I was VERY disappointed in the deal that I got with the dealership. I paid $4000 more than I should have, had I bought it at another dealership. I have bought several cars from them before, and I have ALWAYS gotten the white glove experience and have always before got an excellent price and was treated very well. This time, I was not. It was sneaky in how they dealt with me on this deal. I had no idea about there being a market adjustment of which I paid 4K more than I should have. I am so very upset about the deal. Yes, they did give me 995 in credit for accessories, in which is good, but, can't use right now as this being a new model, no available accessories, so does not do me much good right now. The only way to make me whole again is for me to get the 4K refunded back to me. But, I am also worried and scared about retribution, or the dealership not wanting me as a customer anymore because of my unhappiness. For, I want them to know that I do love them, I LOVE the Kona that I bought, and I have always loved the Kona and the great deals that I have gotten from the dealership in the past. This time, like I say, I was not treated special. I know Ford offers loyalty programs for people that have bought Ford cars before, and my wife bought a brand new Ford Escape and she paid about 3K BELOW MSRP. I am very happy with that deal they did for us. But, again, for me, I paid 4k ABOVE invoice. I so wish to get this resolved. I want to be a long time customer of Jim Click and his dealerships. And, as with Jim Click, even with Hyundai, and the times that I have contacted them with questions about my car, they have always been so very awesome! I just wish we could get this 4K refunded back to me. Now, every time I get into my car, which as I say, I love, I will always have this thought in my mind that I paid 4K more than I should have and I am not a fist time buyer. I should have gotten much better pricing. As just with other dealerships that I have contacted and gotten emails from where I see they are NOT charging a 4K market adjustment. I am so nervous about even writing this. As I do not want anyone mad at me, I just want to get this resolved. And, I hope with Hyundai as a go between, or helping me, that would be awesome. I hope this all makes sense, as, I am trying my best to get my point across. Again, everyone at the dealership was great, I just wish I could have gotten this 4K refunded back to me. Then, I can come back here and change my rating and tell everyone how happy I am that I was able to get this resolved to my satisfaction and have me as a very happy customer. Thank you again!! Read more