helped find exactly what we were looking for. Hands down to these 2 employees! Mr. Click you have a great team at this location. All of the staff there were remarkable and all friendly and courteous! Thank you Jim Click Hyundai Auto Mall...
Awesome and easy
by 04/12/2019on
Was treated with courtesy and respect the whole process. Very easy salesman to work with Eduardo and his team are great. Friendly staff and amazing customer service. A place to definitely recommend a family or friend too. Will be returning for future vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Experience at Jim Click Hyundai on Automall
by 04/10/2019on
I just completed the single best experience I have ever had in purchasing a new car. The primary reason for that is the outstanding service from my salesman, Luis Santiago, and from the GM at the dealership. Luis embodies the concept of "going above and beyond." From my very first conversation with Luis, I felt absolutely comfortable with him. I cannot say enough good things about him. Locating the exact car I wanted took time and Luis was tenacious in the search. He made sure I understood every step of the process. Luis has been extraordinarily generous with his time. Today he will be giving me a third primer on the electronics and capabilities of my new car. He also offered to download three CDs of books onto a USB drive since my new car does not except CDs and I am about to drive across country. Luis is honest, thorough and caring and extremely knowledgeable about the car I was buying and the entire buying process. Everyone I dealt with at the dealership...Luis, the GM, the loan officer and the service department...was unfailing friendly and helpful. This was an outstanding experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Sale Experience
by 04/03/2019on
The sales team was very professional. The check out process was very informative on the features of the vehicle and the follow through is exceptional.
Excellent service
by 02/08/2019on
Adrian is an excellent Sales man, we have purchased two vehicles thru him and we get great service each time and good deals too. We are definitely going back for number 3
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
